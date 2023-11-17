Photos: On the Red Carpet at SPAMALOT Opening Night

The company is led by Tony Award nominee Christopher Fitzgerald, James Monroe Iglehart, Taran Killam, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Ethan Salter and more.
POPULAR
|
The Tony Award-winning Best Musical Comedy Spamalot just celebrated its opening night at the St. James Theatre last night, November 16.
See photos from the red carpet below!
The company is led by Tony Award nominee Christopher Fitzgerald (Waitress) as Patsy, Tony Award winner James Monroe Iglehart (Aladdin, Hamilton) as King Arthur, Taran Killam ("Saturday Night Live") as Lancelot, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer (Beetlejuice) as The Lady of the Lake, Tony Award nominee Ethan Slater (SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical) as The Historian/Prince Herbert, Jimmy Smagula (Billy Elliot) as Sir Bedevere, Drama Desk Award winner Michael Urie ("Shrinking," Torch Song) as Sir Robin and Nik Walker (Hamilton) as Sir Galahad along with David Josefsberg, Graham Stevens, Daniel Beeman, Maria Briggs, Gabriella Enriquez, Michael Fatica, Denis Lambert, Shina Ann Morris, Kaylee Olson, Kristin Piro, Drew Redington, Tyler Roberts, Anju Cloud, Darrell T. Joe, Lily Kaufmann, and Charlie Sutton.
Lovingly ripped from the film classic, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Spamalot has everything that makes a great knight at the theatre, from flying cows to killer rabbits, British royalty to French taunters, dancing girls, rubbery shrubbery, and of course, the lady of the lake. Spamalot features well-known song titles such as "Always Look on the Bright Side of Life," "The Song That Goes Like This," "Find Your Grail" and more that have become beloved classics in the musical theatre canon.
Photo credit: Bruce Glikas
Jimmy Smagula, Taran Killam, Leslie Kritzer, Nik Walker, Christopher Fitzgerald, Ethan Slater, Michael Urie and James Monroe Iglehart
Jimmy Smagula, Taran Killam, Leslie Kritzer, Nik Walker, Christopher Fitzgerald, Ethan Slater, Michael Urie and James Monroe Iglehart
The Cast and Creative team of "Spamalot"
James Monroe Iglehart, Nik Walker and Taran Killam
Leslie Kritzer and James Monroe Iglehart
Michael Urie and Jimmy Smagula
James Monroe Iglehart and Nik Walker
James Monroe Iglehart and Nik Walker
James Monroe Iglehart and Nik Walker
Taran Killam, Christopher Fitzgerald and Michael Urie
Producer Jeffrey Finn and The Ensemble of "Spamalot"
Christopher Fitzgerald and Ethan Slater
Lily Kaufmann, Maria Briggs, Shina Ann Morris, Taran Killam, Gabriella Enriquez, Anju Cloud, Kaylee Olson and Kristin Piro
Lily Kaufmann, Maria Briggs, Shina Ann Morris, Taran Killam, Leslie Kritzer, Gabriella Enriquez, Anju Cloud, Kaylee Olson and Kristin Piro
John Du Prez, Leslie Kritzer and Sam Du Prez
Producer Jeffrey Finn, Eric Idle and John Du Prez
Eric Idle and Tania Kosevic
Eric Idle, Tania Kosevic, Lily Idle and Charles Wheeler
Director/Choreographer Josh Rhodes
Director/Choreographer Josh Rhodes
Director/Choreographer Josh Rhodes
Nik Walker and James Monroe Iglehart
Lee Wilkins and Director/Choreographer Josh Rhodes
Lee Wilkins and Director/Choreographer Josh Rhodes
Lee Wilkins and Director/Choreographer Josh Rhodes
Dawn Iglehart and James Monroe Iglehart
Liz Josefsberg and David Josefsberg
Joanna Parson and Graham Stevens
Kristin Piro and David R. Gordon
Kristin Piro and David R. Gordon
Lighting Designer Cory Pattak, Costume Designer Jen Caprio, and Set/Projection Designer Paul Tate dePoo IlI
Lighting Designer Cory Pattak, Costume Designer Jen Caprio, and Set/Projection Designer Paul Tate dePoo IlI
Music Director John Bell
Videos
TICKET CENTRAL
Recommended For You