Video: LaTanya Richardson Jackson Takes Her Final Bow in PURPOSE on Broadway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Tony Award nominee LaTanya Richardson Jackson took her final bow in Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’ PURPOSE on Sunday, July 13 at the Helen Hayes Theater. Watch video of the emotional moment as LaTanya takes her final bow for an acclaimed performance.

Jackson originated the role of Claudine Jasper in the acclaimed Broadway production, earning a Tony nomination for Best Actress in a Leading Role in a Play, as well as Drama League and Outer Critics Circle Award nods for her powerful performance.