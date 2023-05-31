Photos: See Jim Parsons, Rose Byrne, Zachary Quinto & More at GREY HOUSE Opening Night

See photos of Miriam Shor, Michael Shannon, Edie Falco, and many more.

By:
The first production of the new Broadway season is here! Grey House celebrated its Broadway opening last night, May 30, at the Lyceum Theatre. 

See photos of stars arriving on the red carpet below!

Grey House by Levi Holloway, is directed by two-time Tony Award winner Joe Mantello, and star two-time Tony Award winner Laurie Metcalf, Emmy Award winner Tatiana Maslany, Emmy Award nominee Paul Sparks, Lortel Award nominee Sophia Anne Caruso, and Critics' Choice Award nominee Millicent Simmonds.

When a couple crashes their car in the mountains, they seek shelter in an isolated cabin. Its inhabitants, though somewhat unusual, are eager to make their guests feel right at home. But as the blizzard outside rages on and one night turns into several, the couple becomes less and less sure of what's true -about their hosts, themselves, and why that sound in the walls keeps getting louder.

Photo credit: Bruce Glikas 

Grey House
Ames McNamara

Grey House
Ames McNamara

Grey House
Alicia Goranson

Grey House
Alicia Goranson

Grey House
Ames McNamara and Alicia Goranson

Grey House
Jamie deRoy

Grey House
Jamie deRoy

Grey House
Emmett Sparks and Annie Parisse

Grey House
Emmett Sparks and Annie Parisse

Grey House
Annie Parisse

Grey House
Annie Parisse

Grey House
Mai-Linh Lofgren and Michael Stuhlbarg

Grey House
Mai-Linh Lofgren and Michael Stuhlbarg

Grey House
Miriam Shor

Grey House
Miriam Shor

Grey House
Brian Moreland

Grey House
Brian Moreland

Grey House
Jose Llana and Alex Timbers

Grey House
Jose Llana and Alex Timbers

Grey House
Edie Falco

Grey House
Stephen Wallem and Edie Falco

Grey House
Stephen Wallem and Edie Falco

Grey House
Sam Pressman

Grey House
Jim Parsons and Todd Spiewak

Grey House
Zachary Quinto

Grey House
Ryan Spahn and Michael Urie

Grey House
Ryan Spahn and Michael Urie

Grey House
Michael Shannon

Grey House
Michael Shannon

Grey House
Ryan J. Haddad

Grey House
Ryan J. Haddad

Grey House
Kristina Wong and Ryan J. Haddad

Grey House
Steven Pasquale

Grey House
Steven Pasquale

Grey House
Michael Shannon and Arin Arbus

Grey House
Rose Byrne and Alison Wright

Grey House
Brandon Taylor, Sam Gravitte and Doug Nevin

Grey House
Lance LePere and Michael Kors

Grey House
Alison Wright

Grey House
Alison Wright

Grey House
Benjamin Lowy and Tony Marion

Grey House
BD Wong

Grey House
BD Wong

Grey House
Lawrence Arancio and Ann Dowd

Grey House
Ann Dowd

Grey House
Ann Dowd

Grey House
Matthew 'MatPat' Patrick

Grey House
Matthew 'MatPat' Patrick

Grey House
Haley Swindal

Grey House
Haley Swindal

Grey House
Andrew Morrill

Grey House
James "Joey" Caverly




