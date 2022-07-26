Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
2022 AWARDS SEASON
Photos: On the Red Carpet for the 2022 Dramatists Guild Awards

Recipients included Kirsten Childs, Alice Childress, Nancy Garcia Loza, Ren Dara Santiago and more.

Jul. 26, 2022  

Just last night, the Dramatists Guild celebrated their latest awards, honoring winners of the 2021 and 2022 seasons. BroadwayWorld was there for the big night and you can check out photos from the red carpet below!

The 2022 Dramatists Guild Awards recipients included: Alice Childress received the DLDF Defender Award; Kirsten Childs received the Flora Roberts Award; and Nancy Garcia Loza and Ren Dara Santiago received the Lanford Wilson Prize. The Frederick Loewe Award was given to Jeanine Tesori. The Horton Foote Award was given to Sanaz Toossi. The Dramatists Guild also gave out Lifetime Achievement Awards to Pearl Cleage and Tina Howe. The Hull-Warriner Award was given to Martyna Majok.

The 2021 Dramatists Guild Awards recipients included: Sharai Bohannon received the DLDF Defender Award; William S. Yellow Robe, Jr. received the Flora Roberts Award; and Mariam Bazeed and Rhiana Yazzie received the Lanford Wilson Prize. The Horton Foote Award was shared by Carla Ching, Kia Corthron, Aleshea Harris, Donja R. Love and Mfoniso Udofia. The Dramatists Guild also gave out a Lifetime Achievement Award to Adrienne Kennedy.

Since its inception in 1919, The Dramatists Guild of America has been the professional association for playwrights, librettists, lyricists and composers writing for the American stage. With over 8,000 members around the world, The Guild is guided by a governing council of writers who each give their time, interest and support to advance the rights of dramatists everywhere, including the right for dramatists to own and control their own copyrighted work. The Guild's advocacy, programs, events, publications and other services provide dramatists with the resources, the community and the support they require to protect their property, their livelihoods, and their unique voices in the American theatre.

