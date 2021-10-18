Photos: On the Red Carpet for Opening Night of DANA H.
Dana H. runs on a rotating schedule with Is This A Room at the Lyceum Theatre.
Dana H., by Obie Award winner Lucas Hnath and directed by Obie Award winner Les Waters, just opened last night, October 17, at Broadway's Lyceum Theatre, playing on a rotating schedule with Is This a Room.
Deirdre O'Connell reprises her Obie Award-winning performance.
Dana H. tells the harrowing true story of a woman held captive in a series of Florida motels for five months. Told in Dana's own words and reconstructed for the stage by her son, playwright Lucas Hnath, this groundbreaking work shatters the boundaries of the art form and challenges our understanding of good and evil.
No matter who you are or where you're going, you deserve to travel freely and take up space. At Orbitz we've advocated for safe, inclusive travel for the LGBTQIA+ community for over 20 years. However, we recognize there's still hard work to be done. We're committed to that work until travel is safe, fun and possible for everyone. We want everyone to travel as you are.
Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski
LJ Wright, John Behlmann
LJ Wright, John Behlmann
Will Cobbs and guest
Will Cobbs and guest
Anna Schwab, Judy Kuhn
Anna Schwab, Judy Kuhn
Kate Arrington, Michael Shannon
Kate Arrington, Michael Shannon
Hana S. Kim, Se Hyun Oh, Wilson Chin
Hana S. Kim, Se Hyun Oh, Wilson Chin
Eric Kuhn, Randi Zuckerberg, Justin Mikita
Eric Kuhn, Randi Zuckerberg, Justin Mikita
Emily Davis and guest
Emily Davis and guest
Dana Higginbotham, Lucas Hnath
Dana Higginbotham, Lucas Hnath
Les Waters, Dana Higginbotham, Lucas Hnath
Les Waters, Dana Higginbotham, Lucas Hnath
Jessica Fontana, Santino Fontana
Jessica Fontana, Santino Fontana
Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Justin Mikita
Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Justin Mikita
Eric Emauni
Eric Emauni
Janice Pytel and guest
Janice Pytel and guest
Steve Cuiffo and guets
Steve Cuiffo and guest
Pete Simpson and guest
Anna Sundberg, Andy Grotelueschen
Anna Sundberg, Andy Grotelueschen
Matt Ross, Sally Horchow, Dori Berinstein