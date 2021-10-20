Photos: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME

Last night at the Booth Theatre, Broadway officially welcomed back Freestyle Love Supreme! We're taking you inside the big night with photos from the red carpet! Check out all of the photos below.

Before Hamilton and In The Heights, there was Freestyle Love Supreme, the highly-acclaimed improv sensation conceived by Anthony Veneziale and created by Thomas Kail, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Anthony Veneziale.

Directed by Kail, Freestyle Love Supreme is a joyful, improvised musical comedy show that Entertainment Weekly calls "lightning in a bottle." It features talented performers providing non-stop action throughout this fast-paced evening, spinning suggestions from the audience into humorous bits, instantaneous songs and riffs, and fully realized musical numbers. The electrifying vocals of the performers - from singing to rapping to beat-boxing with harmonies and freestyle flow - are backed by tight tunes from keyboards and human percussion. The show is created live every night with the audience contributing words, ideas and inspiration. No two shows are ever the same.

FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME's company includes Andrew Bancroft AKA "Jelly Donut;" Kurt Crowley AKA "The Lord and Lady Crowley;" Tarik Davis AKA "Tardis Hardaway;" Aneesa Folds AKA "Young Nees;" Kaila Mullady AKA "Kaiser Rözé;" Chris Sullivan AKA "Shockwave;" and Anthony Veneziale AKA "Two-Touch."

The show will run through Sunday, January 2, 2022 at the Booth Theatre, 222 W. 45th Street. Learn more and purchase tickets at www.freestylelovesupreme.com.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Whether it's a birthday, anniversary or a special event, celebrate your friends and family with a gorgeous bouquet from 1-800-Flowers.com. 1-800-Flowers makes it easy to find your reason and brighten someone's day with exclusive offers and great values on bouquets and arrangements. To order today, visit 1-800-Flowers.com.