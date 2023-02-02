Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: See New Images of Aaron Tveit & Ashley Loren in MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a theatrical celebration of Truth, Beauty, Freedom, and - above all - Love.

Feb. 02, 2023  

Tony Award-winner Aaron Tveit has returned to the Broadway company of Moulin Rouge! The Musical in the role of Christian, starring alongside Ashley Loren as Satine.

Get a first look at new photos of Tveit and Loren below!

Aaron Tveit created the role of Christian, which earned him his first Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical, in Moulin Rouge!

Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Pop the champagne and prepare for the spectacular spectacular...Welcome to Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

Baz Luhrmann's iconic film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a theatrical celebration of Truth, Beauty, Freedom, and - above all - Love. Moulin Rouge! The Musical is more than a musical; it is a state of mind.

As in the film, Moulin Rouge! The Musical celebrates over 160 years of music - from Offenbach to Lady Gaga. The stage musical features many of the iconic songs from the movie and also includes recent hits released since the movie premiered 20 years ago.


