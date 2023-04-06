Photos: Senator Amy Klobuchar Welcomes HAMILTON To Minnesota, Highlighting The Importance Of The Arts

United States Senator Amy Klobuchar took to the historic Orpheum Theatre stage in Minneapolis last night to welcome the musical Hamilton to Minnesota for its five-week run as part of the Bank of America Broadway on Hennepin season in the Hennepin Theatre District. See photos from inside her visit.

Senator Klobuchar's visit highlighted the success of the Save Our Stages Act, a bill introduced by the Senator in 2020 that provided $16 billion in relief for independent venues shuttered by the pandemic. During the pandemic, theatres and stages across the country-including the Orpheum, State and Pantages Theatres-were among the first businesses to close and the last to reopen. Senator Klobuchar authored, introduced and was instrumental in passing the act, ensuring the preservation of the historic theatres' legacy and their future in Minneapolis.

"I was thrilled to be in the room where it happens to help welcome Hamilton to the Orpheum Theatre stage. This production captures the birth of the great American experiment in democracy and showcases some incredible talent," said Senator Klobuchar. "Live venues were among the first businesses to close down from the pandemic and the last to reopen, but we decided we couldn't let arts and culture die. Actors, stagehands, musicians, audiences, and organizations like the Hennepin Theatre Trust rallied behind my bipartisan bill, the Save Our Stages Act, to make the largest investment in the arts in American history and help theaters survive so we can continue to enjoy performances like Hamilton for generations to come."

Senator Klobuchar has been a dedicated and constant supporter of the arts throughout her career, recognizing the power of creativity and culture to bring people together and drive economic growth. Her attendance is a testament to her ongoing commitment to promoting and supporting the arts in Minnesota.

"We are honored to have Senator Klobuchar open Hamilton's run at the historic Orpheum Theatre," said Mark Nerenhausen, president and CEO of Hennepin Theatre Trust. "The Senator's unwavering support for the arts not only ensured the survival of theater in Minnesota, but it also created a future where theater and the arts are intrinsically linked to our identity as Minnesotans-powering our economy, contributing to our culture and nourishing our wellbeing. We are proud to welcome Senator Klobuchar to our stage, kicking off what is sure to be an incredible five-week long engagement of Hamilton in the historic Hennepin Theatre District."