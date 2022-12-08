Photos: PICTURES FROM HOME's Nathan Lane, Danny Burstein and Zoe Wanamaker Meet the Press
The play will begin previews on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at Studio 54 on Broadway and officially open on Thursday, February 9, 2023.
Pictures From Home will begin previews on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at Studio 54 on Broadway and officially open on Thursday, February 9, 2023 for a strictly limited engagement. Last night, the cast, which includes Nathan Lane, Danny Burstein and Zoe Wanamaker, met the press, and BroadwayWorld was there. Check out photos below!
Three of the theatre's most inventive, inspired and award-winning artists will return to the stage, bringing to vivid theatrical life a comic and dramatic portrait of a mother, a father and the son who photographed their lives. Based on the photo memoir by Larry Sultan, adapted to the stage by Sharr White (The Other Place, Annapurna), starring Nathan Lane, Danny Burstein and Zoë Wanamaker and staged by award-winning director Bartlett Sher, Pictures From Home will evoke memories of childhood, parenthood, and the vicissitudes that comprise familial relationships.
The design team for Pictures From Home will include Michael Yeargan (Set Designer), Jennifer Moeller (Costume Designer), Jennifer Tipton (Lighting Designer), Scott Lehrer and Peter John Still (Sound Designers), and Ben Pearcy at 59 Productions (Projection Designer).
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Zoë Wanamaker, Danny Burstein and Nathan Lane
Sharr White, Zoë Wanamaker, Danny Burstein, Nathan Lane, Bartlett Sher
Danny Burstein, Zoë Wanamaker and Nathan Lane
Danny Burstein, Zoë Wanamaker and Nathan Lane
Nathan Lane, Sharr White, Zoë Wanamaker, Bartlett Sher and Danny Burstein
Danny Burstein, Sharr White, Nathan Lane, Zoë Wanamaker and Bartlett Sher examine Larry Sultan's photos
Zoë Wanamaker and Danny Burstein examine Larry Sultan's photos
Sharr White, Danny Burstein, Nathan Lane, Zoë Wanamaker and Bartlett Sher
Sharr White, Danny Burstein, Nathan Lane and Zoë Wanamaker
Sharr White, Danny Burstein, Nathan Lane and Zoë Wanamaker
Sharr White, Danny Burstein, Nathan Lane, Zoë Wanamaker and Bartlett Sher examine Larry Sultan's photos
Zoë Wanamaker, Sharr White, Danny Burstein, Nathan Lane and Bartlett Sher examine Larry Sultan's photos
Larry Sultan's photo "My Mom Posing for Me (Green Wall)" from Pictures from Home
From This Author - Bruce Glikas
December 8, 2022
Last night was the New York City premiere of the upcoming Netflix film adaptation of Matilda the Musical. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos from the star-studded event here!
Photos: PICTURES FROM HOME's Nathan Lane, Danny Burstein and Zoe Wanamaker Meet the Press
December 8, 2022
Pictures From Home will begin previews on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at Studio 54 on Broadway and officially open on Thursday, February 9, 2023 for a strictly limited engagement. Last night, the cast, which includes Nathan Lane, Danny Burstein and Zoe Wanamaker, met the press, and BroadwayWorld was there. Check out photos here!
Photos: Broadway Women's Alliance Hosts Screening of 'Women Talking'
December 6, 2022
Broadway Women’s Alliance hosted a special Broadway community screening of the new film Women Talking on Monday, December 5 at 6:30 pm.
Photos: Stars Turn Out For Opening Night of A BEAUTIFUL NOISE On Broadway
December 5, 2022
Last night was the official opening night of A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical. See photos from the opening night red carpet!
Photos: On the Red Carpet of A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Opening Night
December 5, 2022
See photos from the opening night red carpet of A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical. Including a score of Diamond's most beloved songs, A Beautiful Noise features a book by four-time Academy Award®-nominee Anthony McCarten.