Photos: Patrick Page Takes First Bows in ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE

All the Devils Are Here is now running off-Broadway at the DR2 Theatre.

By: Oct. 17, 2023

All the Devils Are Here: How Shakespeare Invented The Villain, starring Patrick Page, and directed by Simon Godwin, just celebrated opening night at the DR2 Theatre (103 E 15th Street) for 14 weeks only.

 Mr. Page has never shied away from exploring his dark side. Now, with this tour de force show, he turns his attention to the twisted motivation and hidden humanity at the heart of Shakespeare’s greatest villains. Moving swiftly through the Shakespeare canon, Page illuminates the playwright's ever-evolving conception of evil by delving into more than a dozen of his most wicked creations. Thrilling, biting, hilarious, and enlightening, what Page delivers is a masterclass on the most terrifying subject of them all: human nature.

The design team includes Arnulfo Maldonado (Scenic Design), Emily Rebholz (Costume Design), Stacey Derosier (Lighting Design), and Darron L West (Sound Design).

All The Devils Are Here: How Shakespeare Invented The Villain is produced by Mara Isaacs. Line producer is Bryan Hunt.

All The Devils Are Here: How Shakespeare Invented The Villain was originally presented on film through the Shakespeare Theatre Company in 2021 and was available for streaming for a limited audience.

 Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

All The Devils Are Here
Patrick Page

All The Devils Are Here
Patrick Page

All The Devils Are Here
Patrick Page

All The Devils Are Here
Patrick Page, Mara Isaacs

All The Devils Are Here
Patrick Page, Mara Isaacs

All The Devils Are Here
Darron L. West, Patrick Page

All The Devils Are Here
Darron L. West, Patrick Page

All The Devils Are Here
Bryan Hunt, Mara Isaacs

All The Devils Are Here
Bryan Hunt, Mara Isaacs

All The Devils Are Here
Ann Harada

All The Devils Are Here
Ann Harada

All The Devils Are Here
Montego Glover

All The Devils Are Here
Montego Glover

All The Devils Are Here
Maryann Plunkett, Jay O. Sanders

All The Devils Are Here
Maryann Plunkett, Jay O. Sanders

All The Devils Are Here
Glenn Close, Daryl Roth

All The Devils Are Here
Glenn Close, Daryl Roth

All The Devils Are Here
Shaina Taub, Anais Mitchell

All The Devils Are Here
Shaina Taub, Anais Mitchell

All The Devils Are Here
Reeve Carney, Eva Noblezada

All The Devils Are Here
Reeve Carney, Eva Noblezada

All The Devils Are Here
Joe Serafini

All The Devils Are Here
Joe Serafini

All The Devils Are Here
Emma Ashford, Joe Serafini

All The Devils Are Here
Emma Ashford, Joe Serafini

All The Devils Are Here
Phillip Boykin

All The Devils Are Here
Phillip Boykin

All The Devils Are Here
Phillip Boykin, Felicia Richardson Boykin

All The Devils Are Here
Phillip Boykin, Felicia Richardson Boykin

All The Devils Are Here
Tovah Feldshuh, Andrew Levy

All The Devils Are Here
Tovah Feldshuh, Andrew Levy

All The Devils Are Here
Anais Mitchell, Phillip Boykin, Eva Noblezada, Reeve Carney

All The Devils Are Here
Tovah Feldshuh, Nancy Heikin

All The Devils Are Here
Tovah Feldshuh, Nancy Heikin

All The Devils Are Here
Paige Davis

All The Devils Are Here
Paige Davis

All The Devils Are Here
Patrick Page

All The Devils Are Here
Patrick Page

All The Devils Are Here
Patrick Page

All The Devils Are Here
Patrick Page

All The Devils Are Here
Patrick Page

All The Devils Are Here
Patrick Page

All The Devils Are Here
Patrick Page

All The Devils Are Here
Patrick Page

All The Devils Are Here
Patrick Page

All The Devils Are Here
Patrick Page




RELATED STORIES

1
Review Roundup: Patrick Page Stars In ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE: HOW SHAKESPEARE INVENTED TH Photo
Review Roundup: Patrick Page Stars In ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE: HOW SHAKESPEARE INVENTED THE VILLAIN

All the Devils Are Here: How Shakespeare Invented The Villain, starring Patrick Page  is now playing at the DR2 Theatre (103 E 15th Street). Read the reviews!

2
Photos: First Look at Patrick Page in ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE Photo
Photos: First Look at Patrick Page in ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE

All the Devils Are Here: How Shakespeare Invented The Villain, starring Patrick Page, has released all new photos ahead of tonight’s Opening Night. Check out the photos here!

3
Patrick Pages ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE Begins Performances Tomorrow Photo
Patrick Page's ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE Begins Performances Tomorrow

The unofficial commencement of “spooky season” takes place this Friday, September 29, when Tony Award Nominee and Grammy Award Winner Patrick Page returns to the New York stage in All The Devils Are Here: How Shakespeare Invented The Villain.

4
Interview: Why Patrick Page is Drawn to the Villain Photo
Interview: Why Patrick Page is Drawn to the Villain

In this exclusive interview, Patrick Page gives insights into the creation of 'All The Devils Are Here: How Shakespeare Invented The Villain,' Don't miss the chance to learn more about the twisted motivations of Shakespeare's greatest villains, playing Off-Broadway.

From This Author - Jennifer Broski

 Born and raised in Maine, she’s now on her second—and longer—stint as a Manhattanite. She’s worn many hats (writer, bookseller, merch girl, and more), but this one is her... Jennifer Broski">(read more about this author)

