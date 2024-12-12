Photos: PEN PALS Opens With Nancy McKeon and Johanna Day

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Pen Pals, the new play by Michael Griffo, officially opened off-Broadway at The Theatre at St. Clement's last night, December 11. The cast features Two-Time Tony Nominee Johanna Day and Nancy McKeon, directed by Suzanne Barabas. Pen Pals tells the story of two women who forge an unbreakable bond over five decades—entirely through letters. Performances will run through December 22, 2024. Check out photos from opening night below!

Inspired by a true story, Pen Pals, follows Bernie and Mags, who live in two different countries, they’ve never met, and yet they’re best friends. Because they’ve been pen pals for over fifty years. Since they were teenagers, they’ve shared every aspect of their lives with each other. The trivial bits, the most intimate details, all the happiness, all the heartache. They’ve told each other things they wouldn’t dare tell another soul. Even though Bernie lives in New Jersey and Mags is from England, the women are closer to each other than anyone else in the world.

The creative team includes Jessica Parks (set designer), David C. Woolard (Costume Designer), Jill Nagle (lighting designer), and Nick Simone (sound designer), with Rose Riccardi as the production stage manager. Pen Pals is general managed by LDK Productions/ Michael Shannon. Produced by Lisa Dozier Shacket with Anthony Hazzard and Scott Stolzenberg in association with NJ Repertory Company. Logan DeWitt is associate producer.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas