Photos: Meet the Company of Rachel Bonds' JONAH at Roundabout Theatre Company

Jonah opens February 1, 2024 at the Laura Pels Theatre.

By: Dec. 20, 2023

POPULAR

The Best Theater of 2023: Shows that Ruled the Year Photo 1 The Best Theater of 2023: Shows that Ruled the Year
Full Cast Set For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS on Broadway; Plus Watch a New Music Video! Photo 2 Full Cast Set For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS; Plus Watch a New Music Video
Video: Jordan Fisher Performs 'If It's True' in HADESTOWN Photo 3 Video: Jordan Fisher Performs 'If It's True' in HADESTOWN
Interview: Real-Life Married Couple Alexandra Socha & Etai Benson Share the Stage in FIDDL Photo 4 Interview: Alexandra Socha & Etai Benson Talk FIDDLER at Paper Mill

Jonah Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos

Roundabout Theatre Company will soon present the world premiere of Jonah by Rachel Bonds, directed by Danya Taymor. Jonah begins preview performances on Thursday, January 11, 2024, and opens officially on Thursday, February 1, 2024, at the Laura Pels Theatre in the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre (111 West 46th Street). This is a limited engagement through Sunday, March 10, 2024.

The cast of Jonah includes: Gabby Beans as “Ana,” Hagan Oliveras as “Jonah,” Samuel Henry Levine as “Danny,” and John Zdrojeski as “Steven.”

What’s your fantasy? Ana knows that everybody has one—her especially, and she’d do anything to make it come true. And when she meets Jonah, a sweet and caring student at her boarding school, everything she’s ever wanted is finally falling into place. Except Jonah, like everything else in this moving world-premiere play from Rachel Bonds, is not all that he seems. A singularly haunting and heart-racing coming-of-age tale that will keep you guessing until its final twisting moments, Jonah is about the true cost of survival, and the lengths some will travel to feel just a little less alone in the world.

The creative team for Jonah includes: Wilson Chin (Sets), Kaye Voyce (Costumes), Amith Chandrashaker (Lighting), Kate Marvin (Sound), Tommy Kurzman (Hair and Wig), Gigi Buffington (Voice and Text Coach), Morgan Auld (Illusions), Tilly Evans-Krueger (Movement), and Ann James (Intimacy).

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski 



RELATED STORIES

1
Gabby Beans & More to Star in JONAH Off-Broadway Photo
Gabby Beans & More to Star in JONAH Off-Broadway

Roundabout Theatre Company has revealed the complete cast for the world premiere of Jonah by Rachel Bonds, directed by Danya Taymor.

From This Author - Jennifer Broski

Born and raised in Maine, she’s now on her second—and longer—stint as a Manhattanite. She’s worn many hats (writer, bookseller, merch girl, and more), but this one is her favor... Jennifer Broski">(read more about this author)

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIOPhotos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
Photos: HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Cast and Creative Team Celebrates Opening NightPhotos: HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Cast and Creative Team Celebrates Opening Night
Up on the Marquee: THE WIZUp on the Marquee: THE WIZ
Up on the Marquee: PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLICUp on the Marquee: PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC

Videos

Amber Ruffin, Wayne Brady, and Brian Moreland Talk THE WIZ Video
Amber Ruffin, Wayne Brady, and Brian Moreland Talk THE WIZ
First Look at FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Paper Mill Playhouse Video
First Look at FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Paper Mill Playhouse
Go Inside Opening Night of APPROPRIATE on Broadway Video
Go Inside Opening Night of APPROPRIATE on Broadway
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
THE BOOK OF MORMON
I NEED THAT
Ticket Central WONKA
HADESTOWN
WICKED

Recommended For You