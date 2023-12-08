Photos: The Avett Brothers Musical SWEPT AWAY Opens at Arena Stage!

The production runs through January 14.

By: Dec. 08, 2023

POPULAR

Find Out Who Makes the Next On Stage Top 10- Live Now! Photo 1 Find Out Who Makes the Next On Stage Top 10- Live Now!
Voting Open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Worldwide Photo 2 Voting Open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Worldwide
Meet BroadwayWorld Next On Stage's Season 4 College And High School Top 15 Photo 3 Meet BroadwayWorld Next On Stage's Season 4 College And High School Top 15
Alicia Keys' HELL'S KITCHEN Will Transfer to Broadway Photo 4 Alicia Keys' HELL'S KITCHEN Will Transfer to Broadway

On Wednesday evening, The Avett Brothers (Scott Avett, Seth Avett, and Bob Crawford) celebrated the opening of their new musical, Swept Away, running at Arena Stage’s Kreeger Theater at the Mead Center for American Theater in Washington, D.C. through January 14 after a thrice-extended run at Berkeley Repertory Theatre in early 2022.

Check out photos below!
 
Swept Away stars Tony Award winner John Gallagher, Jr. (Spring Awakening), Tony Award nominee Stark Sands (Kinky Boots), Adrian Blake Enscoe (Apple TV+’s “Dickinson”), and Wayne Duvall (1984).
 
The Arena Stage production of John Logan and The Avett Brothers’ electrifying new musical—directed by Michael Mayer in arrangement with producers Matthew Masten, Sean Hudock, and Madison Wells Live—has been a box office hit, grossing more than $1 million by its first preview on November 25, and leaving a lasting impact on audiences who have come to D.C. for its East Coast premiere. Captivating audiences from 45 states (plus the District of Columbia) and all over the globe—audiences are flying in from as far as the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Japan—Arena Stage’s production of Swept Away was a smash hit before it even began.
 
For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit arenastage.org/sweptaway.
 
Set in 1888, Swept Away follows four survivors—a young man in search of adventure (Enscoe), his big brother who has sworn to protect him (Sands), a captain at the end of a long career at sea (Duvall), and a worldly first mate who has fallen from grace (Gallagher)—after a violent storm sinks their whaling ship off the coast of New Bedford, Massachusetts. How far will they go to stay alive? And can they live with the consequences? Described as “reverberating all the way into your core” (San Francisco Chronicle), this electrifying, soul-stirring musical explores how facing tragedy can open the door to forgiveness, if only we’ll let it.
 
Joining Duvall, Enscoe, Gallagher, and Sands onstage is a talented ensemble comprised of Hunter Brown (The Sound of Music National Tour), Matt DeAngelis (Broadway’s Waitress), Taurean Everett (Broadway’s Moulin Rouge! The Musical), Cameron Johnson (Broadway’s Into the Woods), Brandon Kalm (Broadway’s Waitress), Michael J. Mainwaring (Arena’s Smokey Joe's Café), Orville Mendoza (Broadway’s Peter and the Starcatcher), Tyrone L. Robinson (Broadway’s Frozen), John Sygar (Kennedy Center’s Look Both Ways), and Jamari Johnson Williams (Broadway’s Ain’t Too Proud).
 
In addition to Mayer, the Swept Away creative team includes Tony Award-nominated Choreographer David Neumann, Music Supervisor/Music Arranger & Orchestrator Brian Usifer, Music Arranger & Orchestrator Chris Miller, Music Director Will Van Dyke, Tony Award-winning Set Designer Rachel Hauck, Tony Award-winning Costume Designer Susan Hilferty, four-time Tony Award-winning Lighting Designer Kevin Adams, Tony Award-winning Sound Designer John Shivers, New York Casting Director Jim Carnahan, Jillian Cimini, and Alexandre Bleau, CSA, DC Casting Director Joseph Pinzon, Associate Director Johanna McKeon, Associate Choreographer Brian Munn, Associate Music Director Matt Deitchman, Stage Manager Matthew Leiner, and Assistant Stage Managers Alice M. Pollitt, Marne Anderson, and Jalon Payton.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas 

Photos: The Avett Brothers Musical SWEPT AWAY Opens at Arena Stage!
Bob Crawford, Scott Avett and Seth Avett

Photos: The Avett Brothers Musical SWEPT AWAY Opens at Arena Stage!
Bob Crawford, Scott Avett, Michael Mayer, Seth Avett and John Logan

Photos: The Avett Brothers Musical SWEPT AWAY Opens at Arena Stage!
Adrian Blake Enscoe, Wayne Duvall, John Gallagher, Jr., Stark Sands

Photos: The Avett Brothers Musical SWEPT AWAY Opens at Arena Stage!
Bob Crawford and Adrian Blake Enscoe

Photos: The Avett Brothers Musical SWEPT AWAY Opens at Arena Stage!
Bob Crawford, Adrian Blake Enscoe, Wayne Duvall, John Logan, Scott Avett, Michael Mayer, John Gallagher, Jr., Stark Sands, Seth Avett

Photos: The Avett Brothers Musical SWEPT AWAY Opens at Arena Stage!
Bob Crawford, Adrian Blake Enscoe, Wayne Duvall, Scott Avett, John Gallagher, Jr., Stark Sands and Seth Avett

Photos: The Avett Brothers Musical SWEPT AWAY Opens at Arena Stage!
John Logan and Adrian Blake Enscoe

Photos: The Avett Brothers Musical SWEPT AWAY Opens at Arena Stage!
Michael J. Mainwaring and Wayne Duvall

Photos: The Avett Brothers Musical SWEPT AWAY Opens at Arena Stage!
Michael Mayer and Arena Stage Artistic Director Hana Sharif

Photos: The Avett Brothers Musical SWEPT AWAY Opens at Arena Stage!
Stark Sands and Adrian Blake Enscoe

Photos: The Avett Brothers Musical SWEPT AWAY Opens at Arena Stage!
Director Michael Mayer and Choreographer David Neumann

Photos: The Avett Brothers Musical SWEPT AWAY Opens at Arena Stage!
Michael Mayer and John Gallagher, Jr.

Photos: The Avett Brothers Musical SWEPT AWAY Opens at Arena Stage!
Nehal Joshi and Orville Mendoza

Photos: The Avett Brothers Musical SWEPT AWAY Opens at Arena Stage!
Scott Avett, Will Van Dyke, Chris Miller, Brian Usifer and Seth Avett

Photos: The Avett Brothers Musical SWEPT AWAY Opens at Arena Stage!
Christine Dwyer and Matt DeAngelis

Photos: The Avett Brothers Musical SWEPT AWAY Opens at Arena Stage!
Stark Sands

Photos: The Avett Brothers Musical SWEPT AWAY Opens at Arena Stage!
Wayne Duvall

Photos: The Avett Brothers Musical SWEPT AWAY Opens at Arena Stage!
Rachel Hauck

Photos: The Avett Brothers Musical SWEPT AWAY Opens at Arena Stage!
Sydney Torin Shepherd and Adrian Blake Enscoe

Photos: The Avett Brothers Musical SWEPT AWAY Opens at Arena Stage!
Adrian Blake Enscoe

Photos: The Avett Brothers Musical SWEPT AWAY Opens at Arena Stage!
John Gallagher, Jr

Photos: The Avett Brothers Musical SWEPT AWAY Opens at Arena Stage!
Stark Sands and Gemma Clarke

Photos: The Avett Brothers Musical SWEPT AWAY Opens at Arena Stage!
June Gallagher, John Gallagher Jr and John Gallagher

Photos: The Avett Brothers Musical SWEPT AWAY Opens at Arena Stage!
Denise Renee Guillet and Wayne Duvall

Photos: The Avett Brothers Musical SWEPT AWAY Opens at Arena Stage!
The Ensemble of "Swept Away" incuding Hunter Brown, Matt DeAngelis, Taurean Everett, Cameron Johnson, Brandon Kalm, Michael J. Mainwaring, Orville Mendoza, Tyrone L. Robinson, John Sygar and Jamari Johnson Williams

Photos: The Avett Brothers Musical SWEPT AWAY Opens at Arena Stage!
Producer Gigi Pritzker, Producer Evan Mayer, Producer Sean Hudock, Bob Crawford, Scott Avett, Producer Matthew Masten, Producer Jamie Forshaw and Seth Avett

Photos: The Avett Brothers Musical SWEPT AWAY Opens at Arena Stage!
Producer Matthew Masten, Scott Avett, Bob Crawford, Producer Sean Hudock and Seth Avett

Photos: The Avett Brothers Musical SWEPT AWAY Opens at Arena Stage!
The Cast and Creative Team of "Swept Away" including Bob Crawford, Adrian Blake Enscoe, Wayne Duvall, John Logan, Scott Avett, Michael Mayer, Rachel Hauck, John Gallagher, Jr., Stark Sands, Seth Avett, Hunter Brown, Matt DeAngelis, Taurean Everett, Cameron Johnson, Brandon Kalm, Michael J. Mainwaring, Orville Mendoza, Tyrone L. Robinson, John Sygar, Jamari Johnson Williams, Brian Usifer, Will Van Dyke, Chris Miller, David Neumann

Photos: The Avett Brothers Musical SWEPT AWAY Opens at Arena Stage!
Scott Avett and John Logan

Photos: The Avett Brothers Musical SWEPT AWAY Opens at Arena Stage!
Scott Avett and Seth Avett

Photos: The Avett Brothers Musical SWEPT AWAY Opens at Arena Stage!
Scott Avett, Bob Crawford and Seth Avett

Photos: The Avett Brothers Musical SWEPT AWAY Opens at Arena Stage!
Stark Sands and Adrian Blake Enscoe

Photos: The Avett Brothers Musical SWEPT AWAY Opens at Arena Stage!
Stark Sands and Seth Avett

Photos: The Avett Brothers Musical SWEPT AWAY Opens at Arena Stage!
Taurean Everett, Cameron Johnson, and Tyrone L. Robinson

Photos: The Avett Brothers Musical SWEPT AWAY Opens at Arena Stage!
Wayne Duvall, John Gallagher, Jr., Adrian Blake Enscoe and Stark Sands



RELATED STORIES

1
Video: First Look At HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO On Broadway! Photo
Video: First Look At HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO On Broadway!

First look video has been released from the new musical How to Dance in Ohio – inspired by Alexandra Shiva’s Peabody Award-winning documentary of the same name – which is set to open this Sunday, December 10 the Belasco Theatre.

2
Review Roundup: SWEPT AWAY Opens at Arena Stage Photo
Review Roundup: SWEPT AWAY Opens at Arena Stage

Read the reviews for Swept Away at Arena Stage.

3
Interview: Chris Miller and Brian Usifer On Orchestrating The Avett Brothers For The Stage Photo
Interview: Chris Miller and Brian Usifer On Orchestrating The Avett Brothers For The Stage

Chris Miller and Brian Usifer are currently living their theatre lives as the co- Music Arrangers/Orchestrators of The Avett Brothers’ new musical Swept Away. Brian also serves as the Musical Supervisor for the show which runs through January 14th in the Kreeger Theater space at Arena Stage.

4
Unions of Broadway: Stage Directors and Choreographers Society Photo
Unions of Broadway: Stage Directors and Choreographers Society

Thirteen different unions (and three additional contracts) represent Broadway workers and BroadwayWorld is spotlighting each and every one of them. Today, learn all about Stage Directors and Choreographers Society (SDC).

From This Author - Bruce Glikas

Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of The Avett Brothers Musical SWEPT AWAY at Arena StagePhotos: Go Inside Opening Night of The Avett Brothers Musical SWEPT AWAY at Arena Stage
Photos: Inside Opening Night of the Public Theater's MANAHATTAPhotos: Inside Opening Night of the Public Theater's MANAHATTA
Photos: SPAIN, Starring Marin Ireland and Andrew Burnap, Celebrates Opening Night Off-BroadwayPhotos: SPAIN, Starring Marin Ireland and Andrew Burnap, Celebrates Opening Night Off-Broadway
Photos: The Cast of PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC Meets the PressPhotos: The Cast of PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC Meets the Press

Videos

First Look At HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO On Broadway! Video
First Look At HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO On Broadway!
Watch Highlights From BC/EFA's Red Bucket Follies Video
Watch Highlights From BC/EFA's Red Bucket Follies
HARMONY Celebrates Hanukkah On Broadway! Video
HARMONY Celebrates Hanukkah On Broadway!
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
I NEED THAT
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
WICKED
& JULIET

Recommended For You