Review Roundup: Phylicia Rashad Directs PURPOSE By Branden Jacobs-Jenkins' On Broadway

The great Phylicia Rashad makes her Broadway directorial debut, withÂ PURPOSE byÂ Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, openingÂ tonight at the Helen Hayes Theater. Find out how the critics felt about their visit with the influential and dysfunctional Jasper family on Broadway. Read theÂ reviews!

The Broadway cast ofÂ PURPOSEÂ features Two-time Tony Award nomineeÂ LaTANYA RICHARDSON JACKSON,Â HARRY LENNIX,Â Steppenwolf ensemble memberÂ JON MICHAEL HILL, Steppenwolf ensemble member and Co-Artistic DirectorÂ GLENN DAVIS,Â Steppenwolf Ensemble memberÂ ALANA ARENAS,Â and Tony Award winnerÂ KARA YOUNG. Alana Arenas, Glenn Davis, Jon Michael Hill, and Harry Lennix all appeared in the playâ€™s acclaimed world premiere at Steppenwolf in March 2024.

For decades, the influential Jasper family has been a pillar of Black American Politics: civil rights leaders, pastors and congressmen. But like all families, there are cracks and secrets just under the surface. When the youngest son Nazareth returns home with an uninvited friend in tow, the family is forced into a reckoning with itself, its faith and the legacies of Black political power and familial duty.

Jesse Green, The New York Times: This family, as Aziza realizes too late to escape, is off the rails. Thatâ€™s exciting while the story remains in midair in Act 1, less so upon landing in a heap in Act 2. By then the dials set for bright comedy are stuck way too high for serious retribution; Solomon especially behaves so abominably that the playwrightâ€™s attempt to rehabilitate him cannot succeed.

Joe Dziemianowicz, New York Theatre Guide: Director Phylicia Rashad has assembled an A-plus cast and lays on thunderous sound effects for gravity. To quibble, Naz works overtime to narrate the goings-on â€” mileage varies on that device â€” and his final speech, though beautiful, comes a bit out of the blue.

Aramide Timubu, Variety: A whirlwind of a play, the cast delivers incredible performances and seems at ease in this world cultivated by Jacobs-Jenkins and structured by Rashad. The play acknowledges how much our families and our places within them shape, define and break us. â€˜Purposeâ€™ is a brilliant and profound narrative about legacies, ambition, mental illness and who you may become if you were never allowed to know yourself.

Charles Isherwood, The Wall Street Journal: Although it runs an hour and a quarter, the first act of â€˜Purposeâ€™ flies by, aloft on Mr. Jacobs-Jenkinsâ€™s sharp wit and astute delineation of the barely hidden conflicts among the characters, even if some of the revelations that pop up like unwanted birthday gifts are predictable.

Jesse Hassenger, The Guardian: Thereâ€™s so much of this direct-address material that its effectiveness can vary wildly from moment to moment. At the outset, itâ€™s helpful scene-setting, and once the family sparks start to fly, Hill manages some quick asides that bring the house down. But Jacobs-Jenkins also uses Nazarethâ€™s soliloquies to explain character motivations, fill in brief time jumps, underline themes, and sometimes just flat-out describe scenes that arenâ€™t actually dramatized. If this self-interrupting technique functioned as a running commentary more consistently, it might feel like a subversion of familiar melodrama. Instead, these moments often bear so much weight that they come across like a hasty solution to writing problems that Jacobs-Jenkins couldnâ€™t quite crack.

Jackson McHenry, Vulture: Jacobs-Jenkins has already piled other developments on his plate. In the second act, stretching across a long dark and winter nightâ€”maybe the Hayes simply re-upped their lease on the snow machine from Cult of Loveâ€”he doles out more family secrets: pills, affair allegations, a gun (hi, Chekhov!). These intensify things toward melodrama but prove harder for both the actors and the play itself to metabolize. (Thereâ€™s barely space for a whole other thread involving neurodivergence.) Itâ€™s only when the playwright has already brought the action to its conclusion that Jacobs-Jenkins gets most comfortable. In a long coda between Nazareth and Solomon, he reckons with faith, beekeeping, solitude, and purpose itself (the playâ€™s title is in part a reference to Adolph Reedâ€™s book on Jacksonâ€™s presidential campaign). There, themes previously constricted by plot flow more freely, as if Jacobs-Jenkins is getting to a backlog of notes after the fact.

Robert Hofler, The Wrap: Through the course of this three-hour play, she is all these people plus a few more, and Richardson Jackson achieves these many mercurial changes by simply adjusting the temperature of her voice. Hers is a masterful performance.

Adam Feldman, Time Out New York: Purpose is a big swing, but thatâ€™s what it takes to get a big hit. Jacobs-Jenkinsâ€™s breakthrough play, An Octoroon, was a rejection of old theatrical conventions. This one takes a seat at the table, whereâ€”rising to the occasionâ€”it makes speeches, makes trouble and makes excellent theater.

Juan A. Ramirez, Theatrely: With its dynastic family headed by a patriarch who finds a late-in-life distaste for mendacity, Jacobs-Jenkins seems to be not just riffing on Tennessee Williamsâ€™ Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, but grounding it at a fascinating historical crossroads for Black Americans; a sort of impasse between a modern sense that the storied Civil Rights eraâ€™s respectability has badly ossified and a contemporary moral anarchy during which 'young people these days,' as Solomon points out, are nevertheless 'too obsessed with being history, making history.'

Bob Verini, New York Stage Review: Time has passed Rev. Jasper by. Aged out of relevance, with the vigorous civil rights movement a thing of history, he sees his legacy in ashes, with one son a convicted felon and the other a divinity school dropout. This lion in winter retreats to the passions and pursuits of an earlier day, notably beekeeping (a dramatically interesting choice, as it turns out). Lennix is a marvel in this role, fires banked but still burning. Though he almost never raises his voice, we never question his authority, however disillusioned heâ€™s become.

Brian Scott Lipton, Cititour: Jacobs-Jenkins is a fantastic storyteller, and it is possible to walk away from Purpose without considering any of the playâ€™s further implications, simply having relished in his almost unparalleled gifts for dialogue and characterization. (It wonâ€™t be a surprise if he ends up with back-to-back Tony Awards.)

David Finkle, New York Stage Review: The results afflict everyone, many if not most of them beginning or ending with Solomonâ€™s iron grip over the family, with Aziza dragged into the fray. The patriarch resents both his sons: Naz turned his back on becoming the celebrated next-generation preacher; Junior went bad and is deemed unworthy of redemption. On it goes, for a while making sense of the familyâ€™s accumulating dysfunctions and crescendoing toward a delicately plotted finale. But Jacobs-Jenkins doesnâ€™t know when to stop. He continues piling on nasty disturbances and ugly revelations so that he haphazardly risks audience resistance.

Chris Jones, The New York Daily News: In the end, â€˜Purposeâ€™ is a major new American play about what itâ€™s like to be trapped by powerful parents whose public personas their children can easily see through, even as they are condemned to try and live up to their import. A thumping blend of tragic-proximate horror and schadenfreude, itâ€™s riveting to watch.