Photos: Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton and More on the STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Red Carpet

See photos of Noah Schnapp, Jamie Campbell Bower, Kenny Ortega, Alan Cumming and more.

By: Apr. 23, 2025
Broadway gets turned upside down in the new high-tech, supernatural thriller Stranger Things: The First Shadow, now officially open at Broadway’s Marquis Theatre! See photos of Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Noah Schnapp and more stars on the opening night red carpet here! 

Based on an original story by the Duffer Brothers, Jack Thorne and Kate Trefry, and rooted in the mythology and world of the Netflix global phenomenon, Stranger Things: The First Shadow is a new play written by Kate Trefry, directed by Stephen Daldry and co-directed by Justin Martin.

In 1959 Hawkins, Indiana, the Creel family seeks a fresh start, especially their teenage son Henry, who is eager to escape his troubled past. Initially, things go well — he finds friendship and joins the school play. But when a wave of shocking crimes strikes the town, Henry is forced to confront a terrifying truth: is there something inside him that connects him to the horrors unfolding around him?

As this thrilling mystery races forward, shadows of the past are unleashed, relationships are tested, and the town of Hawkins faces the ultimate question: can the power of friendship outshine the darkness within?

Jamie Campbell Bower, Charlie Heaton, Natalia Dyer, Noah Schnapp, Priah Ferguson, Cara Buono, Brett Gelman and Matthew Modine

Charlie Heaton

Natalia Dyer

Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton

Matthew Modine

Priah Ferguson

Cara Buono

Brett Gelman

Noah Schnapp

Jamie Campbell Bower

Jamie Campbell Bower and Sonia Friedman

Chloe Schnapp and Noah Schnapp

Ted Sarandos

Jamie Campbell Bower, Charlie Heaton, Natalia Dyer and Noah Schnapp

Justin Martin, Matt Duffer, Kate Trefry, Sonia Friedman and Ross Duffer

Kenny Ortega

Peppermint

Alan Cumming

Caitlin O'Connell and Peter Friedman

Kai Schreiber and Liev Schreiber

Liev Schreiber

Samantha Mathis

David Rasche

Brooke Shields

Martha Stewart

Martha Stewart

Ashby Gentry

Samantha Massell

Asher Grodman

Asher Grodman and Samantha Massell

Christopher Meloni

Constance Wu

Michael Cyril Creighton, Jeff Hiller and Bridget Everett

Michael Cyril Creighton

Sydney Lemmon

Sydney Lemmon

Sydney Lemmon

Jemima Kirke and Rafella Israel Mosberg

Jemima Kirke

Amy Ryan and Georgia Gracie Slovin

James L. Nederlander, Margo Nederlander and Family

Josh Hamilton and daughter

Michael Urie

Michael Urie

Amir Arison

Shawn Levy

Kate Trefry and Sonia Friedman

Ross Duffer and Matt Duffer

Ted Sarandos, Shawn Levy, Ross Duffer and Matt Duffer

Leslye Headland

Sxott Hoying

Sxott Hoying and Mark Manio

Kalen Allen

Henry Platt and Carly Heitner

Paul McGill and Emily McGill

Alaska Thunderf*ck

Alen Rene Louis

Alaska Thunderf*ck with "A Twink and a Redhead" Grant Gibbs and Ashley Gill


