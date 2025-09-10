 tracker
STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW To Host Panel at New York Comic Con

The panel will take place in Javits North, Room 409, on Thursday October 9 from 3:30 – 4:30 PM.

Sep. 10, 2025
STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW To Host Panel at New York Comic Con Image
Stranger Things: The First Shadow will be hosting a panel at New York Comic Con this year titled “Stranger Things: The First Shadow - Bringing Iconic Characters & the World of the Upside Down to Life on Stage.”

Experience the world of "Stranger Things" like never before. Join the cast of Stranger Things: The First Shadow, the most Tony Award-winning play of the year, as they reveal the magic, mystery and excitement of bringing the Netflix phenomenon to life on Broadway.

Hear firsthand from Louis McCartney (Henry Creel), Burke Swanson (James Hopper, Jr.), Gabrielle Neveah (Patty Newby), and Alex Breaux (Dr. Brenner) what it's like to step into iconic characters during their younger years, introduce captivating new ones, and learn more about how the play intertwines with the series fans know and love. Then go behind the curtain to uncover what it takes to bring the Upside Down to life on Broadway eight times a week.

Whether you're a longtime fan or new to Hawkins, this panel will pull you deeper into the Upside Down than ever before.

The panel will take place in Javits North, Room 409, on Thursday October 9 from 3:30 – 4:30 PM. Must have a valid NYCC badge to attend the panel.

Stranger Things: The First Shadow won 4 Tony Awards including Best Scenic Design of a Play (Miriam Buether and 59), Best Lighting Design of a Play (Jon Clark), and Best Sound Design of a Play (Paul Arditti). A Special Tony Award was also awarded to The Illusions & Technical Effects of Stranger Things: The First Shadow (Jamie Harrison, Chris Fisher, Gary Beestone & Edward Pierce). Produced by Netflix and Sonia Friedman Productions Stranger Things: The First Shadow officially opened on Tuesday, April 22, 2025 at Broadway’s Marquis Theatre.

Based on an original story by the Duffer Brothers, Jack Thorne and Kate Trefry, and rooted in the mythology and world of the Netflix global phenomenon, Stranger Things: The First Shadow is a new play written by Kate Trefry, directed by Stephen Daldry and co-directed by Justin Martin.



