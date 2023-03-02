Photos: See Jessica Chastain & More in A DOLL'S HOUSE Rehearsals

Academy Award winner Jessica Chastain is currently starring in the radical new production of Henrik Ibsen's landmark drama A Doll's House, in a new version by Amy Herzog. The production is currently in previews at Broadway's Hudson Theatre (141 West 44th Street). This strictly limited 16-week engagement will officially open on Thursday, March 9, 2023 opening night.

Take a look back at the company of A Doll's House in Rehearsals!

A Doll's House thrust drama firmly into the modern age when it premiered in 1879. Now, nearly a century-and-a-half later, Tony Award nominee Jamie Lloyd and acclaimed playwright Amy Herzog make freshly relevant a story that shocked audiences and brought forth a new era of theater. One of the most acclaimed actors of her generation, Jessica Chastain inhabits one of the theater's most iconic roles, re-energizing the play for a whole new generation.