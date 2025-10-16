STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW to Host 'Hawkins High School Homecoming Week'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Stranger Things: The First Shadow will be hosting a special “Hawkins High School Homecoming Week” at the Marquis Theatre on Broadway in honor of Stranger Things Day (November 6th) and in anticipation of the long-awaited final season of the Netflix Series, which returns with Volume 1 on November 26 at 5pm PT.

The schedule of events and partnerships is as follows:

Tuesday, November 4th: Raising Cane’s & Friendship Bracelets

The Raising Cane’s Times Square Flagship Restaurant at 1501 Broadway will be giving away tickets to Stranger Things: The First Shadow every hour from the in-store DJ Booth from 11am to 7pm. Additionally, at the Tuesday evening performance, the first 200 audience members to arrive will receive a Box Combo® Card redeemable for a free Raising Cane’s Box Combo meal.

Audience members are invited to get crafty at the friendship bracelet-making station set up in the theater lobby.

Wednesday, November 5th: Picture Day with Lifetouch

Lifetouch will provide an immersive yearbook picture day experience with a photo session for audiences at the Marquis Theatre. Audience members attending the show that evening are encouraged to come in costume or their best school picture day looks.

Thursday, November 6th: Stranger Things Day

To celebrate the annual anniversary of the date in 1983 when Will Byers disappeared into the Upside Down, Stranger Things: The First Shadow will be handing out special window cards to audience members at this performance, which will be followed by a cast talkback

Thursday, November 6th – Sunday, November 9: Funko Pop! Activation

Funko has revealed a new line of Pop! Yourself accessories inspired by the fifth and final season of the juggernaut series. Fans can create customizable Funko Pop! figures with apparel and accessories based on Stranger Things 5 and showcased in limited-edition Stranger Things packaging. For more information on the collaboration, click here.