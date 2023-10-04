Photos: Maryland Governor and First Lady Welcome Cast of THE WIZ to Their Home

The pre-Broadway tour of The Wiz kicked off in Baltimore in September.

By: Oct. 04, 2023

Maryland Governor Wes Moore and the First Lady Dawn Moore visited the National Tour of The Wiz in Baltimore and welcomed various cast and creative team members to their home on Monday, September 25.

Those in attendance were music supervisor, orchestrator, arranger Joseph Joubert; choreographer JaQuel Knight; director Schele Williams; producers Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker; book writer Amber Ruffin; and cast members Deborah Cox, Melody A. Betts, Nichelle Lewis, Phillip Johnson Richardson, Kyle Ramar Freeman, Avery Wilson, Alan Mingo Jr.

The Wiz is now on tour ahead of a Broadway premiere next year. The all-new production of the Tony Award-winning hit musical will open on Broadway on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, in a limited engagement at the Marquis Theatre (210 West 46th Street).  Preview performances will begin on March 29. 

Check out photos below!

Maryland First Lady Dawn Moore and Schele Williams

Maryland Governor Wes Moore and First Lady Dawn Moore meet JaQuel Knight, choreographer

Maryland Governor Wes Moore and First Lady Dawn Moore with members of the creative team

Maryland Governor Wes Moore and First Lady Dawn Moore with the cast of THE WIZ

Maryland Governor Wes Moore and First Lady Dawn Moore with the cast, creative team and producers of THE WIZ

Maryland Governor Wes Moore welcomes Nichelle Lewis

Stars of THE WIZ, Nichelle Lewis and Deborah Cox

Maryland Governor Wes Moore, First Lady Dawn Moore and their family pose with the cast, creative team and producers



