Photos: Patti LuPone, Andrew Rannells, & More at NYC Screening of ANOTHER SIMPLE FAVOR

Broadway's Patti LuPone, Andrew Rannells, Hugh Jackman, Alex Newell, and more stepped out on Sunday, April 27, for a special New York Screening of the new film Another Special Favor. The movie, which is a follow-up to 2018's A Simple Favor, will officially be released on Prime Video on May 1. Take a look at the photos below!

Another Simple Favor follows Stephanie Smothers (Anna Kendrick) and Emily Nelson (Blake Lively) as they reunite on the beautiful island of Capri, Italy, for Emily’s extravagant wedding to a rich Italian businessman. Along with the glamorous guests, expect murder and betrayal to RSVP for a wedding with more twists and turns than the road from the Marina Grande to the Capri town square.

The star-studded cast also includes Andrew Rannells, Bashir Salahuddin, Elizabeth Perkins, Michele Morrone, Alex Newell, Henry Golding, Taylor Ortega, Aparna Nancherla, and Joshua Satine. The screenplay is written by Jessica Sharzer and Laeta Kalogridis. Paul Feig returns as director.

