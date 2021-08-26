Photos: The Cast of MOULIN ROUGE! Gets Back to Rehearsals

Click Here for More Articles on MOULIN ROUGE THE MUSICAL

The Moulin Rouge is getting ready to open for business! The cast of the Tony-nominated hit musical is now in rehearsals, where the cast is getting ready to resumes performances on Friday, September 24, 2021, at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre. Check out photos of the cast in action below!

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is directed by Tony Award nominee Alex Timbers and with a book by Tony Award winner John Logan, choreography by Tony Award nominee Sonya Tayeh and music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Tony Award nominee Justin Levine.

Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Pop the champagne and prepare for the spectacular spectacular...Welcome to Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

Photo Credit: Avery Brunkus