Photos: Rob Madge Brings MY SON'S A QUEER (BUT WHAT CAN YOU DO?) to Broadway

Rob Madge's My Son's A Queer (But What Can You Do?) is headed to Broadway! Following sold-out and critically acclaimed runs in London’s West End and the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, the Olivier Award nominated play starring writer and performer Rob Madge, will arrive on Broadway this spring at the Lyceum Theatre (149 West 45th St.) for 16 weeks only. Performances will begin on February 27, 2024, with opening night slated for March 12.

This hilarious, poignant, and infectiously joyous one-person play follows the journey of a family as they explore their son's love for all things Disney, theatre, and their identity as a Queer human. As much a hilarious ode to musical theatre and VHS tapes as it is the power of a family’s acceptance, the production beautifully weaves together themes of love and self-discovery with a pop-culture love-in for fairy tale fanboy/girls (and everyone in between).

Rob Madge (they/them) is a theatre maker, writer and actor who began working professionally in theatre at the age of 9, having spent the majority of their childhood forcing their family to help them put on shows in the living room. Select theater credits include Mary Poppins (Prince Edward Theatre), Macbeth (Gielgud Theatre), Oliver! (Theatre Royal, Drury Lane), and Les Misérables (25th Anniversary International Tour and Concert).

My Son's A Queer (But What Can You Do?) is written by Rob Madge, directed by Luke Sheppard (&Juliet), and features songs by Pippa Cleary (The Great British Bake Off Musical). The production also features scenic and costumes by Ryan Dawson Laight (Torch Song at The Turbine Theatre, London), lighting by Jai Morjaria (Othello at Lyttleton Theatre), sound by Tingying Dong (The Crucible at Gielgud Theatre), video by George Reeve (Old Friends), and orchestrations by Simon Nathan (Brexit: The Musical at Edinburgh Fringe).

Rob just met the press at where else but the The British Consulate General in New York City and BroadwayWorld was there for the special day.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas



Producer Heather Shields, Rob Madge and Producer Tom Smedes



Deputy Consul General at the British Consulate General, New York Hannah Young and Rob Madge



Deputy Consul General at the British Consulate General, New York Hannah Young



Richard Ridge and Rob Madge



Rob Madge and Paul Taylor Mills



Naomi Grossman



Naomi Grossman



Rob Madge and Naomi Grossman



