HARMONY
Photos: On the Red Carpet for Opening Night for HARMONY

Hamony's strictly limited engagement ends May 8, 2022.

Apr. 14, 2022  

National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene (NYTF) just celebrated opening night of Harmony, written by the legendary Barry Manilow and his longtime collaborator Bruce Sussman and directed and choreographed by Tony Award-winner Warren Carlyle.

Harmony: A New Musical, starring musical theatre icons Chip Zien (Into the Woods, Caroline, Or Change) and Sierra Boggess (The Little Mermaid, The Phantom of the Opera), opens this Wednesday night to a sold-out crowd at National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene. This strictly limited engagement ends May 8.

Harmony tells the true story of the Comedian Harmonists, an ensemble of six talented young men in 1920s Germany who took the world by storm with their signature blend of sophisticated close harmonies and uproarious stage antics, until their inclusion of Jewish singers put them on a collision course with history.

Fresh from the stellar success of Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish, which won multiple honors including a 2019 Drama Desk Award, NYTF presents Harmony in English. Previews begin this Wednesday, and the production opens on April 13 and runs through May 8, 2022, in the newly renovated Edmond J. Safra Hall theatre at the Museum of Jewish Heritage - A Living Memorial to the Holocaust, Edmond J. Safra Plaza, 36 Battery Place in Battery Park City, Manhattan.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Harmony: A New Musical
Sierra Boggess

Harmony: A New Musical
Danny Kornfeld, Blake Roman, Steven Telsey, Zal Owen, Sean Bell and Eric Peters

Harmony: A New Musical
Chip Zien

Harmony: A New Musical
Blake Roman, Danny Kornfeld, Sierra Boggess, Chip Zien, Eric Peters and cast

Harmony: A New Musical
(Front Row L-R) Jessie Davidson, Steven Telsey, Blake Roman, Danny Kornfeld, Sierra Boggess, Chip Zien, Eric Peters, Sean Bell, Zal Owen, Ana Hoffman (Back Row L-R) Barrett Riggins, Kayleen Seidl, Matthew Mucha, Nancy Ticotin, Eddie Grey, Tori Palin, Zak Edwards, Elise Daniells, Andrew Oa??Shanick

Harmony: A New Musical

Harmony: A New Musical
Blake Roman, Danny Kornfeld, Sierra Boggess, Chip Zien, Eric Peters and cast

Harmony: A New Musical
Blake Roman, Danny Kornfeld, Sierra Boggess, Chip Zien, Eric Peters and cast

Harmony: A New Musical
Maya Days

Harmony: A New Musical
Maya Days

Harmony: A New Musical
Jeff Zucker, Dana Bash and Book/Lyrics Bruce Sussman

Harmony: A New Musical
Spencer Garrett, Dana Bash, Bruce Sussman and Robert Shuter

Harmony: A New Musical
Book/Lyrics Bruce Sussman and Director/Choreographer Warren Carlyle

Harmony: A New Musical
Director/Choreographer Warren Carlyle, Jeff Zucker, Dana Bash and Spencer Garrett

Harmony: A New Musical
Chip Zien and Sierra Boggess

Harmony: A New Musical
Sean Bell, Steven Telsey, Danny Kornfeld, Zal Owen, Eric Peters and Blake Roman

Harmony: A New Musical
Sean Bell, Steven Telsey, Danny Kornfeld, Chip Zien, Zal Owen, Eric Peters and Blake Roman

Harmony: A New Musical
Danny Kornfeld

Harmony: A New Musical
Danny Kornfeld

Harmony: A New Musical
Danny Kornfeld Chip Zien

Harmony: A New Musical
Danny Kornfeld Chip Zien

Harmony: A New Musical
Danny Kornfeld, Sierra Boggess and Chip Zien

Harmony: A New Musical
Ana Hoffman

Harmony: A New Musical
Ana Hoffman

Harmony: A New Musical
Ana Hoffman and Eric Peters

Harmony: A New Musical
Ana Hoffman and Eric Peters

Harmony: A New Musical
Eric Peters

Harmony: A New Musical
Eric Peters

Harmony: A New Musical
Steven Telsey

Harmony: A New Musical
Steven Telsey

Harmony: A New Musical
Blake Roman

Harmony: A New Musical
Blake Roman

Harmony: A New Musical
Zal Owen

Harmony: A New Musical
Zal Owen

Harmony: A New Musical
Sierra Boggess

Harmony: A New Musical
Sierra Boggess

Harmony: A New Musical
Sierra Boggess and Chip Zien

Harmony: A New Musical
Sierra Boggess and Chip Zien

Harmony: A New Musical
Sierra Boggess and Chip Zien

Harmony: A New Musical
Sierra Boggess and Chip Zien

Harmony: A New Musical
Sierra Boggess and Danny Kornfeld

Harmony: A New Musical
Sierra Boggess and Danny Kornfeld

Harmony: A New Musical
Ana Hoffman,Tori Palin, Kate Wesler, Jessie Davidson, Sierra Boggess, Kayleen Seidl, Elise Francis Daniells and Nancy Ticotin

Harmony: A New Musical
Jessie Davidson

Harmony: A New Musical
Jessie Davidson

Harmony: A New Musical
Jessie Davidson and Blake Roman

Harmony: A New Musical
Jessie Davidson and Blake Roman

Harmony: A New Musical
Nancy Ticotin

Harmony: A New Musical
Nancy Ticotin

Harmony: A New Musical
Kolby Kindle, Tori Palin and Dan Teixeira

Harmony: A New Musical
Kolby Kindle, Tori Palin and Dan Teixeira

Harmony: A New Musical
Sean Bell

Harmony: A New Musical
Sean Bell

Harmony: A New Musical
Zak Edwards, Shayne Kenyon, Andrew O'Shanick, Matthew Mucha, Barrett Riggins, Eddie Grey

Harmony: A New Musical
Shayne Kenyon, Andrew O'Shanick, Matthew Mucha, Barrett Riggins, Eddie Grey, Zak Edwards, Kolby Kindle and Dan Teixeira

Harmony: A New Musical
Eddie Grey

Harmony: A New Musical
Eddie Grey

Harmony: A New Musical
Chip Zien

Harmony: A New Musical
Chip Zien

Harmony: A New Musical
Chip Zien and Steven Telsey

Harmony: A New Musical
Sierra Boggess and Stefano Da Fre

Harmony: A New Musical
Sierra Boggess and Stefano Da Fre

Harmony: A New Musical
Michael Boggess, Sierra Boggess and Kellun Turner

Harmony: A New Musical
Sierra Boggess and Stefano Da Fre

Harmony: A New Musical
Elise Spialte and son Danny Kornfeld

Harmony: A New Musical
Bobby Steggert and Danny Kornfeld

Harmony: A New Musical
Chad Whatcott and Eddie Grey

Harmony: A New Musical
Susan Pilarre, Chip Zien and their daughters


