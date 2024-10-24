IN THE HEIGHTS Original Cast Reunites For Mandy Gonzalez's SUNSET BOULEVARD Debut

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Mandy Gonzalez's first Sunset Boulevard performance featured a star-studded audience of her former co-stars.

Original cast members of In The Heights were in attendance at Gonzalez's first performance as Norma Desmond in the acclaimed revival.

Lin-Manuel Miranda took to Instagram to share a photo from the evening, which includes Christopher Jackson, Robin de Jesús, Janet Dacal, Joshua Henry, Javier Muñoz, Andrea Burns, KO, Eliseo Roman, Marcus Paul James, Carlos Gomez, Nancy Ticotin, and more.

"An unforgettable night wherein we, the ones who brag and say we knew her when, came to feast at [Mandy Gonzalez'] glorious Broadway return in [Sunset Blvd]. Congrats to this incredible company and production. And to Mandy, our fearless friend and star, it’s as if we never said goodbye," Miranda captioned the post.

"I’m so full from tonight! I don’t even know what to do with how I feel," Joshua Henry commented.

"She’s come HOME at last," Andrea Burns commented. "An unforgettable night - love our fam."

Gonzalez takes on the role of Norma Desmond for select performances on Tuesdays at the St. James Theatre. She made her debut on Tuesday, October 22.

"Mi familia," Gonzalez commented. "My heart is bursting."

Jamie Lloyd’s new Broadway production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Sunset Blvd., with book and lyrics by Don Black and Christopher Hampton, is now running at the St. James Theatre. Nicole Scherzinger plays Desmond at all other performances.

Joining Scherzinger and Gonzalez are the co-stars of the London production, 2024 Olivier Award winner Tom Francis as ‘Joe Gillis,’ 2024 Olivier Award nominee Grace Hodgett Young as ‘Betty Schaefer,’ and Olivier Award winner and 2024 Olivier nominee David Thaxton as ‘Max Von Mayerling,’ all of whom are making their Broadway debuts. Caroline Bowman standsby for the role of ‘Norma Desmond.’