Photos: The Avett Brothers Musical SWEPT AWAY Opens at Arena Stage!

On Wednesday evening, The Avett Brothers (Scott Avett, Seth Avett, and Bob Crawford) celebrated the opening of their new musical, Swept Away, running at Arena Stage’s Kreeger Theater at the Mead Center for American Theater in Washington, D.C. through January 14 after a thrice-extended run at Berkeley Repertory Theatre in early 2022.

Swept Away stars Tony Award winner John Gallagher, Jr. (Spring Awakening), Tony Award nominee Stark Sands (Kinky Boots), Adrian Blake Enscoe (Apple TV+’s “Dickinson”), and Wayne Duvall (1984).



The Arena Stage production of John Logan and The Avett Brothers’ electrifying new musical—directed by Michael Mayer in arrangement with producers Matthew Masten, Sean Hudock, and Madison Wells Live—has been a box office hit, grossing more than $1 million by its first preview on November 25, and leaving a lasting impact on audiences who have come to D.C. for its East Coast premiere. Captivating audiences from 45 states (plus the District of Columbia) and all over the globe—audiences are flying in from as far as the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Japan—Arena Stage’s production of Swept Away was a smash hit before it even began.



Set in 1888, Swept Away follows four survivors—a young man in search of adventure (Enscoe), his big brother who has sworn to protect him (Sands), a captain at the end of a long career at sea (Duvall), and a worldly first mate who has fallen from grace (Gallagher)—after a violent storm sinks their whaling ship off the coast of New Bedford, Massachusetts. How far will they go to stay alive? And can they live with the consequences? Described as “reverberating all the way into your core” (San Francisco Chronicle), this electrifying, soul-stirring musical explores how facing tragedy can open the door to forgiveness, if only we’ll let it.



Joining Duvall, Enscoe, Gallagher, and Sands onstage is a talented ensemble comprised of Hunter Brown (The Sound of Music National Tour), Matt DeAngelis (Broadway’s Waitress), Taurean Everett (Broadway’s Moulin Rouge! The Musical), Cameron Johnson (Broadway’s Into the Woods), Brandon Kalm (Broadway’s Waitress), Michael J. Mainwaring (Arena’s Smokey Joe's Café), Orville Mendoza (Broadway’s Peter and the Starcatcher), Tyrone L. Robinson (Broadway’s Frozen), John Sygar (Kennedy Center’s Look Both Ways), and Jamari Johnson Williams (Broadway’s Ain’t Too Proud).



In addition to Mayer, the Swept Away creative team includes Tony Award-nominated Choreographer David Neumann, Music Supervisor/Music Arranger & Orchestrator Brian Usifer, Music Arranger & Orchestrator Chris Miller, Music Director Will Van Dyke, Tony Award-winning Set Designer Rachel Hauck, Tony Award-winning Costume Designer Susan Hilferty, four-time Tony Award-winning Lighting Designer Kevin Adams, Tony Award-winning Sound Designer John Shivers, New York Casting Director Jim Carnahan, Jillian Cimini, and Alexandre Bleau, CSA, DC Casting Director Joseph Pinzon, Associate Director Johanna McKeon, Associate Choreographer Brian Munn, Associate Music Director Matt Deitchman, Stage Manager Matthew Leiner, and Assistant Stage Managers Alice M. Pollitt, Marne Anderson, and Jalon Payton.

