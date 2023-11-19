Photos: Get a Look at SPAMALOT Opening Night Bows!

The company is led by Tony Award nominee Christopher Fitzgerald, James Monroe Iglehart, Taran Killam, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Ethan Slater, and more.
The Tony Award-winning Best Musical Comedy Spamalot just celebrated its opening night at the St. James Theatre on Thursday, November 16.
See photos from curtain call below!
The company is led by Tony Award nominee Christopher Fitzgerald (Waitress) as Patsy, Tony Award winner James Monroe Iglehart (Aladdin, Hamilton) as King Arthur, Taran Killam ("Saturday Night Live") as Lancelot, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer (Beetlejuice) as The Lady of the Lake, Tony Award nominee Ethan Slater (SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical) as The Historian/Prince Herbert, Jimmy Smagula (Billy Elliot) as Sir Bedevere, Drama Desk Award winner Michael Urie ("Shrinking," Torch Song) as Sir Robin and Nik Walker (Hamilton) as Sir Galahad along with David Josefsberg, Graham Stevens, Daniel Beeman, Maria Briggs, Gabriella Enriquez, Michael Fatica, Denis Lambert, Shina Ann Morris, Kaylee Olson, Kristin Piro, Drew Redington, Tyler Roberts, Anju Cloud, Darrell T. Joe, Lily Kaufmann, and Charlie Sutton.
Lovingly ripped from the film classic, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Spamalot has everything that makes a great knight at the theatre, from flying cows to killer rabbits, British royalty to French taunters, dancing girls, rubbery shrubbery, and of course, the lady of the lake. Spamalot features well-known song titles such as "Always Look on the Bright Side of Life," "The Song That Goes Like This," "Find Your Grail" and more that have become beloved classics in the musical theatre canon.
Photo credit: Bruce Glikas
The Cast of "Spamalot"
The Cast of "Spamalot"
Leslie Kritzer and James Monroe Iglehart
The Cast of "Spamalot"
The Cast of "Spamalot"
Taran Killam, Leslie Kritzer, James Monroe Iglehart, Michael Urie and The Cast of "Spamalot"
The Cast of "Spamalot"
The Cast of "Spamalot"
Ethan Slater and The Cast of "Spamalot"
The Cast of "Spamalot"
The Cast of "Spamalot"
The Cast of "Spamalot"
The Cast of "Spamalot"
Leslie Kritzer and James Monroe Iglehart
Christopher Fitzgerald, Taran Killam, Leslie Kritzer and James Monroe Iglehart and The Cast of "Spamalot"
The Cast of "Spamalot"
James Monroe Iglehart, Nik Walker, Ethan Slater, Eric Idle, Leslie Kritzer and Jimmy Smagula
Michael Urie, Leslie Kritzer, Jimmy Smagula and Eric Idle
John Du Prez, Eric Idle and The Cast of "Spamalot"
Leslie Kritzer, Jimmy Smagula, Eric Idle and The Cast of "Spamalot"
Christopher Fitzgerald, Nik Walker, Michael Urie, Leslie Kritzer and Jimmy Smagula
Leslie Kritzer and Jimmy Smagula and Eric Idle
Ethan Slater, Christopher Fitzgerald, Nik Walker, Michael Urie, Leslie Kritzer and Jimmy Smagula
Josh Rhodes, Taran Killam and John Du Prez
John Du Prez, Taran Killam and Michael Urie
The Cast of "Spamalot"
Taran Killam, John Du Prez, Ethan Slater, Christopher Fitzgerald, Nik Walker, Michael Urie, Leslie Kritzer and Jimmy Smagula
Taran Killam, James Monroe Iglehart, Ethan Slater, Nik Walker, Michael Urie, Leslie Kritzer and Jimmy Smagula
The Cast of "Spamalot"
The Cast of "Spamalot"
