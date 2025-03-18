Photos: PURPOSE Stars on the Opening Night Red Carpet

The play, by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, features Two-time Tony Award nominee LaTanya Richardson Jackson and more.
Purpose officially opened last night, March 18, at the Helen Hayes Theater, featuring Phylicia Rashad making her Broadway directorial debut. Get a first look at the stars of the production on the red carpet here!
The play, by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, features Two-time Tony Award nominee LaTANYA RICHARDSON JACKSON, HARRY LENNIX, Steppenwolf ensemble member JON MICHAEL HILL, Steppenwolf ensemble member and Co-Artistic Director GLENN DAVIS, Steppenwolf Ensemble member ALANA ARENAS, and Tony Award winner KARA YOUNG.
For decades, the influential Jasper family has been a pillar of Black American Politics: civil rights leaders, pastors and congressmen. But like all families, there are cracks and secrets just under the surface. When the youngest son Nazareth returns home with an uninvited friend in tow, the family is forced into a reckoning with itself, its faith and the legacies of Black political power and familial duty.
Photo credit: Bruce Glikas
Glenn Davis, Harry Lennix, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Kara Young, Alana Arenas and Jon Michael Hill
Playwright Branden Jacobs Jenkins
Director Phylicia Rashad
Director Phylicia Rashad and Playwright Branden Jacobs Jenkins
Harry Lennix, Glenn Davis and Jon Michael Hill
Esau Pritchett, Sojourner Brown, Petronia Paley and Chris Myers
