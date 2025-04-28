Photos: Patti LuPone, Andrew Rannells, & More at NYC Screening of ANOTHER SIMPLE FAVOR

The movie, which is a follow-up to 2018's A Simple Favor, will officially be released on Prime Video on May 1.
Broadway's Patti LuPone, Andrew Rannells, Hugh Jackman, Alex Newell, and more stepped out on Sunday, April 27, for a special New York Screening of the new film Another Special Favor. The movie, which is a follow-up to 2018's A Simple Favor, will officially be released on Prime Video on May 1. Take a look at the photos below!
Another Simple Favor follows Stephanie Smothers (Anna Kendrick) and Emily Nelson (Blake Lively) as they reunite on the beautiful island of Capri, Italy, for Emily’s extravagant wedding to a rich Italian businessman. Along with the glamorous guests, expect murder and betrayal to RSVP for a wedding with more twists and turns than the road from the Marina Grande to the Capri town square.
The star-studded cast also includes Andrew Rannells, Bashir Salahuddin, Elizabeth Perkins, Michele Morrone, Alex Newell, Henry Golding, Taylor Ortega, Aparna Nancherla, and Joshua Satine. The screenplay is written by Jessica Sharzer and Laeta Kalogridis. Paul Feig returns as director.
Photo Credit: Todd Williamson
Blake Lively and Andrew Rannells
Awkwafina
Eric Goldie
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds
Jessica Sharzer
Michele Morrone, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds
Michele Morrone
Ryan Reynolds, Emily Blunt, Stanley Tucci, Blake Lively, Hugh Jackman and Shawn Levy
Dorinda Medley and Elizabeth Perkins
Viktoria Gab
Bashir Salahuddin
Yully Hernandez
Elizabeth Perkins, Ryan Reynolds, Courtenay Valenti, Blake Lively, Erin Westerman, Meredith Wieck, Paul Feig, Julie Rapaport, Sue Kroll, Laura Fischer and Richard Kind
Andrew Rannells and Patti LuPone
Richard Kind and Anna Kendrick
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds
Fernanda Flores
Laura Fischer
Elizabeth Perkins, Ryan Reynolds and Laura Fischer
Hailey Sani
Robyn Lively and Bart Johnson
Hugh Jackman, Shawn Levy and Ryan Reynolds
Blake Lively, Paul Feig and Anna Kendrick
Lori Lively and Elain Lively
Henry Golding, Blake Lively, Michele Morrone, Paul Feig and Anna Kendrick
Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick
Heidi Wong
Hugh Jackman, Shawn Levy and Ryan Reynolds
Katherine Mata
Viktoria Gab
Jackie Goldschneider
