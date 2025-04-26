 tracking pixel
Photos: STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Cast on Opening Night!

The opening night performance was on April 22, 2025.

Apr. 26, 2025
Stranger Things: The First Shadow just recently opened on Broadway at the Marquis Theatre on April 22, 2025. Cast members of the show took to the red carpet to celebreate the opening. See below for photos of the cast from opening night! 

About the show

This new play by Kate Trefry, a writer and co-executive producer for the TV series of Stranger Things, is rooted in the mythology and world of the Netflix global phenomenon. The play is not to be confused with Stranger Sings!, which is an off-Broadway musical parody of the Netflix series.

The science fiction horror drama television series was created by the Duffer Brothers and released on July 15, 2016. The second and third season followed in October 2017 and July 2019 respectively, and the fourth season aired in two parts in May and July 2022. 

In the play... Hawkins, 1959: a regular town with regular worries. Young Jim Hopper’s car won’t start, Bob Newby’s sister won’t take his radio show seriously and Joyce Maldonado just wants to graduate and get the hell out of town. When new student Henry Creel arrives, his family finds that a fresh start isn’t so easy… and the shadows of the past have a very long reach.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas Photos: STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Cast on Opening Night! Image
Alex Breaux, Juan Carlos, Alison Jaye, Louis McCartney, T. R. Knight, Gabrielle Nevaeh Green, Rosie Benton and Burke Swanson

Photos: STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Cast on Opening Night! Image
Alex Breaux, Juan Carlos, Alison Jaye, Louis McCartney, T. R. Knight, Gabrielle Nevaeh Green, Rosie Benton and Burke Swanson

Photos: STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Cast on Opening Night! Image
Juan Carlos, Alison Jaye, and Burke Swanson

Photos: STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Cast on Opening Night! Image
Juan Carlos, Alison Jaye, and Burke Swanson

Photos: STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Cast on Opening Night! Image
Juan Carlos, Alison Jaye, Burke Swanson, Louis McCartney and Gabrielle Nevaeh Green

Photos: STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Cast on Opening Night! Image
Juan Carlos, Alison Jaye, Burke Swanson, Louis McCartney and Gabrielle Nevaeh Green

Photos: STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Cast on Opening Night! Image
Louis McCartney and T. R. Knight

Photos: STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Cast on Opening Night! Image
Jamie Martin Mann and Dora Dolphin

Photos: STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Cast on Opening Night! Image
Jamie Martin Mann and Dora Dolphin

Photos: STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Cast on Opening Night! Image
Jamie Martin Mann and Dora Dolphin

Photos: STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Cast on Opening Night! Image
Juan Carlos and Andrew Hovelson

Photos: STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Cast on Opening Night! Image
Burke Swanson and Ted Koch

Photos: STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Cast on Opening Night! Image
Ta'Rea Campbell

Photos: STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Cast on Opening Night! Image
Ta'Rea Campbell

Photos: STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Cast on Opening Night! Image
Ta'Rea Campbell

Photos: STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Cast on Opening Night! Image
T. R. Knight

Photos: STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Cast on Opening Night! Image
T. R. Knight

Photos: STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Cast on Opening Night! Image
T. R. Knight

Photos: STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Cast on Opening Night! Image
T. R. Knight

Photos: STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Cast on Opening Night! Image
Rosie Benton

Photos: STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Cast on Opening Night! Image
Rosie Benton

Photos: STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Cast on Opening Night! Image
Rosie Benton

Photos: STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Cast on Opening Night! Image
Ayana Cymone

Photos: STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Cast on Opening Night! Image
Ayana Cymone

Photos: STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Cast on Opening Night! Image
Janie Brookshire

Photos: STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Cast on Opening Night! Image
Janie Brookshire

Photos: STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Cast on Opening Night! Image
Logan Gould

Photos: STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Cast on Opening Night! Image
Logan Gould

Photos: STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Cast on Opening Night! Image
Dora Dolphin

Photos: STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Cast on Opening Night! Image
Dora Dolphin

Photos: STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Cast on Opening Night! Image
Gabrielle Nevaeh Green

Photos: STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Cast on Opening Night! Image
Gabrielle Nevaeh Green

Photos: STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Cast on Opening Night! Image
Gabrielle Nevaeh Green

Photos: STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Cast on Opening Night! Image
Gabrielle Nevaeh Green

Photos: STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Cast on Opening Night! Image
Andrew Hovelson

Photos: STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Cast on Opening Night! Image
Andrew Hovelson

Photos: STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Cast on Opening Night! Image
Andrew Hovelson and Family

Photos: STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Cast on Opening Night! Image
Juan Carlos

Photos: STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Cast on Opening Night! Image
Juan Carlos

Photos: STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Cast on Opening Night! Image
Burke Swanson

Photos: STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Cast on Opening Night! Image
Burke Swanson

Photos: STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Cast on Opening Night! Image
Burke Swanson

Photos: STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Cast on Opening Night! Image
Louis McCartney

Photos: STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Cast on Opening Night! Image
Louis McCartney

Photos: STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Cast on Opening Night! Image
Louis McCartney

Photos: STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Cast on Opening Night! Image
Louis McCartney

Photos: STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Cast on Opening Night! Image
Alison Jaye

Photos: STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Cast on Opening Night! Image
Alison Jaye

Photos: STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Cast on Opening Night! Image
Alison Jaye

Photos: STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Cast on Opening Night! Image
Alison Jaye

Photos: STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Cast on Opening Night! Image
Alex Breaux

Photos: STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Cast on Opening Night! Image
Alex Breaux

Photos: STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Cast on Opening Night! Image
Alex Breaux

Photos: STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Cast on Opening Night! Image
Antoinette Comer

Photos: STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Cast on Opening Night! Image
Antoinette Comer

Photos: STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Cast on Opening Night! Image
Kelsey Anne Brown

Photos: STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Cast on Opening Night! Image
Kelsey Anne Brown

Photos: STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Cast on Opening Night! Image
Jamie Martin Mann

Photos: STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Cast on Opening Night! Image
Shea Grant

Photos: STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Cast on Opening Night! Image
Shea Grant

Photos: STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Cast on Opening Night! Image
Tom D'Agustino

Photos: STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Cast on Opening Night! Image
Tom D'Agustino

Photos: STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Cast on Opening Night! Image
Ian Dolley

Photos: STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Cast on Opening Night! Image
Ian Dolley

Photos: STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Cast on Opening Night! Image
Graham Winton

Photos: STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Cast on Opening Night! Image
Graham Winton

Photos: STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Cast on Opening Night! Image
Poppy Lovell

Photos: STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Cast on Opening Night! Image
Poppy Lovell

Photos: STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Cast on Opening Night! Image
Azalea Wolfe

Photos: STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Cast on Opening Night! Image
Azalea Wolfe

Photos: STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Cast on Opening Night! Image
Ted Koch

Photos: STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Cast on Opening Night! Image
Sean Mikesh

Photos: STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Cast on Opening Night! Image
Sean Mikesh

Photos: STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Cast on Opening Night! Image
Eric Wiegand

Photos: STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Cast on Opening Night! Image
Eric Wiegand

Photos: STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Cast on Opening Night! Image
Stephen Wattrus

Photos: STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Cast on Opening Night! Image
Stephen Wattrus

Photos: STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Cast on Opening Night! Image
Sonia Friedman

Photos: STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Cast on Opening Night! Image
Juan Carlos

Photos: STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Cast on Opening Night! Image
Alex Breaux, Juan Carlos, Alison Jaye, Louis McCartney, T. R. Knight, Gabrielle Nevaeh Green, Rosie Benton and Burke Swanson

