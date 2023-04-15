Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Mayor Eric Adams Awards Andrew Lloyd Webber The Key to the City of New York

Sarah Brightman and Bad Cinderella's Linedy Genao were in attendance.

Apr. 15, 2023  

Andrew Lloyd Webber was awarded The Key to the City of New York yesterday by Mayor Eric Adams and BroadwayWorld was there for the event. Check out photos below!

Sarah Brightman and Bad Cinderella's Linedy Genao were in attendance.

Webber shared that Broadway has always been his dream, saying, "Broadway is the reason so many people come to New York, and I felt very, very much a part of the community, even though I'm British. But, I still feel that this is the home of musicals, and where I want to be."

Several of Andrew Lloyd Webber's musicals have run for more than a decade both in the West End and on Broadway. He has composed 21 musicals, a song cycle, a set of variations, two film scores, and a Latin Requiem Mass.

Several of his songs have been widely recorded and were successful outside of their parent musicals, such as "Memory" from Cats, "The Music of the Night" and "All I Ask of You" from The Phantom of the Opera, "I Don't Know How to Love Him" from Jesus Christ Superstar, "Don't Cry for Me Argentina" from Evita, and "Any Dream Will Do" from Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. In 2001, The New York Times referred to him as "the most commercially successful composer in history". The Daily Telegraph ranked him the "fifth most powerful person in British culture" in 2008, lyricist Don Black writing "Andrew more or less single-handedly reinvented the musical."

He has received a number of awards, including a knighthood in 1992, followed by a peerage for services to the arts, six Tonys, three Grammys (as well as the Grammy Legend Award), an Academy Award, 14 Ivor Novello Awards, seven Olivier Awards, a Golden Globe, a Brit Award, the 2006 Kennedy Center Honors, the 2008 Classic Brit Award for Outstanding Contribution to Music, and an Emmy Award. He is one of 17 people to have won an Oscar, an Emmy, a Grammy, and a Tony. He has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, is an inductee into the Songwriter's Hall of Fame, and is a fellow of the British Academy of Songwriters, Composers, and Authors.

His company, the Really Useful Group, is one of the largest theatre operators in London. Producers in several parts of the UK have staged productions, including national tours, of the Lloyd Webber musicals under licence from the Really Useful Group. Lloyd Webber is also the president of the Arts Educational Schools, London, a performing arts school located in Chiswick, West London. He is involved in a number of charitable activities, including the Elton John AIDS Foundation, Nordoff Robbins, Prostate Cancer UK and War Child. In 1992, he started the Andrew Lloyd Webber Foundation which supports the arts, culture, and heritage of the UK. In 2014 he designed a Cats-themed Paddington Bear statue, which was auctioned to raise funds for the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC).

The Phantom of the Opera
New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber

The Phantom of the Opera
Publicist Rick Miramontez

The Phantom of the Opera
New York City Mayor Eric Adams

The Phantom of the Opera
New York City Mayor Eric Adams

The Phantom of the Opera
Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber and New York City Mayor Eric Adams

The Phantom of the Opera
New York City Mayor Eric Adams

The Phantom of the Opera
New York City Mayor Eric Adams

The Phantom of the Opera
Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber and New York City Mayor Eric Adams

The Phantom of the Opera
Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber and New York City Mayor Eric Adams

The Phantom of the Opera
Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber and New York City Mayor Eric Adams

The Phantom of the Opera
Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber

The Phantom of the Opera
Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber

The Phantom of the Opera
Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber

The Phantom of the Opera
New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber

The Phantom of the Opera
Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber

The Phantom of the Opera
Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber

The Phantom of the Opera
Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber

The Phantom of the Opera
New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber

The Phantom of the Opera
Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber and Sarah Brightman

The Phantom of the Opera
Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber and Sarah Brightman

The Phantom of the Opera
Linedy Genao, New York City Mayor Eric Adams, Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber and Sarah Brightman

The Phantom of the Opera
Linedy Genao, New York City Mayor Eric Adams, Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber and Sarah Brightman

The Phantom of the Opera
Linedy Genao, New York City Mayor Eric Adams, Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber and Sarah Brightman

The Phantom of the Opera
New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber

The Phantom of the Opera
Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber

The Phantom of the Opera
CEO & Chairman of The Shubert Organization Robert E. Wankel and Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber

The Phantom of the Opera
Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber and Linedy Genao




Bruce Glikas


