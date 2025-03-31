News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: Sarah Snook and THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY Cast on Opening Night

The show is now playing on Broadway at the Music Box Theatre for a strictly limited engagement of 14 weeks.

By: Mar. 31, 2025
The Sydney Theatre Company production ofThe Picture of Dorian Gray, starring Emmy and Olivier Award winner Sarah Snook, officially opened on Thursday, March 27. Check out photos of Sarah Snook and the cast on opening night below!

This new adaptation is written and directed by Kip Williams, and is now playing on Broadway at the Music Box Theatre for a strictly limited engagement of 14 weeks.

The production comes to Broadway following a sold-out run in London’s West End. Snook, who won the 2024 Olivier Award for her performance, makes her Broadway debut playing 26 characters in this breathtaking adaptation of Oscar Wilde’s only novel.

Williams’ interpretation of Wilde’s tale of beauty, excess, and a deal with the devil brings a striking resonance in our current era, holding a mirror to 21st century society’s narcissistic obsession with youth.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas 

Sarah Snook

Sarah Snook

Sarah Snook

Sarah Snook

Benjamin Sheen, Will Colacito, Dara Woo, Luka Kain, Sarah Snook, Kip Williams, Ben Wheelwright, Natalie Rich and Clew

Raz Golden, Jaymii Knierum, Tait de Lorenzo, Dave Bergman, Sarah Snook, Kip Williams, Marg Horwell, Nick Schlieper and Nick Eynaud

Producer Michael Cassel, Sarah Snook and Director Kip Williams

Producer Amanda Lipitz, Sarah Snook and Producer Henry Tisch

Dave Lawson and Sarah Snook

Dave Lawson and Sarah Snook

Luka Kain

Luka Kain

Will Colacito

Will Colacito

Natalie Rich

Natalie Rich

Ben Wheelwright

Ben Wheelwright

Dara Woo

Dara Woo

Benjamin Sheen

Benjamin Sheen

Clew

Clew

Midge Denton and Scott Westervelt

Nick Eynaud

Marg Horwell

Sara Sharos

Jaymii Knierum

Nick Schlieper

Sarah Snook

Sarah Snook

Sarah Snook

Sarah Snook

Clew, Natalie Rich, Will Colacito, Sarah Snook, Benjamin Sheen, Luka Kain, Dara Woo, Benjamin Wheelwright

Director Kip Williams and Sarah Snook

Director Kip Williams and Sarah Snook

Sarah Snook, Director Kip Williams and Marg Horwell

Producer Michael Cassel and Sarah Snook

Sarah Snook and Marg Horwell

Sarah Snook and Nick Eynaud

Associate Producer Liam Mangan and Producer Michael Cassel

Associate Producer Liam Mangan and Producer Michael Cassel

Clew, Natalie Rich, Will Colacito, Sarah Snook, Benjamin Sheen, Luka Kain, Dara Woo and Benjamin Wheelwright

Associate Producer Liam Mangan, Producer Amanda Lipitz and Producer Henry Tisch

Producer Michael Cassel, Sarah Snook, Associate Producer Liam Mangan and Director Kip Williams

Sarah Snook and Director Kip Williams

Producer Michael Cassel, Sara Snook and Director Kip Williams

Producer Michael Cassel and Sarah Snook

Director Kip Williams

Director Kip Williams

Director Kip Williams

Producer Amanda Lipitz, Director Kip Williams and Producer Henry Tisch

Associate Director Tait de Lorenzo

Producer Henry Tisch and Producer Amanda Lipitz

Producer Michael Cassel

Producer Henry Tisch and Producer Amanda Lipitz

Clew, Ben Wheelwright, Natalie Rich, Benjamin Sheen, Dara Woo, Will Colacito, Luka Kain

Producer Henry Tisch and Producer Amanda Lipitz

Producer Amanda Lipitz

Producer Henry Tisch

Lead Producer Michael Cassel, Producer Amanda Lipitz and Producer Henry Tisch

Noreena Hertz and Danny Cohen

Tom Werner and Jennifer Ashton

Ronald Frankel

Ken Schur

Executive Produce Aaron Lustbader

Resident Director Raz Golden

Director Kip Williams and Nick Eynaud

Sarah Snook and Midge Denton

Sarah Snook and Midge Denton

Nick Eynaud, Sarah Snook and Midge Denton

Sarah Snook


Videos