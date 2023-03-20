Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet for Opening Night of DANCIN'
Dancin' is running on Broadway at the Music Box Theatre.
The stars came out to celebrate last night at the Music Box Theatre! Bob Fosse's DANCIN' just celebrated its opening night and BroadwayWorld was on hand for the celebration. Below, check out photos of the celebraity arrivals!
DANCIN' is Fosse's full-throated, full-bodied celebration of dancers and dancing. Utterly reimagined for the 21st century, this DANCIN' brims with a level of warmth, emotion, and color seldom seen in modern interpretations of Fosse's influential style and features some of his most inventive and rarely performed choreography. With New York's hottest cast performing wall-to-wall dance, including Fosse classics such as "Mr. Bojangles," and "Sing Sing Sing." DANCIN' delivers the quintessential Broadway experience for Fosse fans and first-timers alike. You think you've seen dancing, but you've never seen DANCIN' like this.
The production's direction and musical staging is by Tony Award winner Wayne Cilento, one of the stars of the original Broadway production, and is produced in cooperation with Nicole Fosse.
The cast, consisting of some of the best of Broadway's elite dancers includes Ioana Alfonso (Hometown: Miami via DR/PR), Yeman Brown (Hometown: Tallahassee, FL), Peter John Chursin (Hometown: San Francisco, CA), Dylis Croman (Hometown: Dallas, TX), Jovan Dansberry (Hometown: St. Louis, MO), Karli Dinardo (Hometown: Melbourne, Australia), Tony D'Alelio (Hometown: Roanoke, VA), Aydin Eyikan (Hometown: Fairfield, CT), Pedro Garza (Hometown: Abilene, Texas), Jacob Guzman (Hometown: Brockton, MA), Manuel Herrera (Hometown: Charlotte, NC), Afra Hines (Hometown: Miami, FL), Gabriel Hyman (Hometown: Chesapeake, VA), Kolton Krouse (Hometown: Gilbert, Arizona), Mattie Love (Hometown: Layton, UT), Krystal Mackie (Hometown: Brooklyn, NY), Yani Marin (Hometown: Miami, FL), Nando Morland (Hometown: Colombia / Denver, CO), Khori Michelle Petinaud (Hometown: Centreville, VA), Ida Saki (Hometown: Dallas, TX), Ron Todorowski (Hometown: Pittsburgh, PA), and Neka Zang (Hometown: Scottsdale, AZ).
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Rob Russo, Hillary Clinton and Jamie DuMont
Hillary Clinton and Chita Rivera
Donna McKechnie and Baayork Lee
Tom Sorce and Bernadette Peters
Priscilla Lopez and Nicole Fosse
Christopher Sieber and Jennifer Simard
Bernadette Peters and Nicole Fosse
Phyllis Fierro and Ralph Macchio
Jerry Zaks and Melissa Gooding
Abby Lee Miller and Nicole Fosse
Dominic Fumusa and Ilana Levine
Audra McDonald and Will Swensen
Set Designer Robert Brill
Robert Duva and Nicole Fosse
Sean Fosse, Nicole Fosse, Leif Fosse and Noah Fosse
Producers Jamie DuMont and Robert Russo of The Fabulous Invalid
Producers Jamie DuMont and Robert Russo of The Fabulous Invalid and Grady Keefe
Producers Jamie DuMont and Robert Russo of The Fabulous Invalid and Hillary Clinton
Huma Abedin and Hillary Clinton
Erich Bergen, Noah Fosse, Kyra Mathison,, Julia Eramo, Hillary Clinton, Leif Fosse, Jamie Schwarz and Sean Fosse
Will Beech and Jay Armstrong Johnson
Quentin Earl Darrington and Kamille Upshaw
Priscilla Lopez, Donna McKechnie and Baayork Lee
Jennifer Simard, Tovah Feldshuh, Rick Miramontez, Jamie DuMont and Rob Russo
Chita Rivera and Wayne Cilento
Baayork Lee, Donna McKechnie and Priscilla Lopez
Luis Salgado, Denisse Salgado and son
Divinity Roxx
Tony Roberts and Nicole Roberts
Andy Mientus and Krysta Rodriguez
Jonalyn Saxer and Jess LeProtto
Abby Lee Miller and Hillary Clinton
Producers Daniel Marracino and Jodi Kaplan
Gabrielle McClinton, Colin Cunliffe and Emma Caymares
Jules Fisher and Graciella Danielle
J. Harrison Ghee and Robert E. Wankel
Casey Nicholaw and Robert Horn
Producers Hunter Arnold, Gery Nelson, Marcia Nelson and Jason Squatriglia
Jason Squatriglia and Hunter Arnold
Tonya Pinkins and Stephen Schwatrz
Old Globe Theatre's Barry Edelstein and Director/Choreographer Wayne Cilento
Anna Baryshnikov and Teddy Bergman
Paolo Montalban and Yoanna Nikolova
Aydin Eyikan and Abby Lee Miller
Adam Lambert and Peter John Chursin
Ron Todorowski and Abby Lee Miller