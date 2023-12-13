Photos: See Kelli O'Hara, Brian d'Arcy James & More in Rehearsals for DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES on Broadway

This limited 16-week engagement begins previews on January 6, 2024.

By: Dec. 13, 2023

The cast of Days of Wine and Roses is back in rehearsals ahead of the new musical’s Broadway premiere. Adapted from the 1962 film and original 1958 teleplay, the new musical features a book by Tony Award® nominee Craig Lucas, music & lyrics by Tony Award® winner Adam Guettel, and direction by Tony Award® nominee Michael Greif.
 
See photos below! 


Following the critically acclaimed, sold out run at Atlantic Theater Company, Days of Wine and Roses opens on Broadway on Sunday, January 28, 2024 at Studio 54 (254 W 54th St, NYC). This limited 16-week engagement begins previews on January 6, 2024.
 
Kelli O’Hara and Brian d’Arcy James star in a searing new musical about a couple falling in love in 1950s New York and struggling against themselves to build their family. 

Adapted from JP Miller’s 1962 film and original 1958 teleplay, composer & lyricist Adam Guettel (Floyd Collins) and playwright Craig Lucas (An American in Paris) reunite in their first collaboration since their acclaimed The Light in the Piazza. Directed by Michael Greif (Dear Evan Hansen).
 
In addition to Tony Award® winner Kelli O’Hara (The King and I) and Tony Award® nominee Brian d’Arcy James (Into the Woods), Days of Wine and Roses will feature Byron Jennings (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), Tabitha Lawing (Broadway debut), Sharon Catherine Brown (Caroline, or Change), Tony Carlin (The Lehman Trilogy), Bill English (Anything Goes), Olivia Hernandez (Plaza Suite), David Jennings (Tina: the Tina Turner Musical), David Manis (To Kill a Mockingbird), Steven Booth (Tina: the Tina Turner Musical), Nicole Ferguson (Broadway debut), Addie Manthey (Broadway debut) and Kelcey Watson (Broadway debut).
 
Days of Wine and Roses features direction by Michael Greif, choreography by Sergio Trujillo and Karla Puno Garcia, scenic design by Lizzie Clachan, costume design by Dede Ayite, lighting design by Ben Stanton, sound design by Kai Harada, music direction by Kimberly Grigsby, orchestrations by Adam Guettel and Jamie Lawrence, hair and wigs by David Brian Brown, and casting by The Telsey Office; Craig Burns, CSA. Judy Schoenfeld serves as production stage manager.
 

 Photo credit: Tricia Baron



