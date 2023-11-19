Photos: Stars Arrive at Opening Night of SPAMALOT!

Spamalot opened on Broadway on November 16th.

By: Nov. 19, 2023

The Tony Award-winning Best Musical Comedy Spamalot just celebrated its opening night at the St. James Theatre on November 16.

See photos of stars Brie Larson, Iman Vellani, Vanessa Williams, Victor Garber, Cobie Smulders, Zachary Levi, Adam Pascal, Eva Noblezada, Montego Glover, Rachel Dratch, Julie White, Lea Delaria, and more as they arrive on the Spamalot opening night red carpet below!
 
The company is led by Tony Award nominee Christopher Fitzgerald (Waitress) as Patsy, Tony Award winner James Monroe Iglehart (Aladdin, Hamilton) as King Arthur, Taran Killam ("Saturday Night Live") as Lancelot, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer (Beetlejuice) as The Lady of the Lake, Tony Award nominee Ethan Slater (SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical) as The Historian/Prince Herbert, Jimmy Smagula (Billy Elliot) as Sir Bedevere, Drama Desk Award winner Michael Urie ("Shrinking," Torch Song) as Sir Robin and Nik Walker (Hamilton) as Sir Galahad along with David Josefsberg, Graham Stevens, Daniel Beeman, Maria Briggs, Gabriella Enriquez, Michael Fatica, Denis Lambert, Shina Ann Morris, Kaylee Olson, Kristin Piro, Drew Redington, Tyler Roberts, Anju Cloud, Darrell T. Joe, Lily Kaufmann, and Charlie Sutton.
 
Lovingly ripped from the film classic, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Spamalot has everything that makes a great knight at the theatre, from flying cows to killer rabbits, British royalty to French taunters, dancing girls, rubbery shrubbery, and of course, the lady of the lake. Spamalot features well-known song titles such as "Always Look on the Bright Side of Life," "The Song That Goes Like This," "Find Your Grail" and more that have become beloved classics in the musical theatre canon. 

Photo credit: Bruce Glikas


