Photos: Mandy Gonzalez's Opening Night in SUNSET BOULEVARD

This week, Drama Desk and OBIE Award winner Mandy Gonzalez guest starred as ‘Norma Desmond’ in Jamie Lloyd’s new Broadway production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Sunset Blvd., with book and lyrics by Don Black and Christopher Hampton, at the St. James Theatre. See photos from Gonzalez's opening night here!

Original cast members of In The Heights were in attendance at Gonzalez's first performance as Norma Desmond in the acclaimed revival. Gonzalez will normally perform one show per week with Olivier Award winner and Grammy Award nominee Nicole Scherzinger scheduled to play all other performances.



Gonzalez is a beloved actor on stage and screen. She first grabbed the attention of New York’s theater community and was honored with an OBIE Award in director Diane Paulus’ Eli’s Comin, based on the music and lyrics of renowned singer-songwriter Laura Nyro. She went on to originate the role of ‘Nina’ in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s In The Heights for which received a Drama Desk Award as part of the show’s acclaimed ensemble. She has also starred in Hamilton, Wicked, and Aida. On screen, she has appeared in Julie Taymor’s Across The Universe, Man on a Ledge, “Only Murders in The Building, “Quantico,” and “Madam Secretary.”

Photo credit: Bruce Glikas