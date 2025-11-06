Photos: MTC's QUEENS Opening Night Curtain Call and Party

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Manhattan Theatre Club is presenting the Off-Broadway production of Queens, by Pulitzer Prize winner Martyna Majok, and directed by Trip Cullman. See photos of Julia Lester, Marin Ireland, Anna Chlumsky and more at the opening night curtain call and after party!

Queens is an epic drama about hunting for the American Dream, finding family, and facing the ghosts you left behind. In an illegal basement apartment in Queens, multiple generations of immigrant women fight to launch a new life. But when a young Ukrainian woman comes searching for the mother who abandoned her years ago, she forces a reckoning with the impossible choices the women made to survive. Queens chronicles the strivers who sacrificed whole worlds for the chance at something remarkable.



Queens features Brooke Bloom, Anna Chlumsky, Sharlene Cruz, Marin Ireland, Julia Lester, Nadine Malouf, Andrea Syglowski, and Nicole Villamil.

Photo credit: Bruce Glikas