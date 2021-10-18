Photos: On the Red Carpet for Opening Night of DANA H.

Dana H., by Obie Award winner Lucas Hnath and directed by Obie Award winner Les Waters, just opened last night, October 17, at Broadway's Lyceum Theatre, playing on a rotating schedule with Is This a Room.

Deirdre O'Connell reprises her Obie Award-winning performance.

Dana H. tells the harrowing true story of a woman held captive in a series of Florida motels for five months. Told in Dana's own words and reconstructed for the stage by her son, playwright Lucas Hnath, this groundbreaking work shatters the boundaries of the art form and challenges our understanding of good and evil.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski