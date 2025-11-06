 tracker
Photos: Anna Chlumsky, Julia Lester and More on the QUEENS Red Carpet

See photos of Marin Ireland, Nadine Malouf and more from the company of Queens!

Nov. 06, 2025
Manhattan Theatre Club is presenting the Off-Broadway production of Queens, by Pulitzer Prize winner Martyna Majok, and directed by Trip Cullman. See photos of the company on the red carpet here!

Queens is an epic drama about hunting for the American Dream, finding family, and facing the ghosts you left behind. In an illegal basement apartment in Queens, multiple generations of immigrant women fight to launch a new life. But when a young Ukrainian woman comes searching for the mother who abandoned her years ago, she forces a reckoning with the impossible choices the women made to survive. Queens chronicles the strivers who sacrificed whole worlds for the chance at something remarkable.
 
Queens features Brooke Bloom, Anna Chlumsky, Sharlene Cruz, Marin Ireland, Julia Lester, Nadine Malouf, Andrea Syglowski, and Nicole Villamil.

Photo credit: Bruce Glikas  

Photos: Anna Chlumsky, Julia Lester and More on the QUEENS Red Carpet Image
Andrea Syglowski, Brooke Bloom, Marin Ireland, Nadine Malouf, Nicole Villamil, Charlene Cruz, Julia Lester and Anna Chlumsky

Photos: Anna Chlumsky, Julia Lester and More on the QUEENS Red Carpet Image
Andrea Syglowski, Brooke Bloom, Marin Ireland, Nadine Malouf, Playwright Martyna Majok, Nicole Villamil, Charlene Cruz, Julia Lester and Anna Chlumsky

Photos: Anna Chlumsky, Julia Lester and More on the QUEENS Red Carpet Image
Anna Chlumsky

Photos: Anna Chlumsky, Julia Lester and More on the QUEENS Red Carpet Image
Anna Chlumsky

Photos: Anna Chlumsky, Julia Lester and More on the QUEENS Red Carpet Image
Charlene Cruz

Photos: Anna Chlumsky, Julia Lester and More on the QUEENS Red Carpet Image
Charlene Cruz

Photos: Anna Chlumsky, Julia Lester and More on the QUEENS Red Carpet Image
Marin Ireland

Photos: Anna Chlumsky, Julia Lester and More on the QUEENS Red Carpet Image
Marin Ireland

Photos: Anna Chlumsky, Julia Lester and More on the QUEENS Red Carpet Image
Julia Lester

Photos: Anna Chlumsky, Julia Lester and More on the QUEENS Red Carpet Image
Julia Lester

Photos: Anna Chlumsky, Julia Lester and More on the QUEENS Red Carpet Image
Nadine Malouf

Photos: Anna Chlumsky, Julia Lester and More on the QUEENS Red Carpet Image
Nadine Malouf

Photos: Anna Chlumsky, Julia Lester and More on the QUEENS Red Carpet Image
Andrea Syglowski

Photos: Anna Chlumsky, Julia Lester and More on the QUEENS Red Carpet Image
Andrea Syglowski

Photos: Anna Chlumsky, Julia Lester and More on the QUEENS Red Carpet Image
Nicole Villamil

Photos: Anna Chlumsky, Julia Lester and More on the QUEENS Red Carpet Image
Nicole Villamil

Photos: Anna Chlumsky, Julia Lester and More on the QUEENS Red Carpet Image
Brooke Bloom,

Photos: Anna Chlumsky, Julia Lester and More on the QUEENS Red Carpet Image
Brooke Bloom,

Photos: Anna Chlumsky, Julia Lester and More on the QUEENS Red Carpet Image
Playwright Martyna Majok

Photos: Anna Chlumsky, Julia Lester and More on the QUEENS Red Carpet Image
Playwright Martyna Majok

Photos: Anna Chlumsky, Julia Lester and More on the QUEENS Red Carpet Image
ulia Lester, Anna Chlumsky and Marin Ireland

Photos: Anna Chlumsky, Julia Lester and More on the QUEENS Red Carpet Image
MTC Artistic Director Lynne Meadow and Playwright Martyna Majok

Photos: Anna Chlumsky, Julia Lester and More on the QUEENS Red Carpet Image
Ino Badanjak, Amaia Arana, Alyssa May Gold, Awesta Zarif and Annie Funke

Photos: Anna Chlumsky, Julia Lester and More on the QUEENS Red Carpet Image
Annie Funke

Photos: Anna Chlumsky, Julia Lester and More on the QUEENS Red Carpet Image
Annie Funke

Photos: Anna Chlumsky, Julia Lester and More on the QUEENS Red Carpet Image
Amaia Arana

Photos: Anna Chlumsky, Julia Lester and More on the QUEENS Red Carpet Image
Amaia Arana

Photos: Anna Chlumsky, Julia Lester and More on the QUEENS Red Carpet Image
Awesta Zarif

Photos: Anna Chlumsky, Julia Lester and More on the QUEENS Red Carpet Image
Awesta Zarif

Photos: Anna Chlumsky, Julia Lester and More on the QUEENS Red Carpet Image
Ino Badanjak,

Photos: Anna Chlumsky, Julia Lester and More on the QUEENS Red Carpet Image
Ino Badanjak,

Photos: Anna Chlumsky, Julia Lester and More on the QUEENS Red Carpet Image
Alyssa May Gold

Photos: Anna Chlumsky, Julia Lester and More on the QUEENS Red Carpet Image
Alyssa May Gold

Photos: Anna Chlumsky, Julia Lester and More on the QUEENS Red Carpet Image
David Zayas

Photos: Anna Chlumsky, Julia Lester and More on the QUEENS Red Carpet Image
Ali Louis Bourzgui

Photos: Anna Chlumsky, Julia Lester and More on the QUEENS Red Carpet Image
Ali Louis Bourzgui

Photos: Anna Chlumsky, Julia Lester and More on the QUEENS Red Carpet Image
Director Trip Cullman

Photos: Anna Chlumsky, Julia Lester and More on the QUEENS Red Carpet Image
Director Trip Cullman

Photos: Anna Chlumsky, Julia Lester and More on the QUEENS Red Carpet Image
Assistant Director Phoebe Brooks

Photos: Anna Chlumsky, Julia Lester and More on the QUEENS Red Carpet Image
Jesse Eisenberg

Photos: Anna Chlumsky, Julia Lester and More on the QUEENS Red Carpet Image
MTC Associate Artistic Director Nicki Hunter and Playwright Martyna Majok

Photos: Anna Chlumsky, Julia Lester and More on the QUEENS Red Carpet Image
Director Trip Cullman, MTC Associate Artistic Director Nicki Hunter and Playwright Martyna Majok

Photos: Anna Chlumsky, Julia Lester and More on the QUEENS Red Carpet Image
Bobby Conte and Playwright Martyna Majok

Photos: Anna Chlumsky, Julia Lester and More on the QUEENS Red Carpet Image
Bobby Conte and Playwright Martyna Majok

Photos: Anna Chlumsky, Julia Lester and More on the QUEENS Red Carpet Image
Victoria Clark

Photos: Anna Chlumsky, Julia Lester and More on the QUEENS Red Carpet Image
Victoria Clark

Photos: Anna Chlumsky, Julia Lester and More on the QUEENS Red Carpet Image
Margaret Colin

Photos: Anna Chlumsky, Julia Lester and More on the QUEENS Red Carpet Image
Margaret Colin

Photos: Anna Chlumsky, Julia Lester and More on the QUEENS Red Carpet Image
Kelly McCreary

Photos: Anna Chlumsky, Julia Lester and More on the QUEENS Red Carpet Image
Kelly McCreary

Photos: Anna Chlumsky, Julia Lester and More on the QUEENS Red Carpet Image
Kelly McCreary and Aya Cash

Photos: Anna Chlumsky, Julia Lester and More on the QUEENS Red Carpet Image
Phillipa Soo and Steven Pasquale

Photos: Anna Chlumsky, Julia Lester and More on the QUEENS Red Carpet Image
Katie Finneran and Johanna Day

Photos: Anna Chlumsky, Julia Lester and More on the QUEENS Red Carpet Image
Chris Perfetti and Zoe Winters

Photos: Anna Chlumsky, Julia Lester and More on the QUEENS Red Carpet Image
Jenn Colella and Mo Mullen

Photos: Anna Chlumsky, Julia Lester and More on the QUEENS Red Carpet Image
Jessica Hecht and Celia Keenan-Bolger

Photos: Anna Chlumsky, Julia Lester and More on the QUEENS Red Carpet Image
Bess Wohl

Photos: Anna Chlumsky, Julia Lester and More on the QUEENS Red Carpet Image
May Adrales and Guest

Photos: Anna Chlumsky, Julia Lester and More on the QUEENS Red Carpet Image
Lena Waithe

Photos: Anna Chlumsky, Julia Lester and More on the QUEENS Red Carpet Image
Aya Cash

Photos: Anna Chlumsky, Julia Lester and More on the QUEENS Red Carpet Image
Michael Cyril Creighton and Costume Designer Sarah Laux

Photos: Anna Chlumsky, Julia Lester and More on the QUEENS Red Carpet Image
Thomas Sadoski

Photos: Anna Chlumsky, Julia Lester and More on the QUEENS Red Carpet Image
Jonathan Spector

Photos: Anna Chlumsky, Julia Lester and More on the QUEENS Red Carpet Image
Knud Adams

Photos: Anna Chlumsky, Julia Lester and More on the QUEENS Red Carpet Image
Christina Sajous and Mother

Photos: Anna Chlumsky, Julia Lester and More on the QUEENS Red Carpet Image
Kimberly Senior and Caroline Neff

Photos: Anna Chlumsky, Julia Lester and More on the QUEENS Red Carpet Image
Matt Rodin

Photos: Anna Chlumsky, Julia Lester and More on the QUEENS Red Carpet Image
Andrea Syglowski, Brooke Bloom, Marin Ireland, Nadine Malouf, Playwright Martyna Majok, Nicole Villamil, Charlene Cruz, Julia Lester and Anna Chlumsky

Photos: Anna Chlumsky, Julia Lester and More on the QUEENS Red Carpet Image
Signage at NY City Center MTC Stage 1


