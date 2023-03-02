Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: See Jessica Chastain & More in A DOLL'S HOUSE Rehearsals

The strictly limited 16-week engagement is currently in previews, and will officially open on Thursday, March 9, 2023.

Mar. 02, 2023  

Academy Award winner Jessica Chastain is currently starring in the radical new production of Henrik Ibsen's landmark drama A Doll's House, in a new version by Amy Herzog. The production is currently in previews at Broadway's Hudson Theatre (141 West 44th Street). This strictly limited 16-week engagement will officially open on Thursday, March 9, 2023 opening night.

Take a look back at the company of A Doll's House in Rehearsals!

A Doll's House thrust drama firmly into the modern age when it premiered in 1879. Now, nearly a century-and-a-half later, Tony Award nominee Jamie Lloyd and acclaimed playwright Amy Herzog make freshly relevant a story that shocked audiences and brought forth a new era of theater. One of the most acclaimed actors of her generation, Jessica Chastain inhabits one of the theater's most iconic roles, re-energizing the play for a whole new generation.




Related Stories
Photos: Chastain, McAvoy & More Celebrate The Jaime Lloyd Company Photo
Photos: Chastain, McAvoy & More Celebrate The Jaime Lloyd Company
See photos of Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy and the cast of A Doll's House celebrating The Jamie Lloyd Company's 10th anniversary!
Up on the Marquee: A DOLLS HOUSE Photo
Up on the Marquee: A DOLL'S HOUSE
A Doll's House, starring Jessica Chastain, will officially open Thursday, March 9 at Hudson Theatre. Check out new photos of the theatre marquee!
A DOLLS HOUSE Announces Digital Rush Policy Ahead Of Mondays First Preview Photo
A DOLL'S HOUSE Announces Digital Rush Policy Ahead Of Monday's First Preview
Today, The Jamie Lloyd Company, the successful partnership between Ambassador Theatre Group and Artistic Director Jamie Lloyd, announced digital rush policy as previews begin on Monday at 8 PM for Academy Award winner Jessica Chastain as 'Nora Helmer' in Lloyd's radical new production of Henrik Ibsen's landmark drama A Doll's House in a new version by Amy Herzog.
Meet the Cast of A DOLLS HOUSE, Beginning Previews Tonight! Photo
Meet the Cast of A DOLL'S HOUSE, Beginning Previews Tonight!
.Jessica Chastain stars as 'Nora Helmer' in Lloyd's radical new production of Henrik Ibsen's landmark drama A Doll's House in a new version by Amy Herzog. This strictly limited 16-week engagement will play Broadway's Hudson Theatre with preview performances beginning Monday, February 13, 2023. Meet the cast of A Doll's House here!

More Hot Stories For You


Stage Musical CALVIN BERGER is Headed To The Big ScreenStage Musical CALVIN BERGER is Headed To The Big Screen
March 2, 2023

With a successful run currently happening on stage at The Colony Theatre in Los Angeles, the musical Calvin Berger is now on its way to the big screen. Producers have announced that Provost Entertainment and Independent Artist Entertainment have secured the film/television rights to the hit musical. 
Wake Up With BWW 3/2: DANCIN' Begins Previews, Casey Likes Joins BACK TO THE FUTURE, and More!Wake Up With BWW 3/2: DANCIN' Begins Previews, Casey Likes Joins BACK TO THE FUTURE, and More!
March 2, 2023

Top stories: Bob Fosse's Dancin' begins previews, Casey Likes joins Back to the Future as Marty McFly, and more!
Meet the Cast of BOB FOSSE'S DANCIN', Beginning Previews on Broadway Tonight!Meet the Cast of BOB FOSSE'S DANCIN', Beginning Previews on Broadway Tonight!
March 2, 2023

Bob Fosse's DANCIN' officially begins previews tonight, March 2. The musical will open on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at The Music Box Theatre. Meet the cast of Bob Fosse's DANCIN' here!
Video: SWEENEY TODD's 26-Piece Orchestra Comes To Life! Get A First Look!Video: SWEENEY TODD's 26-Piece Orchestra Comes To Life! Get A First Look!
March 1, 2023

The Broadway revival of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, starring Tony and Grammy-nominated multi-platinum recording artist Josh Groban and Tony Award winner Annaleigh Ashford is on the way! Below, get a first peek at the show's astounding 26-piece orchestra conducted by Tony Award-winner Alex Lacamoire! See the video here!
Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for Michael R. Jackson's WHITE GIRL IN DANGERPhotos: Go Inside Rehearsals for Michael R. Jackson's WHITE GIRL IN DANGER
March 1, 2023

Get a first look inside rehearsals for the The World Premiere of Michael R. Jackson's new musical, White Girl in Danger!
share