Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet for Opening Night of DANCIN'

Dancin' is running on Broadway at the Music Box Theatre.

Mar. 20, 2023  

The stars came out to celebrate last night at the Music Box Theatre! Bob Fosse's DANCIN' just celebrated its opening night and BroadwayWorld was on hand for the celebration. Below, check out photos of the celebraity arrivals!

DANCIN' is Fosse's full-throated, full-bodied celebration of dancers and dancing. Utterly reimagined for the 21st century, this DANCIN' brims with a level of warmth, emotion, and color seldom seen in modern interpretations of Fosse's influential style and features some of his most inventive and rarely performed choreography. With New York's hottest cast performing wall-to-wall dance, including Fosse classics such as "Mr. Bojangles," and "Sing Sing Sing." DANCIN' delivers the quintessential Broadway experience for Fosse fans and first-timers alike. You think you've seen dancing, but you've never seen DANCIN' like this.

The production's direction and musical staging is by Tony Award winner Wayne Cilento, one of the stars of the original Broadway production, and is produced in cooperation with Nicole Fosse.

The cast, consisting of some of the best of Broadway's elite dancers includes Ioana Alfonso (Hometown: Miami via DR/PR), Yeman Brown (Hometown: Tallahassee, FL), Peter John Chursin (Hometown: San Francisco, CA), Dylis Croman (Hometown: Dallas, TX), Jovan Dansberry (Hometown: St. Louis, MO), Karli Dinardo (Hometown: Melbourne, Australia), Tony D'Alelio (Hometown: Roanoke, VA), Aydin Eyikan (Hometown: Fairfield, CT), Pedro Garza (Hometown: Abilene, Texas), Jacob Guzman (Hometown: Brockton, MA), Manuel Herrera (Hometown: Charlotte, NC), Afra Hines (Hometown: Miami, FL), Gabriel Hyman (Hometown: Chesapeake, VA), Kolton Krouse (Hometown: Gilbert, Arizona), Mattie Love (Hometown: Layton, UT), Krystal Mackie (Hometown: Brooklyn, NY), Yani Marin (Hometown: Miami, FL), Nando Morland (Hometown: Colombia / Denver, CO), Khori Michelle Petinaud (Hometown: Centreville, VA), Ida Saki (Hometown: Dallas, TX), Ron Todorowski (Hometown: Pittsburgh, PA), and Neka Zang (Hometown: Scottsdale, AZ).

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Hillary Clinton

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Hillary Clinton

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Rob Russo, Hillary Clinton and Jamie DuMont

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Rob Russo, Hillary Clinton and Jamie DuMont

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Hillary Clinton and Chita Rivera

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Donna McKechnie and Baayork Lee

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Donna McKechnie and Baayork Lee

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Bernadette Peters

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Tom Sorce and Bernadette Peters

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Priscilla Lopez

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Priscilla Lopez

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Sandy Duncan

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Don Correia and Sandy Duncan

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Priscilla Lopez and Nicole Fosse

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Christopher Sieber and Jennifer Simard

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Jennifer Simard

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Jennifer Simard

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Bernadette Peters and Nicole Fosse

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Camille A. Brown

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Camille A. Brown

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Ralph Macchio

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Ralph Macchio

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Phyllis Fierro and Ralph Macchio

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Phyllis Fierro and Ralph Macchio

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Brittney Johnson

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Brittney Johnson

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Jerry Zaks and Melissa Gooding

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Abby Lee Miller

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Abby Lee Miller

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Abby Lee Miller and Nicole Fosse

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Casey Nicholaw

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Dominic Fumusa and Ilana Levine

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Dominic Fumusa and Ilana Levine

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Chita Rivera

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Chita Rivera

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Audra McDonald and Will Swensen

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Audra McDonald and Will Swensen

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Set Designer Robert Brill

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Robert Duva and Nicole Fosse

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Sean Fosse, Nicole Fosse, Leif Fosse and Noah Fosse

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Sean Fosse, Nicole Fosse, Leif Fosse and Noah Fosse

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Robyn Hurder and Clyde Alves

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Sean McGee and Adrianna Hicks

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Adrianna Hicks

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Adrianna Hicks

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
J. Harrison Ghee

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
J. Harrison Ghee

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Producers Jamie DuMont and Robert Russo of The Fabulous Invalid

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Producers Jamie DuMont and Robert Russo of The Fabulous Invalid

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Producers Jamie DuMont and Robert Russo of The Fabulous Invalid and Grady Keefe

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Producers Jamie DuMont and Robert Russo of The Fabulous Invalid and Hillary Clinton

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Huma Abedin and Hillary Clinton

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Jane Krakowski

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Jane Krakowski

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Erich Bergen

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Erich Bergen

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Erich Bergen, Noah Fosse, Kyra Mathison,, Julia Eramo, Hillary Clinton, Leif Fosse, Jamie Schwarz and Sean Fosse

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Will Beech and Jay Armstrong Johnson

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
David Rockwell

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Quentin Earl Darrington and Kamille Upshaw

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Priscilla Lopez, Donna McKechnie and Baayork Lee

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Jennifer Simard, Tovah Feldshuh, Rick Miramontez, Jamie DuMont and Rob Russo

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Chita Rivera and Wayne Cilento

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Baayork Lee, Donna McKechnie and Priscilla Lopez

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Stephen Schwartz

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Lorin Latarro

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Lorin Latarro

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Luis Salgado, Denisse Salgado and son

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Divinity Roxx

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Divinity Roxx

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Jamie deRoy and Tiler Peck

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Robert Horn

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Robert Horn

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Tiler Peck

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Tiler Peck

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Jordan E. Cooper

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Jordan E. Cooper

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Tony Roberts and Nicole Roberts

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Tonya Pinkins

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Tonya Pinkins

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Krysta Rodriguez

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Krysta Rodriguez

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Andy Mientus and Krysta Rodriguez

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Andy Mientus and Krysta Rodriguez

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Andy Mientus

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Andy Mientus

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Jonalyn Saxer and Jess LeProtto

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Jonalyn Saxer and Jess LeProtto

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Abby Lee Miller and Hillary Clinton

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Producers Daniel Marracino and Jodi Kaplan

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Gabrielle McClinton, Colin Cunliffe and Emma Caymares

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Jules Fisher and Graciella Danielle

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
J. Harrison Ghee and Robert E. Wankel

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Casey Nicholaw and Robert Horn

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Tiler Peck and Justin Peck

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Producers Hunter Arnold, Gery Nelson, Marcia Nelson and Jason Squatriglia

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Jason Squatriglia and Hunter Arnold

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Tonya Pinkins and Stephen Schwatrz

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Sam Gravitte

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Old Globe Theatre's Barry Edelstein and Director/Choreographer Wayne Cilento

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Anna Baryshnikov and Teddy Bergman

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Adam Lambert

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Aydin Eyikan and Kayla LaVine

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Aydin Eyikan and Kayla LaVine

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Paolo Montalban and Yoanna Nikolova

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Aydin Eyikan and Abby Lee Miller

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Adam Lambert and Peter John Chursin

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Ron Todorowski and Abby Lee Miller

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Neka Zang




Related Stories
Photos: DANCIN Company Walks the Red Carpet on Opening Night Photo
Photos: DANCIN' Company Walks the Red Carpet on Opening Night
Bob Fosse's DANCIN' just celebrated its opening night! Te best of Broadway was at the Music Box Theatre last night, March 19, and BroadwayWorld was on hand for the celebration. Check out photos of the cast and creative team as they walk the red carpet!
Photos: Bob Fosses DANCIN Takes Opening Night Bows Photo
Photos: Bob Fosse's DANCIN' Takes Opening Night Bows
Bob Fosse's DANCIN' just celebrated  its opening night! The best of Broadway was at the Music Box Theatre last night, March 19, and BroadwayWorld was on hand for the celebration. Check out photos from the curtain call here!
Review Roundup: Bob Fosses DANCIN Opens on Broadway! Photo
Review Roundup: Bob Fosse's DANCIN' Opens on Broadway!
The best of Broadway gathered tonight at the Music Box Theatre to celebrate the opening of Bob Fosse's DANCIN'. Read the reviews as they come in here!
Video: Meet the All-Star Dancers of Bob Fosses DANCIN on Broadway Photo
Video: Meet the All-Star Dancers of Bob Fosse's DANCIN' on Broadway
Dancin' is currently in previews on Broadway and we are hanging with Wayne Cilento and the cast in this video!

From This Author - Bruce Glikas


Photos: DANCIN' Company Walks the Red Carpet on Opening NightPhotos: DANCIN' Company Walks the Red Carpet on Opening Night
March 20, 2023

Bob Fosse's DANCIN' just celebrated its opening night! Te best of Broadway was at the Music Box Theatre last night, March 19, and BroadwayWorld was on hand for the celebration. Check out photos of the cast and creative team as they walk the red carpet!
Photos: Bob Fosse's DANCIN' Takes Opening Night BowsPhotos: Bob Fosse's DANCIN' Takes Opening Night Bows
March 20, 2023

Bob Fosse's DANCIN' just celebrated  its opening night! The best of Broadway was at the Music Box Theatre last night, March 19, and BroadwayWorld was on hand for the celebration. Check out photos from the curtain call here!
Photos: Go Backstage at QUEEN TO QUEEN with Jinkx Monsoon & Kristin Chenoweth at CHICAGOPhotos: Go Backstage at QUEEN TO QUEEN with Jinkx Monsoon & Kristin Chenoweth at CHICAGO
March 18, 2023

On Friday, March 17th, Chicago presented QUEEN TO QUEEN with Jinkx Monsoon & Kristin Chenoweth, a “jazzy” post-show event at the Ambassador Theatre. Check out our photos here!
Photos: John Kander Celebrates 96th Birthday at CHICAGOPhotos: John Kander Celebrates 96th Birthday at CHICAGO
March 17, 2023

Broadway legend John Kander, who is currently represented on Broadway with Chicago and New York, New York, celebrates his 96th birthday tomorrow, March 18. To celebrate the headed to the Ambassador Theatre to pose with the ladies of Chicago!
Photos: The Cast of PARADE Walks the Red Carpet on Opening NightPhotos: The Cast of PARADE Walks the Red Carpet on Opening Night
March 17, 2023

Parade is back on Broadway! The revival, starring Tony Award winner Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond, directed by two-time Tony nominee Michael Arden, opened last night, March 16, at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out our photos of the cast walking the red carpet here!
share