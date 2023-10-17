Photos: Patrick Page Takes First Bows in ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE

All the Devils Are Here is now running off-Broadway at the DR2 Theatre.
POPULAR
|
All the Devils Are Here: How Shakespeare Invented The Villain, starring Patrick Page, and directed by Simon Godwin, just celebrated opening night at the DR2 Theatre (103 E 15th Street) for 14 weeks only.
Mr. Page has never shied away from exploring his dark side. Now, with this tour de force show, he turns his attention to the twisted motivation and hidden humanity at the heart of Shakespeare’s greatest villains. Moving swiftly through the Shakespeare canon, Page illuminates the playwright's ever-evolving conception of evil by delving into more than a dozen of his most wicked creations. Thrilling, biting, hilarious, and enlightening, what Page delivers is a masterclass on the most terrifying subject of them all: human nature.
The design team includes Arnulfo Maldonado (Scenic Design), Emily Rebholz (Costume Design), Stacey Derosier (Lighting Design), and Darron L West (Sound Design).
All The Devils Are Here: How Shakespeare Invented The Villain is produced by Mara Isaacs. Line producer is Bryan Hunt.
All The Devils Are Here: How Shakespeare Invented The Villain was originally presented on film through the Shakespeare Theatre Company in 2021 and was available for streaming for a limited audience.
Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski
Patrick Page
Patrick Page
Patrick Page
Patrick Page, Mara Isaacs
Patrick Page, Mara Isaacs
Darron L. West, Patrick Page
Darron L. West, Patrick Page
Bryan Hunt, Mara Isaacs
Bryan Hunt, Mara Isaacs
Ann Harada
Ann Harada
Montego Glover
Montego Glover
Maryann Plunkett, Jay O. Sanders
Maryann Plunkett, Jay O. Sanders
Glenn Close, Daryl Roth
Glenn Close, Daryl Roth
Shaina Taub, Anais Mitchell
Shaina Taub, Anais Mitchell
Reeve Carney, Eva Noblezada
Reeve Carney, Eva Noblezada
Joe Serafini
Joe Serafini
Emma Ashford, Joe Serafini
Emma Ashford, Joe Serafini
Phillip Boykin
Phillip Boykin
Phillip Boykin, Felicia Richardson Boykin
Phillip Boykin, Felicia Richardson Boykin
Tovah Feldshuh, Andrew Levy
Tovah Feldshuh, Andrew Levy
Anais Mitchell, Phillip Boykin, Eva Noblezada, Reeve Carney
Tovah Feldshuh, Nancy Heikin
Tovah Feldshuh, Nancy Heikin
Paige Davis
Paige Davis
Patrick Page
Patrick Page
Patrick Page
Patrick Page
Patrick Page
Patrick Page
Patrick Page
Patrick Page
Patrick Page
Patrick Page
Videos
TICKET CENTRAL
Recommended For You