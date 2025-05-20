Photos: On the 2025 Chita Rivera Awards Red Carpet

This year's winners included the choreographers and ensemble of Buena Vista Social Club on Broadway, and more.
Winners for the 2025 Chita Rivera Awards have been announced! This year's winners included the choreographers and ensemble of Buena Vista Social Club on Broadway, SMASH star Robyn Hurder and more! See photos from the red carpet here!
In keeping with the mission of the Chita Rivera Awards, nominators considered outstanding choreography, featured dancers, and ensembles in shows on Broadway as well as outstanding choreography in film that opened during the 2024-2025 season.
The mission of the Chita Rivera Awards is to celebrate dance and choreographic excellence, preserve notable dance history, recognize past, present, and future talents, while promoting high standards in dance education and investing in the next generation.
At this year’s Chita Rivera Awards, Ben Vereen received the Lifetime Achievement Award and David Neumann (Swept Away) received the Douglas and Ethel Watt Critics’ Choice Award.
As was the case last year, the Outstanding Dancer in a Broadway Show category is gender-free. This category has twice as many nominees as the former gendered categories. There are two winners. See the full winners list HERE!
Photo credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy
Glori Halasz
Ahmaya Noelle Higginson and Vy Higginsen
DeWitt Fleming, Jr.
Jenny Fleming and DeWitt Fleming, Jr.
Joe Lanteri and Michael Demby
Arne Lofgren and Stephanie Pope
Suki John
Sarah Meahl
Nicole Fosse and Noah Fosse with The Fosse Verdon Legacy Team
Khori Petinaud
Clyle Alves and Robyn Hurder
Randi Rahm, Kerry Butler, Marissa Jaret Winkour, Laura Bell Bundy and Joe Lanteri
Kerry Butler, Marissa Jaret Winkour and Laura Bell Bundy
Susan Wittenberg
Tanairi Sade Vazaquez, Marielys Molina and Angelica Beliard
Tanairi Sade Vazaquez
Larkin Reilly, Julia Grondin, Christine Cornish and Valeria Yamin
Ziana D'Mello, Breanna English and Christian Lagasse
Joe Lanteri and Rosie Bentinek
Mark William and Nathan Lee Graham
Honoree Ben Vereen and Stephen Schwartz
Ben Vereen and Karon Vereen
Liz Cho
Bruce David Klein
Kohlan Krouse, Lauren Celentano, Sarita Colon, Lakota Knuckle and Johana Moise
Omari Willis
The Fosse Verdon Legacy Team
Jerry Mitchell with Cast Members of Boop The Musical that includes-RJ Higton, Lawrence Alexander, Morgan McGhee, Lizzy Tucker, Ricky Schroeder, Colin Bradbury, Ian Gallagher Fitzgerald, Dan Castiglione, Nina Lafarga, Rebecca Corrigan, Tristen Buettel. Ryah Nixon, Jasmine Amy Rogers, Amy Van Norstrand Gabriella Sorrentino, Courtney Arango, David Wright Jr., Victoria Byrd, Ainsley Melham, Joshua Michael Burrage
From the Cast of Pirates! The Penzance Musical-Tommy Gedrich, Niani Feelings, Dan Hoy, Afra Hines, Nathan Lucrezio, Bronwyn Tarboton, Kelly Belarmino, Shina Ann Morris, Cicily Daniels, Cooper Stanton, Tatiana Lofton, Ninako Donville
DeWitt Fleming, Jr. and Rickey Tripp with cast members of A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical
