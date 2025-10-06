Photos: PUNCH Cast Celebrates Opening Night

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Punch is here! Manhattan Theatre Club's American premiere of Punch, by James Graham, celebrated opening night at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre just last week. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos from inside the after party below!

Punch centers around Jacob, a young man who makes a fatal mistake that lands him in prison. But as he struggles to accept the consequences of his actions and build a new life, he finds an unusual source of salvation: the parents of the boy he killed.

The cast features Camila Canó-Flaviá as Clare/Nicola, Will Harrison as Jacob, Sam Robards as David/Raf’s Dad, and Lucy Taylor as Mum/Wendy. Two-time Tony Award winner and five-time Tony nominee Victoria Clark will star as the victim’s mother, Joan, alongside Cody Kostro as Raf/Sam and Piter Marek as Tony/Derek/DS Villers.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas