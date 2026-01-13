Photos: The Cast of MTC's THE MONSTERS Meets the Press

MTC will present the Off-Broadway premiere of The Monsters, written and directed by Ngozi Anyanwu (Good Grief, The Last of the Love Letters, The Homecoming Queen), in a world premiere co-production with Two River Theater. See photos of the cast meeting the press here!

The Monsters will begin previews January 23, 2026 and open February 11, 2026 at NY City Center Stage (ii). The Monsters is about two siblings, LIL and BIG, who reunite after a long time apart and must wrestle with their pasts.

The production will feature Aigner Mizzelle as LIL and Okieriete Onaodowan as BIG.

Photo credit: Bruce Glikas