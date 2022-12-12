Photos: The Cast of SOME LIKE IT HOT Takes Their Opening Night Bows
The musical officially opened last night, December 11, at the Shubert Theatre.
Last night, December 11, Broadway's new musical comedy Some Like It Hot opened at the Shubert Theatre. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos from the opening night curtain call below!
This brand-new Broadway musical comedy features a book by Matthew López (The Inheritance) & Amber Ruffin ("The Amber Ruffin Show"), music by Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman (Hairspray) and direction and choreography by Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon). The musical is based on the classic MGM film Some Like It Hot which has been named the "Funniest American Movie of All Time" by the American Film Institute.
The company is led by Tony Award winner Christian Borle as Joe, J. Harrison Ghee as Jerry, Adrianna Hicks as Sugar, Kevin Del Aguila as Osgood, NaTasha Yvette Williams as Sweet Sue, Adam Heller as Mulligan, Mark Lotito as Spats, and Angie Schworer as Minnie. The ensemble includes TyNia René Brandon, Ian Campayno, Gabi Campo, DeMarius Copes, Casey Garvin, Devon Hadsell, Ashley Elizabeth Hale, Jenny Hill, K.J. Hippensteel, Abby Matsusaka, Jarvis B. Manning Jr., Brian Thomas Martin, Amber Owens, Kayla Pecchioni, Richard Riaz Yoder, Charles South, Brendon Stimson, Raena White, and Julius Williams.
Set in Chicago when Prohibition has everyone thirsty for a little excitement, Some Like It Hot is the rollicking story of two musicians forced to flee the Windy City after witnessing a mob hit. With gangsters hot on their heels, they're on the run as the newest members of the swingingest big band ever to cross the country. Can they hide in plain sight without completely losing themselves? Or will the mob, the truth, and maybe even love itself finally catch up to them?
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
The Ensemble of "Some Like it Hot"
The Ensemble of "Some Like it Hot"
Adam Heller, Angie Schworer and Mark Lotito
Angie Schworer and Mark Lotito
Christian Borle and J. Harrison Ghee
Christian Borle and J. Harrison Ghee
Christian Borle, Adrianna Hicks and J. Harrison Ghee
Adam Heller, NaTasha Yvette Williams, Christian Borle, Adrianna Hicks, J. Harrison Ghee, Kevin Del Aguila, Angie Schworer and Mark Lotito
J. Harrison Ghee, Kevin Del Aguila, Angie Schworer and Mark Lotito
Christian Borle, Adrianna Hicks and J. Harrison Ghee
Christian Borle, Adrianna Hicks and J. Harrison Ghee
Adam Heller, NaTasha Yvette Williams, Christian Borle, Adrianna Hicks, J. Harrison Ghee, Kevin Del Aguila, Angie Schworer and Mark Lotito
Casey Nicholaw, Marc Shaiman, Scott Wittman, Matthew Lopez and Amber Ruffin
Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman
Casey Nicholaw, Marc Shaiman, Scott Wittman, Matthew Lopez, J. Harrison Ghee and Amber Ruffin
Casey Nicholaw, Marc Shaiman, Scott Wittman, Matthew Lopez, Amber Ruffin and The Cast of "Some Like it Hot"
Casey Nicholaw, Marc Shaiman, Scott Wittman, Matthew Lopez, Amber Ruffin and The Cast of "Some Like it Hot"
Casey Nicholaw, Marc Shaiman, Scott Wittman, Matthew Lopez, Amber Ruffin and The Cast of "Some Like it Hot"
Signage at The Shubert Theatre
Signage at The Shubert Theatre