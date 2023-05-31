Photos: See Jim Parsons, Rose Byrne, Zachary Quinto & More at GREY HOUSE Opening Night

See photos of Miriam Shor, Michael Shannon, Edie Falco, and many more.
POPULAR
The first production of the new Broadway season is here! Grey House celebrated its Broadway opening last night, May 30, at the Lyceum Theatre.
See photos of stars arriving on the red carpet below!
Grey House by Levi Holloway, is directed by two-time Tony Award winner Joe Mantello, and star two-time Tony Award winner Laurie Metcalf, Emmy Award winner Tatiana Maslany, Emmy Award nominee Paul Sparks, Lortel Award nominee Sophia Anne Caruso, and Critics' Choice Award nominee Millicent Simmonds.
When a couple crashes their car in the mountains, they seek shelter in an isolated cabin. Its inhabitants, though somewhat unusual, are eager to make their guests feel right at home. But as the blizzard outside rages on and one night turns into several, the couple becomes less and less sure of what's true -about their hosts, themselves, and why that sound in the walls keeps getting louder.
Photo credit: Bruce Glikas
Ames McNamara
Ames McNamara
Ames McNamara and Alicia Goranson
Emmett Sparks and Annie Parisse
Emmett Sparks and Annie Parisse
Mai-Linh Lofgren and Michael Stuhlbarg
Mai-Linh Lofgren and Michael Stuhlbarg
Sam Pressman
Jim Parsons and Todd Spiewak
Kristina Wong and Ryan J. Haddad
Michael Shannon and Arin Arbus
Brandon Taylor, Sam Gravitte and Doug Nevin
Lawrence Arancio and Ann Dowd
Matthew 'MatPat' Patrick
Matthew 'MatPat' Patrick
James "Joey" Caverly
Videos
TICKET CENTRAL
Recommended For You