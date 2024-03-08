Photos: Rachel McAdams and the Cast of MARY JANE Meet the Press

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Next up at Manhattan Theatre Club is the Broadway premiere of Mary Jane written by Pulitzer Prize finalist Amy Herzog, starring Academy Award nominee & Critics Choice Award Winner Rachel McAdams and directed by Anne Kauffman.

The cast will a lso include: April Matthis, Susan Pourfar, Lily Santiago and Brenda Wehle.

Captivating, affecting and compassionate, it’s the story of a single mother in an impossible family situation. Faced with seemingly insurmountable odds, Mary Jane relies on unflagging optimism and humor, along with the wisdom of the women around her who have become a makeshift family, to take on each new day. But will inner strength and newfound friendships be enough to see her through?

The company just met the press and you can check out photos from in side the big day below.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas