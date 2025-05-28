Photos: Rita Moreno Visits BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB on Broadway

Buena Vista Social Club is nominated for 10 Tony Awards, including Best Musical.
A very special visitor headed to the Schoenfeld Theatre earlier this week! Tony, Grammy, Oscar, and Emmy Award winner Rita Moreno stopped by for a performance of Buena Vista Social Club and posed with the cast after the show. Check out photos below!
With a book by Tony Nominee Marco Ramirez, Tony-nominated director Saheem Ali leads an ensemble of visionary performing artists, including a Special Tony Award-winning band of renowned musicians from across the globe to tell the legendary story of the artists who recorded the original album. Buena Vista Social Club features the soul-stirring music of Cuba’s golden age, choreography by Tony Nominee Patricia Delgado and Tony Award winner Justin Peck.
Step into the heart of Cuba, beyond the glitz of the Tropicana, to a place where blazing trumpets and sizzling guitars set the dance floor on fire. Here, the sound of Havana is born—and one woman's remarkable journey begins.
Inspired by true events, the new Broadway musical Buena Vista Social Club brings the GRAMMY Award-winning album to thrilling life—and tells the story of the legends who lived it. A world-class Afro-Cuban band is joined by a sensational cast in this unforgettable tale of survival, second chances, and the extraordinary power of music.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Mel Semé, Rita Moreno and Wesley Wray
T-Bone Burnett and Wesley Wray
Rita Moreno and Natalie Venetia Belcon
Associate Choreographer Carlos E. Gonzalez and Rita Moreno
T-Bone Burnett and Rita Moreno pose with The Company of "Buena Vista Social Club"
Rita Moreno with dancers Tanairi Vasquez, Carlos E Gonzalez, Angélica Beliard, Marley's Molina, Carlos Falú, Hector Juan Maisonet, Ilda Mason
Julio Monge, Rita Moreno and Da'Von T. Moody
Director Saheem Ali and Rita Moreno
Rita Moreno poses with The Band of "Buena Vista Social Club"
Natalie Venetia Belcon and De'Adre Aziza
Isa Antonetti, Rita Moreno and Natalie Venetia Belcon
Fernanda Gordon Fisher and Rita Moreno
