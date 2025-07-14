Photos: First Look At Brenda Pressley As 'Claudine Jasper' In PURPOSE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Brenda Pressley will take her first bow as Claudine Jasper in the Tony Award-winning Broadway production of PURPOSE tomorrow, Tuesday, July 15. Pressley will appear in the role through the conclusion of the production’s run on August 31. A photo of Pressley in character has been released ahead of her debut.

Pressley began her theatrical career in And Still I Rise, written and directed by Maya Angelou. Her Broadway credits include the original company of Dreamgirls, The Lyons opposite Linda Lavin, Richard Greenberg’s The American Plan, and Cats. Off-Broadway, she recently co-starred in Annie Baker’s Infinite Life at Atlantic Theater Company and The National Theatre in London. Other Off-Broadway credits include Proof of Love, The First Breeze of Summer, Mom, How Did You Meet the Beatles?, Seven Guitars, Fran’s Bed, Marvin’s Room, Blues in the Night, and And the World Goes 'Round (Outer Critics Circle Award).

Pressley’s regional stage appearances include we are continuous… (Williamstown), Intimate Apparel (Baltimore Center Stage), Having Our Say (Long Wharf/Hartford), Trouble In Mind (Two River), Black Odyssey (Denver Center), Blues for an Alabama Sky (The Old Globe), A Raisin in the Sun (Ford Theater), and To Be Young, Gifted and Black (Kennedy Center), among others. She received a Barrymore Award for Best Actress for her performance in The Old Settler.

She has also worked extensively in film and television, with credits including The Women of Brewster Place (with Oprah Winfrey), 16 Blocks, Cradle Will Rock, The Good Wife, Law & Order, Elementary, The Mysteries of Laura, and HBO’s Lifestories.

Photo Credit: Jai Lennard.