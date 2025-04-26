Photos: STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Cast on Opening Night!

Stranger Things: The First Shadow just recently opened on Broadway at the Marquis Theatre on April 22, 2025. Cast members of the show took to the red carpet to celebreate the opening. See below for photos of the cast from opening night!

About the show

This new play by Kate Trefry, a writer and co-executive producer for the TV series of Stranger Things, is rooted in the mythology and world of the Netflix global phenomenon. The play is not to be confused with Stranger Sings!, which is an off-Broadway musical parody of the Netflix series.

The science fiction horror drama television series was created by the Duffer Brothers and released on July 15, 2016. The second and third season followed in October 2017 and July 2019 respectively, and the fourth season aired in two parts in May and July 2022.

In the play... Hawkins, 1959: a regular town with regular worries. Young Jim Hopper’s car won’t start, Bob Newby’s sister won’t take his radio show seriously and Joyce Maldonado just wants to graduate and get the hell out of town. When new student Henry Creel arrives, his family finds that a fresh start isn’t so easy… and the shadows of the past have a very long reach.

Alex Breaux, Juan Carlos, Alison Jaye, Louis McCartney, T. R. Knight, Gabrielle Nevaeh Green, Rosie Benton and Burke Swanson



Juan Carlos, Alison Jaye, and Burke Swanson



Juan Carlos, Alison Jaye, Burke Swanson, Louis McCartney and Gabrielle Nevaeh Green



Louis McCartney and T. R. Knight



Jamie Martin Mann and Dora Dolphin



Juan Carlos and Andrew Hovelson



Burke Swanson and Ted Koch



Ta'Rea Campbell



T. R. Knight



Rosie Benton



Ayana Cymone



Janie Brookshire



Logan Gould



Dora Dolphin



Gabrielle Nevaeh Green



Andrew Hovelson



Andrew Hovelson and Family



Juan Carlos



Burke Swanson



Louis McCartney



Alison Jaye



Alex Breaux



Antoinette Comer



Kelsey Anne Brown



Jamie Martin Mann



Shea Grant



Tom D'Agustino



Ian Dolley



Graham Winton



Poppy Lovell



Azalea Wolfe



Ted Koch



Sean Mikesh



Eric Wiegand



Stephen Wattrus



Sonia Friedman



Juan Carlos



