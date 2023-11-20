Photos: On the Red Carpet for Opening Night of Alicia Keys' HELL'S KITCHEN at the Public

Hell's Kitchen will run through Sunday, January 14, 2024 at the Public Theater.
Just last night, the best of the New York City Theatre community came out to celebrate the world premiere of HELL'S KITCHEN at The Public. The musical features music & lyrics by 15-time Grammy winner Alicia Keys and a book by Pulitzer finalist Kristoffer Diaz.
The new musical, with music supervision by Emmy and Grammy winner Adam Blackstone, choreography by Tony nominee Camille A. Brown, and direction by Tony nominee Michael Greif, officially opens this Sunday, November 19. Loosely based on Alicia Keys' personal experiences growing up in Hell's Kitchen, HELL'S KITCHEN features both newly created music and the soulful, iconic songs of New York's own Alicia Keys.
The show has been extended for a third and final time, and will now run in the Newman Theater through Sunday, January 14. The show was originally scheduled to close on Sunday, December 10 and extended five weeks.
BroadwayWorld was there for the big night and you can check out photos from the red carpet below!
Chad Carstarphen
Chad Carstarphen
Oscar Whitney, Jr.
Oscar Whitney, Jr.
William Roberson
William Roberson
Chris Lee
Chris Lee
Jackie Leon
Jackie Leon
Niki Saludez
Niki Saludez
Sarah Parker
Sarah Parker
Raechelle Manalo
Raechelle Manalo
Timothy L. Edwards
Timothy L. Edwards
Nico DeJesus
Nico DeJesus
David Guzman
David Guzman
Reid Clarke
Reid Clarke
Badia Farha
Badia Farha
Gianna Harris
Gianna Harris
Kecia Lewis
Kecia Lewis
Susan Oliveras
Susan Oliveras
Mariand Torres
Donna Vivino
Donna Vivino
Jakeim Hart
Jakeim Hart
Chloe Davis
Chloe Davis
Maleah Joi Moon
Maleah Joi Moon
Ensemble cast of HELL'S KITCHEN
Jade Milan
Jade Milan
Onyxx Noel
Onyxx Noel
Shoshana Bean
Shoshana Bean
Brandon Victor Dixon
Brandon Victor Dixon
Aaron Nicholas Patterson
Aaron Nicholas Patterson
Crystal Monee Hall
Crystal Monee Hall
Vanessa Ferguson
Vanessa Ferguson
Lamont Walker II
Lamont Walker II
Shay Bland
Shay Bland
The company of HELL'S KITCHEN
Alicia Keys and the company of HELL's KITCHEN
Vanessa Ferguson, Alicia Keys, Michael Greif, Maleah Joi Moon
Michael Greif, Alicia Keys, Maleah Joi Moon
Alicia Keys, Maleah Joi Moon
Alicia Keys, Maleah Joi Moon
Alicia Keys, Genesis Ali Dean, Maleah Joi Moon
Mandy Hackett, Camille A. Brown, Alicia Keys, Michael Greif, Oskar Eustis
Alicia Keys, Camille A. Brown
Alicia Keys, Camille A. Brown
Camille A. Brown
Camille A. Brown
Alicia Keys
Alicia Keys
Terria Joseph, Alicia Keys, Genesis Ali Dean
Michael Greif, Alicia Keys, Kristoffer Diaz
Michael Greif, Alicia Keys, Kristoffer Diaz
Kristoffer Diaz
Kristoffer Diaz
Dominic Fallacaro
Dominic Fallacaro
John Yun
John Yun
Stephanie Leah Evans, John Yun, Dominic Fallacaro, Tom Kitt
Tom Kitt, Rita Pietropinto
Tom Kitt, Rita Pietropinto
Angela Bassett
Angela Bassett
Zoe Elizabeth Lillis
Zoe Elizabeth Lillis
Stephanie Leah Evans
Stephanie Leah Evans
Robert Brill
Robert Brill
Genesis Ali Dean, Terria Joseph, Alicia Keys, Angela Bassett
Luis A. Miranda, Jr., Dr. Luz Towns-Miranda
Luis A. Miranda, Jr., Dr. Luz Towns-Miranda
HELL'S KITCHEN musicians
Suzan-Lori Parks, Christian Konopka
Suzan-Lori Parks, Christian Konopka
Kamille Upshaw, Quentin Earl Darrington
Kamille Upshaw, Quentin Earl Darrington
Kamilah Forbes, Sade Lythcott, Freedome Bradley-Ballentine
Kamilah Forbes
Kamilah Forbes
Sade Lythcott
Sade Lythcott
Freedome Bradley-Ballentine
Freedome Bradley-Ballentine
Jo Lampert and guest
Jo Lampert and guest
Dede Ayite
Dede Ayite
Mia Neal
Mia Neal
Ife Olujobi
Ife Olujobi
Lynn Nottage
Lynn Nottage
Gayle King
Gayle King
Laurie Eustis, Oskar Eustis
Laurie Eustis, Oskar Eustis
Natonia Monet, John Yun, Jhardon DiShon Milton
Lena Waithe
Lena Waithe
Jordan E. Cooper
Jordan E. Cooper
Lena Waithe, Jordan E. Cooper
Lena Waithe, Jordan E. Cooper
