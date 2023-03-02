Photos: See Jessica Chastain & More in A DOLL'S HOUSE Rehearsals
Academy Award winner Jessica Chastain is currently starring in the radical new production of Henrik Ibsen's landmark drama A Doll's House, in a new version by Amy Herzog. The production is currently in previews at Broadway's Hudson Theatre (141 West 44th Street). This strictly limited 16-week engagement will officially open on Thursday, March 9, 2023 opening night.
A Doll's House thrust drama firmly into the modern age when it premiered in 1879. Now, nearly a century-and-a-half later, Tony Award nominee Jamie Lloyd and acclaimed playwright Amy Herzog make freshly relevant a story that shocked audiences and brought forth a new era of theater. One of the most acclaimed actors of her generation, Jessica Chastain inhabits one of the theater's most iconic roles, re-energizing the play for a whole new generation.
Photo credit: Emilio Madrid
Jessica Chastain and company
Jessica Chastain and Jamie Lloyd
Michael Patrick Thornton and Jessica Chastain
Okieriete Onaodowan, Jessica Chastain, Arian Moayed
Jamie Lloyd and the Creative Team
Jesmille Darbouze and Okieriete Onaodowan
Arian Moayed, Michael Patrick Thornton
The company