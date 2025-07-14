Video: LaTanya Richardson Jackson Takes Her Final Bow in PURPOSE on Broadway

Directed by Phylicia Rashad, PURPOSE continues its run through August 31 and will welcome Brenda Pressley to the cast beginning July 15.
Tony Award nominee LaTanya Richardson Jackson took her final bow in Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’ PURPOSE on Sunday, July 13 at the Helen Hayes Theater. Watch video of the emotional moment as LaTanya takes her final bow for an acclaimed performance.
Jackson originated the role of Claudine Jasper in the acclaimed Broadway production, earning a Tony nomination for Best Actress in a Leading Role in a Play, as well as Drama League and Outer Critics Circle Award nods for her powerful performance.
Directed by Phylicia Rashad, PURPOSE continues its run through August 31 and will welcome Brenda Pressley to the cast beginning July 15. Pressley will step into the role of Claudine Jasper, joining the ensemble alongside Harry Lennix, Jon Michael Hill, Glenn Davis, Alana Arenas, and Kara Young.