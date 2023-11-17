Photos: On the Red Carpet at SPAMALOT Opening Night

The company is led by Tony Award nominee Christopher Fitzgerald, James Monroe Iglehart, Taran Killam, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Ethan Salter and more.

By: Nov. 17, 2023

POPULAR

Review Roundup: HARMONY Opens On Broadway! See What the Critics Are Saying! Photo 1 Review Roundup: HARMONY Opens On Broadway! See What the Critics Are Saying!
Video: Watch 'Regina's Version' of the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer With a First Liste Photo 2 Video: Watch 'Regina's Version' of the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Digital Cast Recording To Drop At Midnight! Photo 3 MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Digital Cast Recording To Drop At Midnight!
Video: The Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Perform the Title Song in New Music Video Photo 4 Video: The Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Perform the Title Song

Spamalot Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Click Here for More on Spamalot

The Tony Award-winning Best Musical Comedy Spamalot just celebrated its opening night at the St. James Theatre last night, November 16.

See photos from the red carpet below!
 
The company is led by Tony Award nominee Christopher Fitzgerald (Waitress) as Patsy, Tony Award winner James Monroe Iglehart (Aladdin, Hamilton) as King Arthur, Taran Killam ("Saturday Night Live") as Lancelot, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer (Beetlejuice) as The Lady of the Lake, Tony Award nominee Ethan Slater (SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical) as The Historian/Prince Herbert, Jimmy Smagula (Billy Elliot) as Sir Bedevere, Drama Desk Award winner Michael Urie ("Shrinking," Torch Song) as Sir Robin and Nik Walker (Hamilton) as Sir Galahad along with David Josefsberg, Graham Stevens, Daniel Beeman, Maria Briggs, Gabriella Enriquez, Michael Fatica, Denis Lambert, Shina Ann Morris, Kaylee Olson, Kristin Piro, Drew Redington, Tyler Roberts, Anju Cloud, Darrell T. Joe, Lily Kaufmann, and Charlie Sutton.
 
Lovingly ripped from the film classic, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Spamalot has everything that makes a great knight at the theatre, from flying cows to killer rabbits, British royalty to French taunters, dancing girls, rubbery shrubbery, and of course, the lady of the lake. Spamalot features well-known song titles such as "Always Look on the Bright Side of Life," "The Song That Goes Like This," "Find Your Grail" and more that have become beloved classics in the musical theatre canon. 

Photo credit: Bruce Glikas

Spamalot
Jimmy Smagula, Taran Killam, Leslie Kritzer, Nik Walker, Christopher Fitzgerald, Ethan Slater, Michael Urie and James Monroe Iglehart

Spamalot
Jimmy Smagula, Taran Killam, Leslie Kritzer, Nik Walker, Christopher Fitzgerald, Ethan Slater, Michael Urie and James Monroe Iglehart

Spamalot
The Cast and Creative team of "Spamalot"

Spamalot
James Monroe Iglehart, Nik Walker and Taran Killam

Spamalot
Leslie Kritzer and James Monroe Iglehart

Spamalot
Michael Urie and Jimmy Smagula

Spamalot
Taran Killam and Ethan Slater

Spamalot
Taran Killam and Ethan Slater

Spamalot

Spamalot
James Monroe Iglehart and Nik Walker

Spamalot
James Monroe Iglehart and Nik Walker

Spamalot
James Monroe Iglehart and Nik Walker

Spamalot
Taran Killam, Christopher Fitzgerald and Michael Urie

Spamalot
Producer Jeffrey Finn and The Ensemble of "Spamalot"

Spamalot
Nik Walker and Taran Killam

Spamalot
Christopher Fitzgerald and Ethan Slater

Spamalot
Leslie Kritzer

Spamalot
Lily Kaufmann, Maria Briggs, Shina Ann Morris, Taran Killam, Gabriella Enriquez, Anju Cloud, Kaylee Olson and Kristin Piro

Spamalot
Lily Kaufmann, Maria Briggs, Shina Ann Morris, Taran Killam, Leslie Kritzer, Gabriella Enriquez, Anju Cloud, Kaylee Olson and Kristin Piro

Spamalot
Eric Idle and John Du Prez

Spamalot
Eric Idle

Spamalot
Eric Idle

Spamalot
John Du Prez

Spamalot
John Du Prez, Leslie Kritzer and Sam Du Prez

Spamalot
Producer Jeffrey Finn, Eric Idle and John Du Prez

Spamalot
Eric Idle and Tania Kosevic

Spamalot
Eric Idle, Tania Kosevic, Lily Idle and Charles Wheeler

Spamalot
Leslie Kritzer

Spamalot
Leslie Kritzer

Spamalot
Director/Choreographer Josh Rhodes

Spamalot
Director/Choreographer Josh Rhodes

Spamalot
Director/Choreographer Josh Rhodes

Spamalot
Taran Killam

Spamalot
Taran Killam

Spamalot
Nik Walker

Spamalot
Nik Walker

Spamalot
Nik Walker and Sarah Joyce

Spamalot
Nik Walker and James Monroe Iglehart

Spamalot
Nik Walker

Spamalot
Nik Walker

Spamalot
Christopher Fitzgerald

Spamalot
Christopher Fitzgerald

Spamalot
Christopher Fitzgerald

Spamalot
Ethan Slater

Spamalot
Ethan Slater

Spamalot
Ethan Slater

Spamalot
Lee Wilkins and Director/Choreographer Josh Rhodes

Spamalot
Lee Wilkins and Director/Choreographer Josh Rhodes

Spamalot
Lee Wilkins and Director/Choreographer Josh Rhodes

Spamalot
James Monroe Iglehart

Spamalot
James Monroe Iglehart

Spamalot
Dawn Iglehart and James Monroe Iglehart

Spamalot
Jimmy Smagula

Spamalot
Jimmy Smagula

Spamalot
Michael Urie

Spamalot
Michael Urie

Spamalot
Denis Lambert

Spamalot
Denis Lambert

Spamalot
Michael Fatica

Spamalot
Michael Fatica

Spamalot
Darrell T. Joe

Spamalot
Darrell T. Joe

Spamalot
Tyler Roberts

Spamalot
Tyler Roberts

Spamalot
Daniel Beeman

Spamalot
Daniel Beeman

Spamalot
Drew Redington

Spamalot
Drew Redington

Spamalot
David Josefsberg

Spamalot
David Josefsberg

Spamalot
Liz Josefsberg and David Josefsberg

Spamalot
Graham Stevens

Spamalot
Graham Stevens

Spamalot
Joanna Parson and Graham Stevens

Spamalot
Kristin Piro

Spamalot
Kristin Piro

Spamalot
Kristin Piro and David R. Gordon

Spamalot
Kristin Piro and David R. Gordon

Spamalot
Shina Ann Morris

Spamalot
Shina Ann Morris

Spamalot
Kaylee Olson

Spamalot
Kaylee Olson

Spamalot
Maria Briggs

Spamalot
Maria Briggs

Spamalot
Anju Cloud

Spamalot
Anju Cloud

Spamalot
Lily Kaufmann

Spamalot
Lily Kaufmann

Spamalot
Gabriella Enriquez

Spamalot
Gabriella Enriquez

Spamalot
Lighting Designer Cory Pattak, Costume Designer Jen Caprio, and Set/Projection Designer Paul Tate dePoo IlI

Spamalot
Lighting Designer Cory Pattak, Costume Designer Jen Caprio, and Set/Projection Designer Paul Tate dePoo IlI

Spamalot
Music Director John Bell

Spamalot
Leslie Kritzer

Spamalot
Leslie Kritzer

Spamalot
Leslie Kritzer

Spamalot
Christopher Fitzgerald




RELATED STORIES

1
Video: SPAMALOT Cast Finds Their Grail on Opening Night Photo
Video: SPAMALOT Cast Finds Their Grail on Opening Night

The company of Spamalot has lots of reasons to look on the bright side of life today! The Tony Award-winning Best Musical Comedy just celebrated its opening night at the St. James Theatre last night, November 16.

2
Review Roundup: SPAMALOT Opens On Broadway Photo
Review Roundup: SPAMALOT Opens On Broadway

The Tony Award-winning Best Musical Comedy Monty Python's Spamalot celebrates opening knight tonight at the St. James Theatre (246 West 44th Street).   Read the reviews!

3
Video: Watch Highlights from SPAMALOT on Broadway Photo
Video: Watch Highlights from SPAMALOT on Broadway

The Tony Award-winning Best Musical Comedy Monty Python's Spamalot celebrates opening knight tonight, November 16 at the St. James Theatre. In this vide, watch the cast in action!

4
Photos: Get a First Look at SPAMALOT on Broadway Photo
Photos: Get a First Look at SPAMALOT on Broadway

Get a first look at photos of Spamalot on Broadway! See who is starring and learn how to purchase tickets!

From This Author - Bruce Glikas

Photos: Museum of Broadway Celebrates 1-Year Anniversary & Donates 100K to Broadway CaresPhotos: Museum of Broadway Celebrates 1-Year Anniversary & Donates 100K to Broadway Cares
Photos: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of HARMONY on BroadwayPhotos: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of HARMONY on Broadway
Photos: AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE Cast and Creatives Meet the PressPhotos: AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE Cast and Creatives Meet the Press
Exclusive: Inside HARMONY's Opening Night After PartyExclusive: Inside HARMONY's Opening Night After Party

Videos

Get a First Look at THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA at Lincoln Center Theater Video
Get a First Look at THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA at Lincoln Center Theater
SPAMALOT Cast Finds Their Grail on Opening Night Video
SPAMALOT Cast Finds Their Grail on Opening Night
Johnny Mathis and Kristin Chenoweth Sing 'Santa Claus Is Coming to Town' Video
Johnny Mathis and Kristin Chenoweth Sing 'Santa Claus Is Coming to Town'
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SWEENEY TODD
HAMILTON
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
ALADDIN
THE SHARK IS BROKEN

Recommended For You