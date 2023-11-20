Photos: On the Red Carpet for Opening Night of Alicia Keys' HELL'S KITCHEN at the Public

Hell's Kitchen will run through Sunday, January 14, 2024 at the Public Theater.

By: Nov. 20, 2023

POPULAR

3 Broadway Shows Close Today Photo 1 3 Broadway Shows Close Today
Review Roundup: HARMONY Opens On Broadway! See What the Critics Are Saying! Photo 2 Review Roundup: HARMONY Opens On Broadway! See What the Critics Are Saying!
Every Broadway Actor in THE GILDED AGE Season Two Photo 3 Every Broadway Actor in THE GILDED AGE Season Two
Video: Watch 'Regina's Version' of the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer With a First Liste Photo 4 Video: Watch 'Regina's Version' of the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer

Hell's Kitchen Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets from: $144
Cast
Photos
Videos

Just last night, the best of the New York City Theatre community came out to celebrate the world premiere of HELL'S KITCHEN at The Public. The musical features music & lyrics by 15-time Grammy winner Alicia Keys and a book by Pulitzer finalist Kristoffer Diaz
 
The new musical, with music supervision by Emmy and Grammy winner Adam Blackstone, choreography by Tony nominee Camille A. Brown, and direction by Tony nominee Michael Greif, officially opens this Sunday, November 19. Loosely based on Alicia Keys' personal experiences growing up in Hell's Kitchen, HELL'S KITCHEN features both newly created music and the soulful, iconic songs of New York's own Alicia Keys.
 
The show has been extended for a third and final time, and will now run in the Newman Theater through Sunday, January 14. The show was originally scheduled to close on Sunday, December 10 and extended five weeks.

BroadwayWorld was there for the big night and you can check out photos from the red carpet below!

Hell's Kitchen
Chad Carstarphen

Hell's Kitchen
Chad Carstarphen

Hell's Kitchen
Oscar Whitney, Jr.

Hell's Kitchen
Oscar Whitney, Jr.

Hell's Kitchen
William Roberson

Hell's Kitchen
William Roberson

Hell's Kitchen
Chris Lee

Hell's Kitchen
Chris Lee

Hell's Kitchen
Jackie Leon

Hell's Kitchen
Jackie Leon

Hell's Kitchen
Niki Saludez

Hell's Kitchen
Niki Saludez

Hell's Kitchen
Sarah Parker

Hell's Kitchen
Sarah Parker

Hell's Kitchen
Raechelle Manalo

Hell's Kitchen
Raechelle Manalo

Hell's Kitchen
Timothy L. Edwards

Hell's Kitchen
Timothy L. Edwards

Hell's Kitchen
Nico DeJesus

Hell's Kitchen
Nico DeJesus

Hell's Kitchen
David Guzman

Hell's Kitchen
David Guzman

Hell's Kitchen
Reid Clarke

Hell's Kitchen
Reid Clarke

Hell's Kitchen
Badia Farha

Hell's Kitchen
Badia Farha

Hell's Kitchen
Gianna Harris

Hell's Kitchen
Gianna Harris

Hell's Kitchen
Kecia Lewis

Hell's Kitchen
Kecia Lewis

Hell's Kitchen
Susan Oliveras

Hell's Kitchen
Susan Oliveras

Hell's Kitchen
Mariand Torres

Hell's Kitchen
Donna Vivino

Hell's Kitchen
Donna Vivino

Hell's Kitchen
Jakeim Hart

Hell's Kitchen
Jakeim Hart

Hell's Kitchen
Chloe Davis

Hell's Kitchen
Chloe Davis

Hell's Kitchen
Maleah Joi Moon

Hell's Kitchen
Maleah Joi Moon

Hell's Kitchen
Ensemble cast of HELL'S KITCHEN

Hell's Kitchen
Jade Milan

Hell's Kitchen
Jade Milan

Hell's Kitchen
Onyxx Noel

Hell's Kitchen
Onyxx Noel

Hell's Kitchen
Shoshana Bean

Hell's Kitchen
Shoshana Bean

Hell's Kitchen
Brandon Victor Dixon

Hell's Kitchen
Brandon Victor Dixon

Hell's Kitchen
Aaron Nicholas Patterson

Hell's Kitchen
Aaron Nicholas Patterson

Hell's Kitchen
Crystal Monee Hall

Hell's Kitchen
Crystal Monee Hall

Hell's Kitchen
Vanessa Ferguson

Hell's Kitchen
Vanessa Ferguson

Hell's Kitchen
Lamont Walker II

Hell's Kitchen
Lamont Walker II

Hell's Kitchen
Shay Bland

Hell's Kitchen
Shay Bland

Hell's Kitchen
The company of HELL'S KITCHEN

Hell's Kitchen
Alicia Keys and the company of HELL's KITCHEN

Hell's Kitchen
Vanessa Ferguson, Alicia Keys, Michael Greif, Maleah Joi Moon

Hell's Kitchen
Michael Greif, Alicia Keys, Maleah Joi Moon

Hell's Kitchen
Alicia Keys, Maleah Joi Moon

Hell's Kitchen
Alicia Keys, Maleah Joi Moon

Hell's Kitchen
Alicia Keys, Genesis Ali Dean, Maleah Joi Moon

Hell's Kitchen
Mandy Hackett, Camille A. Brown, Alicia Keys, Michael Greif, Oskar Eustis

Hell's Kitchen
Alicia Keys, Camille A. Brown

Hell's Kitchen
Alicia Keys, Camille A. Brown

Hell's Kitchen
Camille A. Brown

Hell's Kitchen
Camille A. Brown

Hell's Kitchen
Alicia Keys

Hell's Kitchen
Alicia Keys

Hell's Kitchen
Terria Joseph, Alicia Keys, Genesis Ali Dean

Hell's Kitchen
Michael Greif, Alicia Keys, Kristoffer Diaz

Hell's Kitchen
Michael Greif, Alicia Keys, Kristoffer Diaz

Hell's Kitchen
Kristoffer Diaz

Hell's Kitchen
Kristoffer Diaz

Hell's Kitchen
Dominic Fallacaro

Hell's Kitchen
Dominic Fallacaro

Hell's Kitchen
John Yun

Hell's Kitchen
John Yun

Hell's Kitchen
Stephanie Leah Evans, John Yun, Dominic Fallacaro, Tom Kitt

Hell's Kitchen
Tom Kitt, Rita Pietropinto

Hell's Kitchen
Tom Kitt, Rita Pietropinto

Hell's Kitchen
Angela Bassett

Hell's Kitchen
Angela Bassett

Hell's Kitchen
Zoe Elizabeth Lillis

Hell's Kitchen
Zoe Elizabeth Lillis

Hell's Kitchen
Stephanie Leah Evans

Hell's Kitchen
Stephanie Leah Evans

Hell's Kitchen
Robert Brill

Hell's Kitchen
Robert Brill

Hell's Kitchen
Genesis Ali Dean, Terria Joseph, Alicia Keys, Angela Bassett

Hell's Kitchen
Luis A. Miranda, Jr., Dr. Luz Towns-Miranda

Hell's Kitchen
Luis A. Miranda, Jr., Dr. Luz Towns-Miranda

Hell's Kitchen
HELL'S KITCHEN musicians

Hell's Kitchen
Suzan-Lori Parks, Christian Konopka

Hell's Kitchen
Suzan-Lori Parks, Christian Konopka

Hell's Kitchen
Kamille Upshaw, Quentin Earl Darrington

Hell's Kitchen
Kamille Upshaw, Quentin Earl Darrington

Hell's Kitchen
Kamilah Forbes, Sade Lythcott, Freedome Bradley-Ballentine

Hell's Kitchen
Kamilah Forbes

Hell's Kitchen
Kamilah Forbes

Hell's Kitchen
Sade Lythcott

Hell's Kitchen
Sade Lythcott

Hell's Kitchen
Freedome Bradley-Ballentine

Hell's Kitchen
Freedome Bradley-Ballentine

Hell's Kitchen
Jo Lampert and guest

Hell's Kitchen
Jo Lampert and guest

Hell's Kitchen
Dede Ayite

Hell's Kitchen
Dede Ayite

Hell's Kitchen
Mia Neal

Hell's Kitchen
Mia Neal

Hell's Kitchen
Ife Olujobi

Hell's Kitchen
Ife Olujobi

Hell's Kitchen
Lynn Nottage

Hell's Kitchen
Lynn Nottage

Hell's Kitchen
Gayle King

Hell's Kitchen
Gayle King

Hell's Kitchen
Laurie Eustis, Oskar Eustis

Hell's Kitchen
Laurie Eustis, Oskar Eustis

Hell's Kitchen
Natonia Monet, John Yun, Jhardon DiShon Milton

Hell's Kitchen
Lena Waithe

Hell's Kitchen
Lena Waithe

Hell's Kitchen
Jordan E. Cooper

Hell's Kitchen
Jordan E. Cooper

Hell's Kitchen
Lena Waithe, Jordan E. Cooper

Hell's Kitchen
Lena Waithe, Jordan E. Cooper




RELATED STORIES

1
Reviews: Alicia Keys Musical HELLS KITCHEN Opens Off-Broadway Photo
Reviews: Alicia Keys Musical HELL'S KITCHEN Opens Off-Broadway

The world premiere of HELL’S KITCHEN is now playing at The Public. The musical features music & lyrics by 15-time Grammy winner Alicia Keys and a book by Pulitzer finalist Kristoffer Diaz.  The musical officially opened on November 19. Read the reviews for Hell's Kitchen here!

2
Photos: Get a First Look at the World Premiere of Alicia Keys HELL’S KITCHEN at The Photo
Photos: Get a First Look at the World Premiere of Alicia Keys' HELL’S KITCHEN at The Public

Get a first look at the world premiere of Hell's Kitchen at The Public Theater!

3
Video: Watch Alicia Keys Talk HELLS KITCHEN on CBS SUNDAY MORNING Photo
Video: Watch Alicia Keys Talk HELL'S KITCHEN on CBS SUNDAY MORNING

Watch Alicia Keys, Ben Brantley, and more talk jukebox musicals and HELL'S KITCHEN at The Public Theater on CBS Sunday Morning!

4
HELL’S KITCHEN at The Public to Offer $40 Lottery Tickets Photo
HELL’S KITCHEN at The Public to Offer $40 Lottery Tickets

$40 Ticket Lotteries are available for HELL’S KITCHEN, the world premiere musical by Alicia Keys and Kristoffer Diaz, at The Public Theater.

From This Author - Jennifer Broski

Born and raised in Maine, she’s now on her second—and longer—stint as a Manhattanite. She’s worn many hats (writer, bookseller, merch girl, and more), but this one is her favor... Jennifer Broski">(read more about this author)

Photos: Primary Stages Honors Kate Hamill at 39th Anniversary GalaPhotos: Primary Stages Honors Kate Hamill at 39th Anniversary Gala
Photos: On the Red Carpet for Classic Stage Company's 2023 Gala, Honoring Sarah L. Douglas and John WeidmanPhotos: On the Red Carpet for Classic Stage Company's 2023 Gala, Honoring Sarah L. Douglas and John Weidman
Up on the Marquee: APPROPRIATEUp on the Marquee: APPROPRIATE
Up on the Marquee: THE OUTSIDERSUp on the Marquee: THE OUTSIDERS

Videos

Ariana DeBose Performs 'This Wish' In Disneyland Paris Video
Ariana DeBose Performs 'This Wish' In Disneyland Paris
Photos/Reeve Carney Takes Final Bow in HADESTOWN Video
Photos/Reeve Carney Takes Final Bow in HADESTOWN
THE SIMPSONS Spoofs RAGTIME in 'Henry Ford' Parody Musical Number Video
THE SIMPSONS Spoofs RAGTIME in 'Henry Ford' Parody Musical Number
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SWEENEY TODD
HAMILTON
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
PURLIE VICTORIOUS

Recommended For You