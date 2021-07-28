Photos: See New Production Images of ANYTHING GOES Starring Sutton Foster, Robert Lindsay & More!

The West End revival of Anything Goes starring Sutton Foster, Robert Lindsay, and more opened Friday 23 July, at London's Barbican Theatre for a strictly limited 12 week season until Sunday 17 October.

Check out new production images below!

This lavish production of Cole Porter & P.G. Wodehouse's classic musical, featuring a full company of over 50 including a full-sized orchestra and even 14 tap dancing sailors, is directed and choreographed by three time Tony Award winner Kathleen Marshall. Marshall's Broadway production of Anything Goes was a major smash hit and received huge critical acclaim. The revival was nominated for nine Tony Awards and 10 Drama Desk Awards, winning Best Musical Revival and Best Choreography at both ceremonies. Now Marshall, in her West End directing debut, will reinvent this glorious musical for London audiences this summer in what is set to be the definitive version of this timeless classic.

With music and lyrics by Cole Porter, the original book by P.G. Wodehouse & Guy Bolton, Howard Lindsay & Russel Crouse, and the new book by Timothy Crouse & John Weidman, ANYTHING GOES will premiere at the Barbican Theatre from July to October and then embark on a UK tour.

When the S.S. American heads out to sea, etiquette and convention head out the portholes as two unlikely pairs set off on the course to true love... proving that sometimes destiny needs a little help from a crew of singing sailors, a comical disguise and some good old-fashioned blackmail. This hilarious musical romp across the Atlantic featuring a collection of some of theatre's most memorable songs - including 'I Get A Kick Out of You', 'Anything Goes', 'You're the Top', 'Blow, Gabriel, Blow', 'It's De-Lovely', 'Friendship' and 'Buddie Beware' - will take you back to the Golden Age of high society on the seas. ANYTHING GOES is set to sail away with audiences all over again.

