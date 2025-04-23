Photos: Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton and More on the STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Red Carpet

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Broadway gets turned upside down in the new high-tech, supernatural thriller Stranger Things: The First Shadow, now officially open at Broadway’s Marquis Theatre! See photos of Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Noah Schnapp and more stars on the opening night red carpet here!

Based on an original story by the Duffer Brothers, Jack Thorne and Kate Trefry, and rooted in the mythology and world of the Netflix global phenomenon, Stranger Things: The First Shadow is a new play written by Kate Trefry, directed by Stephen Daldry and co-directed by Justin Martin.

In 1959 Hawkins, Indiana, the Creel family seeks a fresh start, especially their teenage son Henry, who is eager to escape his troubled past. Initially, things go well — he finds friendship and joins the school play. But when a wave of shocking crimes strikes the town, Henry is forced to confront a terrifying truth: is there something inside him that connects him to the horrors unfolding around him?

As this thrilling mystery races forward, shadows of the past are unleashed, relationships are tested, and the town of Hawkins faces the ultimate question: can the power of friendship outshine the darkness within?

Photo credit: Bruce Glikas