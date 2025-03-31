Photos: Sarah Snook and THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY Cast on Opening Night

The show is now playing on Broadway at the Music Box Theatre for a strictly limited engagement of 14 weeks.
The Sydney Theatre Company production ofThe Picture of Dorian Gray, starring Emmy and Olivier Award winner Sarah Snook, officially opened on Thursday, March 27. Check out photos of Sarah Snook and the cast on opening night below!
This new adaptation is written and directed by Kip Williams, and is now playing on Broadway at the Music Box Theatre for a strictly limited engagement of 14 weeks.
The production comes to Broadway following a sold-out run in London’s West End. Snook, who won the 2024 Olivier Award for her performance, makes her Broadway debut playing 26 characters in this breathtaking adaptation of Oscar Wilde’s only novel.
Williams’ interpretation of Wilde’s tale of beauty, excess, and a deal with the devil brings a striking resonance in our current era, holding a mirror to 21st century society’s narcissistic obsession with youth.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Benjamin Sheen, Will Colacito, Dara Woo, Luka Kain, Sarah Snook, Kip Williams, Ben Wheelwright, Natalie Rich and Clew
Raz Golden, Jaymii Knierum, Tait de Lorenzo, Dave Bergman, Sarah Snook, Kip Williams, Marg Horwell, Nick Schlieper and Nick Eynaud
Producer Michael Cassel, Sarah Snook and Director Kip Williams
Producer Amanda Lipitz, Sarah Snook and Producer Henry Tisch
Dave Lawson and Sarah Snook
Will Colacito
Natalie Rich
Ben Wheelwright
Dara Woo
Benjamin Sheen
Clew
Midge Denton and Scott Westervelt
Nick Eynaud
Sara Sharos
Jaymii Knierum
Clew, Natalie Rich, Will Colacito, Sarah Snook, Benjamin Sheen, Luka Kain, Dara Woo, Benjamin Wheelwright
Director Kip Williams and Sarah Snook
Sarah Snook, Director Kip Williams and Marg Horwell
Producer Michael Cassel and Sarah Snook
Sarah Snook and Nick Eynaud
Associate Producer Liam Mangan and Producer Michael Cassel
Clew, Natalie Rich, Will Colacito, Sarah Snook, Benjamin Sheen, Luka Kain, Dara Woo and Benjamin Wheelwright
Associate Producer Liam Mangan, Producer Amanda Lipitz and Producer Henry Tisch
Producer Michael Cassel, Sarah Snook, Associate Producer Liam Mangan and Director Kip Williams
Sarah Snook and Director Kip Williams
Producer Michael Cassel, Sara Snook and Director Kip Williams
Director Kip Williams
Producer Amanda Lipitz, Director Kip Williams and Producer Henry Tisch
Associate Director Tait de Lorenzo
Producer Henry Tisch and Producer Amanda Lipitz
Producer Michael Cassel
Clew, Ben Wheelwright, Natalie Rich, Benjamin Sheen, Dara Woo, Will Colacito, Luka Kain
Producer Amanda Lipitz
Producer Henry Tisch
Lead Producer Michael Cassel, Producer Amanda Lipitz and Producer Henry Tisch
Noreena Hertz and Danny Cohen
Tom Werner and Jennifer Ashton
Executive Produce Aaron Lustbader
Resident Director Raz Golden
Director Kip Williams and Nick Eynaud
Sarah Snook and Midge Denton
Nick Eynaud, Sarah Snook and Midge Denton