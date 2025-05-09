Photos: Hanging with the 2025 Tony Award Nominees

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



It's Tonys season! A total of 130 Tony Award nominations went out in 26 categories for the spectacular work of Broadway artists this season. All of the nominees were celebrated yesterday as they met the press for the first time.

The nominees gathered at the Sofitel New York and BroadwayWorld was there for the special day. Check out photos from inside the event below and more from the musical nominees and play nominees.

Academy Award winner and Tony Award nominee Cynthia Erivo will host The 78th Annual Tony Awards for the first time, from Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, June 8 on CBS.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas