Photos: On the Red Carpet for Opening Night of FUNNY GIRL
Funny Girl is now running on Broadway at the August Wilson Theatre.
FUNNY GIRL opened last night, Sunday, April 24 at the August Wilson Theatre and BroadwayWorld was on hand for the star-studded red carpet arrivals. Check out the photos below!
Funny Girl stars Screen Actors Guild Award nominee Beanie Feldstein as Fanny Brice, Tony and Olivier Award nominee Ramin Karimloo as Nick Arnstein, Jeff Award winner Jared Grimes as Eddie Ryan and five-time Emmy Award winner Jane Lynch as Mrs. Rose Brice.
Tony Award winner Michael Mayer directs this brand-new Funny Girl, featuring the classic score by Tony, Grammy and Academy Award winner Jule Styne and lyrics by Tony Award nominee and Grammy Award winner Bob Merrill, (comprising additional songs from Styne & Merrill). The original book by Isobel Lennart, from an original story by Miss Lennart, is revised by Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein.
This bittersweet comedy is the story of the indomitable Fanny Brice, a girl from the Lower East Side who dreamed of a life on the stage. Everyone told her she'd never be a star, but then something funny happened-she became one of the most beloved performers in history, shining brighter than the brightest lights of Broadway.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Sarah Paulson and Michelle Celia
Ansel Elgort and Violetta Komyshan
Keenan Scott II and Harvey Fierstein
Peppermint
Richard Maltby Jr. and Jamie deRoy
Sharon Feldstein
David Zinn, Susan Hilferty and Kevin Adams
Jeremiah James and guest
Scott Landis, Sonia Friedman and David Babani
Jonathan Stout and Mandy Karimloo
Caitlin Mehner and Danny Strong
Caitlin Mehner, Danny Strong and Michael Mayer
Danielle Kelsey, Colin Bradbury and Alicia Lundgren
John Michael Fiumara, Miriam Ali and Connor McRory
Molly Gordon and Kathryn Gallagher
Harvey Fierstein and Jordan Roth
Harvey Fierstein, Jordan Roth and Zac Posen
Harvey Fierstein and Jordan Roth
Alina Cho
Tristan Mack Wilds, Keenan Scott II and Bryan Terrell Clark
Brian Hargrove and David Hyde Pierce
Thomas Reidy and Victoria Clark
Jane Krakowski and Camryn Manheim
Sar Ruddenklau and Carmel Dean
Meena Harris
Lance LePere, Bee Shaffer, Anna Wintour and Michael Kors
Oliver Henry Roth and David Manella
Scott Landis and Kathleen Marshall
Eric Anthony Lopez
Dorsey Fierstein and Ron Fierstein