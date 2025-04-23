Photos: Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton and More on the STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Red Carpet

See photos of Noah Schnapp, Jamie Campbell Bower, Kenny Ortega, Alan Cumming and more.
Broadway gets turned upside down in the new high-tech, supernatural thriller Stranger Things: The First Shadow, now officially open at Broadway’s Marquis Theatre! See photos of Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Noah Schnapp and more stars on the opening night red carpet here!
Based on an original story by the Duffer Brothers, Jack Thorne and Kate Trefry, and rooted in the mythology and world of the Netflix global phenomenon, Stranger Things: The First Shadow is a new play written by Kate Trefry, directed by Stephen Daldry and co-directed by Justin Martin.
In 1959 Hawkins, Indiana, the Creel family seeks a fresh start, especially their teenage son Henry, who is eager to escape his troubled past. Initially, things go well — he finds friendship and joins the school play. But when a wave of shocking crimes strikes the town, Henry is forced to confront a terrifying truth: is there something inside him that connects him to the horrors unfolding around him?
As this thrilling mystery races forward, shadows of the past are unleashed, relationships are tested, and the town of Hawkins faces the ultimate question: can the power of friendship outshine the darkness within?
Photo credit: Bruce Glikas
Jamie Campbell Bower, Charlie Heaton, Natalia Dyer, Noah Schnapp, Priah Ferguson, Cara Buono, Brett Gelman and Matthew Modine
Charlie Heaton
Natalia Dyer
Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton
Priah Ferguson
Noah Schnapp
Jamie Campbell Bower and Sonia Friedman
Chloe Schnapp and Noah Schnapp
Jamie Campbell Bower, Charlie Heaton, Natalia Dyer and Noah Schnapp
Justin Martin, Matt Duffer, Kate Trefry, Sonia Friedman and Ross Duffer
Peppermint
Caitlin O'Connell and Peter Friedman
Kai Schreiber and Liev Schreiber
Ashby Gentry
Asher Grodman and Samantha Massell
Michael Cyril Creighton, Jeff Hiller and Bridget Everett
Jemima Kirke and Rafella Israel Mosberg
Amy Ryan and Georgia Gracie Slovin
James L. Nederlander, Margo Nederlander and Family
Josh Hamilton and daughter
Kate Trefry and Sonia Friedman
Ross Duffer and Matt Duffer
Ted Sarandos, Shawn Levy, Ross Duffer and Matt Duffer
Sxott Hoying
Sxott Hoying and Mark Manio
Henry Platt and Carly Heitner
Paul McGill and Emily McGill
Alen Rene Louis
Alaska Thunderf*ck with "A Twink and a Redhead" Grant Gibbs and Ashley Gill