Photos: The Cast of PURPOSE Takes Opening Night Bows

Performances are now underway at the Helen Hayes Theater.
Purpose officially opened last night, March 18, at the Helen Hayes Theater, featuring Phylicia Rashad making her Broadway directorial debut. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos from opening night below!
The play, by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, features Two-time Tony Award nominee LaTANYA RICHARDSON JACKSON, HARRY LENNIX, Steppenwolf ensemble member JON MICHAEL HILL, Steppenwolf ensemble member and Co-Artistic Director GLENN DAVIS, Steppenwolf Ensemble member ALANA ARENAS, and Tony Award winner KARA YOUNG. Read the reviews here.
For decades, the influential Jasper family has been a pillar of Black American Politics: civil rights leaders, pastors and congressmen. But like all families, there are cracks and secrets just under the surface. When the youngest son Nazareth returns home with an uninvited friend in tow, the family is forced into a reckoning with itself, its faith and the legacies of Black political power and familial duty.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Harry Lennix, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Jon Michael Hill, Kara Young, Glenn Davis and Alana Arenas
Kara Young, Glenn Davis and Alana Arenas
Jon Michael Hill and Kara Young
LaTanya Richardson Jackson and Jon Michael Hill
Jon Michael Hill and Kara Young
Harry Lennix, LaTanya Richardson Jackson and Jon Michael Hill
Harry Lennix, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Jon Michael Hill, Kara Young, Glenn Davis and Alana Arenas
Signage for "Purpose" at The Hayes Theatre