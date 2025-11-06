Photos: Anna Chlumsky, Julia Lester and More on the QUEENS Red Carpet

See photos of Marin Ireland, Nadine Malouf and more from the company of Queens!
Manhattan Theatre Club is presenting the Off-Broadway production of Queens, by Pulitzer Prize winner Martyna Majok, and directed by Trip Cullman. See photos of the company on the red carpet here!
Queens is an epic drama about hunting for the American Dream, finding family, and facing the ghosts you left behind. In an illegal basement apartment in Queens, multiple generations of immigrant women fight to launch a new life. But when a young Ukrainian woman comes searching for the mother who abandoned her years ago, she forces a reckoning with the impossible choices the women made to survive. Queens chronicles the strivers who sacrificed whole worlds for the chance at something remarkable.
Queens features Brooke Bloom, Anna Chlumsky, Sharlene Cruz, Marin Ireland, Julia Lester, Nadine Malouf, Andrea Syglowski, and Nicole Villamil.
Photo credit: Bruce Glikas
Andrea Syglowski, Brooke Bloom, Marin Ireland, Nadine Malouf, Nicole Villamil, Charlene Cruz, Julia Lester and Anna Chlumsky
Andrea Syglowski, Brooke Bloom, Marin Ireland, Nadine Malouf, Playwright Martyna Majok, Nicole Villamil, Charlene Cruz, Julia Lester and Anna Chlumsky
Charlene Cruz
Playwright Martyna Majok
ulia Lester, Anna Chlumsky and Marin Ireland
MTC Artistic Director Lynne Meadow and Playwright Martyna Majok
Ino Badanjak, Amaia Arana, Alyssa May Gold, Awesta Zarif and Annie Funke
Ino Badanjak,
Director Trip Cullman
Assistant Director Phoebe Brooks
MTC Associate Artistic Director Nicki Hunter and Playwright Martyna Majok
Director Trip Cullman, MTC Associate Artistic Director Nicki Hunter and Playwright Martyna Majok
Bobby Conte and Playwright Martyna Majok
Phillipa Soo and Steven Pasquale
Katie Finneran and Johanna Day
Chris Perfetti and Zoe Winters
Jenn Colella and Mo Mullen
Jessica Hecht and Celia Keenan-Bolger
May Adrales and Guest
Michael Cyril Creighton and Costume Designer Sarah Laux
Christina Sajous and Mother
Kimberly Senior and Caroline Neff
Signage at NY City Center MTC Stage 1