Funny Girl Revival
Photos: On the Red Carpet for Opening Night of FUNNY GIRL

Funny Girl is now running on Broadway at the August Wilson Theatre.

Apr. 25, 2022  

FUNNY GIRL opened last night, Sunday, April 24 at the August Wilson Theatre and BroadwayWorld was on hand for the star-studded red carpet arrivals. Check out the photos below!

Funny Girl stars Screen Actors Guild Award nominee Beanie Feldstein as Fanny Brice, Tony and Olivier Award nominee Ramin Karimloo as Nick Arnstein, Jeff Award winner Jared Grimes as Eddie Ryan and five-time Emmy Award winner Jane Lynch as Mrs. Rose Brice.

Tony Award winner Michael Mayer directs this brand-new Funny Girl, featuring the classic score by Tony, Grammy and Academy Award winner Jule Styne and lyrics by Tony Award nominee and Grammy Award winner Bob Merrill, (comprising additional songs from Styne & Merrill). The original book by Isobel Lennart, from an original story by Miss Lennart, is revised by Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein.

This bittersweet comedy is the story of the indomitable Fanny Brice, a girl from the Lower East Side who dreamed of a life on the stage. Everyone told her she'd never be a star, but then something funny happened-she became one of the most beloved performers in history, shining brighter than the brightest lights of Broadway.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Funny Girl
Sarah Paulson

Funny Girl
Sarah Paulson

Funny Girl
Sarah Paulson and Michelle Celia

Funny Girl
Bryan Cranston

Funny Girl
Bryan Cranston

Funny Girl
Ansel Elgort and Violetta Komyshan

Funny Girl
Ansel Elgort

Funny Girl
Darren Criss

Funny Girl
Darren Criss

Funny Girl
Kristen Bell

Funny Girl
Kristen Bell

Funny Girl
Stephen Schwartz

Funny Girl
Keenan Scott II and Harvey Fierstein

Funny Girl
Peppermint

Funny Girl
Richard Maltby Jr. and Jamie deRoy

Funny Girl
Lorin Latarro

Funny Girl
Lorin Latarro

Funny Girl
Sharon Feldstein

Funny Girl
Sharon Feldstein

Funny Girl
Michael Mayer

Funny Girl
Michael Mayer

Funny Girl
David Zinn, Susan Hilferty and Kevin Adams

Funny Girl
David Zinn, Susan Hilferty and Kevin Adams

Funny Girl
Ryan Hansen

Funny Girl
Ryan Hansen

Funny Girl
Harvey Fierstein

Funny Girl
Harvey Fierstein

Funny Girl
Jeremiah James and guest

Funny Girl
Scott Landis, Sonia Friedman and David Babani

Funny Girl
Jonathan Stout and Mandy Karimloo

Funny Girl
Liz McCartney

Funny Girl
Liz McCartney

Funny Girl
Carolee Carmello

Funny Girl
Carolee Carmello

Funny Girl
Adrienne Warren

Funny Girl
Adrienne Warren

Funny Girl
Adrienne Warren

Funny Girl
Ellenore Scott

Funny Girl
Ellenore Scott

Funny Girl
Caitlin Mehner and Danny Strong

Funny Girl
Caitlin Mehner, Danny Strong and Michael Mayer

Funny Girl
Danielle Kelsey, Colin Bradbury and Alicia Lundgren

Funny Girl
Danielle Kelsey, Colin Bradbury and Alicia Lundgren

Funny Girl
John Michael Fiumara, Miriam Ali and Connor McRory

Funny Girl
John Michael Fiumara, Miriam Ali and Connor McRory

Funny Girl
Kathryn Gallagher

Funny Girl
Kathryn Gallagher

Funny Girl
Molly Gordon and Kathryn Gallagher

Funny Girl
Molly Gordon

Funny Girl
Molly Gordon

Funny Girl
Jordan Roth

Funny Girl
Jordan Roth

Funny Girl
Harvey Fierstein and Jordan Roth

Funny Girl
Harvey Fierstein, Jordan Roth and Zac Posen

Funny Girl
Jessica Vosk

Funny Girl
Jessica Vosk and Zac Posen

Funny Girl
Jessica Vosk and Zac Posen

Funny Girl
Harvey Fierstein and Jordan Roth

Funny Girl
Julie Benko

Funny Girl
Julie Benko

Funny Girl
Alina Cho

Funny Girl
Tristan Mack Wilds, Keenan Scott II and Bryan Terrell Clark

Funny Girl
Michael McGrath

Funny Girl
Brian Hargrove and David Hyde Pierce

Funny Girl
David Hyde Pierce

Funny Girl
Douglas Lyons

Funny Girl
Douglas Lyons

Funny Girl
Victoria Clark

Funny Girl
Victoria Clark

Funny Girl
Thomas Reidy and Victoria Clark

Funny Girl
Camryn Manheim

Funny Girl
Jane Krakowski and Camryn Manheim

Funny Girl
Jane Krakowski and Camryn Manheim

Funny Girl
Jane Krakowski

Funny Girl
Jane Krakowski

Funny Girl
Ayodele Casel

Funny Girl
Ayodele Casel

Funny Girl
Alex Borstein

Funny Girl
Alex Borstein

Funny Girl
Torya Beard and Ayodele Casel

Funny Girl
Jennifer Nettles

Funny Girl
Jennifer Nettles

Funny Girl
Jennifer Nettles

Funny Girl
Sar Ruddenklau and Carmel Dean

Funny Girl
Sar Ruddenklau and Carmel Dean

Funny Girl
Daryl Roth and Bryan Cranston

Funny Girl
Danny Burstein and Daryl Roth

Funny Girl
Daryl Roth

Funny Girl
Kathy Najimy

Funny Girl
Kathy Najimy

Funny Girl
Dan Finnerty and Kathy Najimy

Funny Girl
Danny Burstein

Funny Girl
Meena Harris

Funny Girl
Meena Harris

Funny Girl
Alex Edelman

Funny Girl
Alex Edelman

Funny Girl
Benj Pasek and Alex Edelman

Funny Girl
Lance LePere, Bee Shaffer, Anna Wintour and Michael Kors

Funny Girl
Anna Wintour

Funny Girl
Anna Wintour and Michael Kors

Funny Girl
Anna Wintour and Michael Kors

Funny Girl
John DeLuca and Rob Marshall

Funny Girl
Oliver Henry Roth and David Manella

Funny Girl
Oliver Henry Roth and David Manella

Funny Girl
Scott Landis and Kathleen Marshall

Funny Girl
Alex Newell

Funny Girl
Alex Newell

Funny Girl
Laurie Kynaston

Funny Girl
Laurie Kynaston

Funny Girl
Britton Smith

Funny Girl
Britton Smith

Funny Girl
Ramona Singer

Funny Girl
Ramona Singer

Funny Girl
Derek Klena

Funny Girl
Derek Klena

Funny Girl
Ian Stuart and Derek Klena

Funny Girl
Kathy Najimy and Jordan Roth

Funny Girl
Eric Anthony Lopez

Funny Girl
Eric Anthony Lopez

Funny Girl
Dorsey Fierstein and Ron Fierstein

Funny Girl
Michael Mayer, Richie Jackson and Jordan Roth





