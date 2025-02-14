News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: REDWOOD on Broadway Opening Night Curtain Call

The new musical features Idina Menzel, De’Adre Aziza, Michael Park, Zachary Noah Piser, and Khaila Wilcox.

By: Feb. 14, 2025
Idina Menzel has returned to Broadway in the new musical Redwood! Redwood is about one woman’s journey into the precious and precarious world of the redwoods. Get a first look at photos from the opening night curtain call here! 

Jesse (Menzel) seems to have it all — a successful career and devoted family — until a life-altering event drives her far from everyone and everything she knows. When she finds herself at the foot of the redwoods in Northern California, a chance encounter and a leap of faith will change her life forever. Redwood explores the lengths — and heights — one travels to find strength, resilience and healing. The new musical features De’Adre Aziza, Michael Park, Zachary Noah Piser, and Khaila Wilcox. 

The creative team for Redwood includes Jason Ardizzone-West (Scenic Design), Hana S. Kim (Video Design), Toni-Leslie James (Costume Design), Scott Zielinski (Lighting Design), Jonathan Deans (Sound Design), Melecio Estrella, BANDALOOP (Vertical Movement/Vertical Choreography), Tom Kitt (Music Supervision), and Haley Bennett (Associate Music Supervision), with Orchestrations and Arrangements by Kate Diaz and Music Direction by Julie McBride. Casting is by The Telsey Office/Patrick Goodwin.

Photo credit: Bruce Glikas 

Photos: REDWOOD on Broadway Opening Night Curtain Call Image
Zachary Noah Piser

Photos: REDWOOD on Broadway Opening Night Curtain Call Image
De'Adre Aziza

Photos: REDWOOD on Broadway Opening Night Curtain Call Image
Michael Park

Photos: REDWOOD on Broadway Opening Night Curtain Call Image
Khaila Wilcoxon

Photos: REDWOOD on Broadway Opening Night Curtain Call Image
Idina Menzel

Photos: REDWOOD on Broadway Opening Night Curtain Call Image
Idina Menzel

Photos: REDWOOD on Broadway Opening Night Curtain Call Image
Idina Menzel

Photos: REDWOOD on Broadway Opening Night Curtain Call Image
Idina Menzel

Photos: REDWOOD on Broadway Opening Night Curtain Call Image
Idina Menzel

Photos: REDWOOD on Broadway Opening Night Curtain Call Image
Zachary Noah Piser, Khaila Wilcoxon, Idina Menzel, Michael Park and De'Adre Aziza

Photos: REDWOOD on Broadway Opening Night Curtain Call Image
Zachary Noah Piser, Khaila Wilcoxon, Idina Menzel, Michael Park and De'Adre Aziza

Photos: REDWOOD on Broadway Opening Night Curtain Call Image
Zachary Noah Piser, Khaila Wilcoxon, Idina Menzel, Michael Park and De'Adre Aziza

Photos: REDWOOD on Broadway Opening Night Curtain Call Image
Zachary Noah Piser, Khaila Wilcoxon, Idina Menzel, Michael Park and De'Adre Aziza

Photos: REDWOOD on Broadway Opening Night Curtain Call Image
Idina Menzel, Michael Park and Jessica Phillips

Photos: REDWOOD on Broadway Opening Night Curtain Call Image
Idina Menzel and Jessica Phillips

Photos: REDWOOD on Broadway Opening Night Curtain Call Image
Khaila Wilcoxon, Idina Menzel, Jessica Phillips and Michael Park

Photos: REDWOOD on Broadway Opening Night Curtain Call Image
Idina Menzel and Jessica Phillips

Photos: REDWOOD on Broadway Opening Night Curtain Call Image
Idina Menzel and Jessica Phillips

Photos: REDWOOD on Broadway Opening Night Curtain Call Image
Daniel Brackett, Zachary Noah Piser, Veronica Otim, Khaila Wilcoxon, Idina Menzel, Jessica Phillips, Michael Park, Bradley Dean and De'Adre Aziza

Photos: REDWOOD on Broadway Opening Night Curtain Call Image
Khaila Wilcoxon, Jessica Phillips and Idina Menzel

Photos: REDWOOD on Broadway Opening Night Curtain Call Image
Tina Landau and Idina Menzel

Photos: REDWOOD on Broadway Opening Night Curtain Call Image
Idina Menzel

Photos: REDWOOD on Broadway Opening Night Curtain Call Image
Idina Menzel

Photos: REDWOOD on Broadway Opening Night Curtain Call Image
Idina Menzel

Photos: REDWOOD on Broadway Opening Night Curtain Call Image
Daniel Brackett, Zachary Noah Piser, Veronica Otim, Khaila Wilcoxon, Idina Menzel, Jessica Phillips, Tina Landau, Michael Park, Bradley Dean and De'Adre Aziza

Photos: REDWOOD on Broadway Opening Night Curtain Call Image
Tina Landau

Photos: REDWOOD on Broadway Opening Night Curtain Call Image
Kate Diaz and Idina Menzel

Photos: REDWOOD on Broadway Opening Night Curtain Call Image
Kate Diaz and Idina Menzel

Photos: REDWOOD on Broadway Opening Night Curtain Call Image
Kate Diaz and Idina Menzel

Photos: REDWOOD on Broadway Opening Night Curtain Call Image
Kate Diaz and Idina Menzel

Photos: REDWOOD on Broadway Opening Night Curtain Call Image
Kate Diaz, Idina Menzel and Jessica Phillips

Photos: REDWOOD on Broadway Opening Night Curtain Call Image
Kate Diaz, Idina Menzel, Jessica Phillips and Michael Park

Photos: REDWOOD on Broadway Opening Night Curtain Call Image
Kate Diaz, Idina Menzel, Jessica Phillips, Michael Park and Tina Landau

Photos: REDWOOD on Broadway Opening Night Curtain Call Image

Photos: REDWOOD on Broadway Opening Night Curtain Call Image
Idina Menzel, Jessica Phillips, Michael Park and Tina Landau

Photos: REDWOOD on Broadway Opening Night Curtain Call Image
Idina Menzel, Jessica Phillips, Michael Park and Tina Landau

Photos: REDWOOD on Broadway Opening Night Curtain Call Image
Idina Menzel

Photos: REDWOOD on Broadway Opening Night Curtain Call Image
Daniel Brackett, Zachary Noah Piser, Veronica Otim, Khaila Wilcoxon, Kate Diaz, Idina Menzel, Jessica Phillips, Tina Landau, Michael Park, Bradley Dean, and De'Adre Aziza

Photos: REDWOOD on Broadway Opening Night Curtain Call Image
Daniel Brackett, Zachary Noah Piser, Veronica Otim, Khaila Wilcoxon, Kate Diaz, Idina Menzel, Jessica Phillips, Tina Landau, Michael Park, Bradley Dean, and De'Adre Aziza

Photos: REDWOOD on Broadway Opening Night Curtain Call Image
Idina Menzel

Photos: REDWOOD on Broadway Opening Night Curtain Call Image
"Redwood" Signage at The Nederlander Theatre





