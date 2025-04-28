 tracking pixel
Photos: Patti LuPone, Andrew Rannells, & More at NYC Screening of ANOTHER SIMPLE FAVOR

The movie, which is a follow-up to 2018's A Simple Favor, will officially be released on Prime Video on May 1.

By: Apr. 28, 2025
Broadway's Patti LuPone, Andrew Rannells, Hugh Jackman, Alex Newell, and more stepped out on Sunday, April 27, for a special New York Screening of the new film Another Special Favor. The movie, which is a follow-up to 2018's A Simple Favor, will officially be released on Prime Video on May 1. Take a look at the photos below!

Another Simple Favor follows Stephanie Smothers (Anna Kendrick) and Emily Nelson (Blake Lively) as they reunite on the beautiful island of Capri, Italy, for Emily’s extravagant wedding to a rich Italian businessman. Along with the glamorous guests, expect murder and betrayal to RSVP for a wedding with more twists and turns than the road from the Marina Grande to the Capri town square. 

The star-studded cast also includes Andrew Rannells, Bashir Salahuddin, Elizabeth Perkins, Michele Morrone, Alex Newell, Henry Golding, Taylor Ortega, Aparna Nancherla, and Joshua Satine. The screenplay is written by Jessica Sharzer and Laeta Kalogridis. Paul Feig returns as director.

Photo Credit: Todd WilliamsonPhotos: Patti LuPone, Andrew Rannells, & More at NYC Screening of ANOTHER SIMPLE FAVOR Image

Blake Lively and Andrew Rannells

Awkwafina

Eric Goldie

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

Jessica Sharzer

Michele Morrone, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

Michele Morrone

Ryan Reynolds, Emily Blunt, Stanley Tucci, Blake Lively, Hugh Jackman and Shawn Levy

Dorinda Medley and Elizabeth Perkins

Viktoria Gab

Bashir Salahuddin

Yully Hernandez

Elizabeth Perkins, Ryan Reynolds, Courtenay Valenti, Blake Lively, Erin Westerman, Meredith Wieck, Paul Feig, Julie Rapaport, Sue Kroll, Laura Fischer and Richard Kind

Andrew Rannells and Patti LuPone

Richard Kind and Anna Kendrick

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

Patti LuPone

Fernanda Flores

Patti LuPone

Laura Fischer

Anna Kendrick

Anna Kendrick

Alex Newell

Elizabeth Perkins, Ryan Reynolds and Laura Fischer

Hailey Sani

Alex Newell

Robyn Lively and Bart Johnson

Hugh Jackman, Shawn Levy and Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively, Paul Feig and Anna Kendrick

Lori Lively and Elain Lively

Henry Golding, Blake Lively, Michele Morrone, Paul Feig and Anna Kendrick

Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick

Heidi Wong

Hugh Jackman, Shawn Levy and Ryan Reynolds

Katherine Mata

Viktoria Gab

Jackie Goldschneider

Eric Rutherford

Andrew Rannells and Patti LuPone



