 tracking pixel
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: On the 2025 Chita Rivera Awards Red Carpet

This year's winners included the choreographers and ensemble of Buena Vista Social Club on Broadway, and more.

By: May. 20, 2025
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Winners for the 2025 Chita Rivera Awards have been announced! This year's winners included the choreographers and ensemble of Buena Vista Social Club on Broadway, SMASH star Robyn Hurder and more! See photos from the red carpet here!

In keeping with the mission of the Chita Rivera Awards, nominators considered outstanding choreography, featured dancers, and ensembles in shows on Broadway as well as outstanding choreography in film that opened during the 2024-2025 season.

The mission of the Chita Rivera Awards is to celebrate dance and choreographic excellence, preserve notable dance history, recognize past, present, and future talents, while promoting high standards in dance education and investing in the next generation.

At this year’s Chita Rivera Awards, Ben Vereen received the Lifetime Achievement Award and David Neumann (Swept Away) received the Douglas and Ethel Watt Critics’ Choice Award.

As was the case last year, the Outstanding Dancer in a Broadway Show category is gender-free. This category has twice as many nominees as the former gendered categories. There are two winners. See the full winners list HERE!

Photo credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy 

Photos: On the 2025 Chita Rivera Awards Red Carpet Image
Glori Halasz

Photos: On the 2025 Chita Rivera Awards Red Carpet Image
Lorna Luft

Photos: On the 2025 Chita Rivera Awards Red Carpet Image
Jasmine Amy Rogers

Photos: On the 2025 Chita Rivera Awards Red Carpet Image
Ahmaya Noelle Higginson and Vy Higginsen

Photos: On the 2025 Chita Rivera Awards Red Carpet Image
DeWitt Fleming, Jr.

Photos: On the 2025 Chita Rivera Awards Red Carpet Image
Rickey Tripp

Photos: On the 2025 Chita Rivera Awards Red Carpet Image
Jenny Fleming and DeWitt Fleming, Jr.

Photos: On the 2025 Chita Rivera Awards Red Carpet Image
Joe Lanteri and Michael Demby

Photos: On the 2025 Chita Rivera Awards Red Carpet Image
Shannon Lewis

Photos: On the 2025 Chita Rivera Awards Red Carpet Image
Arne Lofgren and Stephanie Pope

Photos: On the 2025 Chita Rivera Awards Red Carpet Image
Carlos Falu

Photos: On the 2025 Chita Rivera Awards Red Carpet Image
Hector Juan Maisonet

Photos: On the 2025 Chita Rivera Awards Red Carpet Image
Brett Sturgis

Photos: On the 2025 Chita Rivera Awards Red Carpet Image
Suki John

Photos: On the 2025 Chita Rivera Awards Red Carpet Image
Sarah Meahl

Photos: On the 2025 Chita Rivera Awards Red Carpet Image
David Neumann

Photos: On the 2025 Chita Rivera Awards Red Carpet Image
Jerry Mitchell

Photos: On the 2025 Chita Rivera Awards Red Carpet Image
Nicole Fosse and Noah Fosse with The Fosse Verdon Legacy Team

Photos: On the 2025 Chita Rivera Awards Red Carpet Image
Khori Petinaud

Photos: On the 2025 Chita Rivera Awards Red Carpet Image
Donna Murphy

Photos: On the 2025 Chita Rivera Awards Red Carpet Image
Christopher Scott

Photos: On the 2025 Chita Rivera Awards Red Carpet Image
Clyle Alves and Robyn Hurder

Photos: On the 2025 Chita Rivera Awards Red Carpet Image
Rachelle Rak

Photos: On the 2025 Chita Rivera Awards Red Carpet Image
Randi Rahm, Kerry Butler, Marissa Jaret Winkour, Laura Bell Bundy and Joe Lanteri

Photos: On the 2025 Chita Rivera Awards Red Carpet Image
Kerry Butler, Marissa Jaret Winkour and Laura Bell Bundy

Photos: On the 2025 Chita Rivera Awards Red Carpet Image
Joe Lanteri and Randi Rahm

Photos: On the 2025 Chita Rivera Awards Red Carpet Image
Joshua Bergasse

Photos: On the 2025 Chita Rivera Awards Red Carpet Image
Susan Wittenberg

Photos: On the 2025 Chita Rivera Awards Red Carpet Image
Tanairi Sade Vazaquez, Marielys Molina and Angelica Beliard

Photos: On the 2025 Chita Rivera Awards Red Carpet Image
Angelica Beliard

Photos: On the 2025 Chita Rivera Awards Red Carpet Image
Tanairi Sade Vazaquez

Photos: On the 2025 Chita Rivera Awards Red Carpet Image
Marielys Molina

Photos: On the 2025 Chita Rivera Awards Red Carpet Image
Larkin Reilly, Julia Grondin, Christine Cornish and Valeria Yamin

Photos: On the 2025 Chita Rivera Awards Red Carpet Image
Valeria Yamin

Photos: On the 2025 Chita Rivera Awards Red Carpet Image
Christine Cornish

Photos: On the 2025 Chita Rivera Awards Red Carpet Image
Julia Grondin

Photos: On the 2025 Chita Rivera Awards Red Carpet Image
Larkin Reilly

Photos: On the 2025 Chita Rivera Awards Red Carpet Image
Ziana D'Mello, Breanna English and Christian Lagasse

Photos: On the 2025 Chita Rivera Awards Red Carpet Image
Joe Lanteri and Rosie Bentinek

Photos: On the 2025 Chita Rivera Awards Red Carpet Image
Kevin Csolak

Photos: On the 2025 Chita Rivera Awards Red Carpet Image
Nathan Lee Graham

Photos: On the 2025 Chita Rivera Awards Red Carpet Image
Mark William and Nathan Lee Graham

Photos: On the 2025 Chita Rivera Awards Red Carpet Image
Christopher Gattelli

Photos: On the 2025 Chita Rivera Awards Red Carpet Image
Honoree Ben Vereen and Stephen Schwartz

Photos: On the 2025 Chita Rivera Awards Red Carpet Image
Ben Vereen

Photos: On the 2025 Chita Rivera Awards Red Carpet Image
Ben Vereen and Karon Vereen

Photos: On the 2025 Chita Rivera Awards Red Carpet Image
Stephen Schwartz

Photos: On the 2025 Chita Rivera Awards Red Carpet Image
Ilda Mason

Photos: On the 2025 Chita Rivera Awards Red Carpet Image
Bruce Vilanch

Photos: On the 2025 Chita Rivera Awards Red Carpet Image
Liz Cho

Photos: On the 2025 Chita Rivera Awards Red Carpet Image
Bruce David Klein

Photos: On the 2025 Chita Rivera Awards Red Carpet Image
Kohlan Krouse, Lauren Celentano, Sarita Colon, Lakota Knuckle and Johana Moise

Photos: On the 2025 Chita Rivera Awards Red Carpet Image
Omari Willis

Photos: On the 2025 Chita Rivera Awards Red Carpet Image
The Fosse Verdon Legacy Team

Photos: On the 2025 Chita Rivera Awards Red Carpet Image
Jerry Mitchell with Cast Members of Boop The Musical that includes-RJ Higton, Lawrence Alexander, Morgan McGhee, Lizzy Tucker, Ricky Schroeder, Colin Bradbury, Ian Gallagher Fitzgerald, Dan Castiglione, Nina Lafarga, Rebecca Corrigan, Tristen Buettel. Ryah Nixon, Jasmine Amy Rogers, Amy Van Norstrand Gabriella Sorrentino, Courtney Arango, David Wright Jr., Victoria Byrd, Ainsley Melham, Joshua Michael Burrage

Photos: On the 2025 Chita Rivera Awards Red Carpet Image
From the Cast of Pirates! The Penzance Musical-Tommy Gedrich, Niani Feelings, Dan Hoy, Afra Hines, Nathan Lucrezio, Bronwyn Tarboton, Kelly Belarmino, Shina Ann Morris, Cicily Daniels, Cooper Stanton, Tatiana Lofton, Ninako Donville


 

Photos: On the 2025 Chita Rivera Awards Red Carpet Image
DeWitt Fleming, Jr. and Rickey Tripp with cast members of A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical

Photos: On the 2025 Chita Rivera Awards Red Carpet Image
Mark William

TFCA Image

Best Off-Broadway Musical - Live Standings

CATS: The Jellicle Ball - Perelman Performing Arts Center - 16%
Drag: The Musical - New World Stages Stage III - 15%
Ragtime - New York City Center - 12%
Vote Now!

Videos