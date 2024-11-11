News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: Lupita Nyong'o Visits THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

Following the show, she posed backstage with the cast.

By: Nov. 11, 2024
Lupita Nyong'o recently paid a visit to the off-Broadway production of The Play That Goes Wrong. Following the show, she posed backstage with the cast. BroadwayWorld was in attendance and you can check out photos below!

The Play That Goes Wrong currently features Brent Bateman as Robert, Trevor Braun as Dennis, Ashley N. Hildreth as Annie, Anthony Chatmon II as Trevor, Matt Harrington as Chris, Adam Petherbridge as Max, Chris French as Jonathan, and Maggie Weston as Sandra. The cast also includes Damien BrettCaroline Chu, Laura D’Andre and Sid Solomon.

The Play That Goes Wrong, directed by Matt DiCarlo, opened at New World Stages – Stage 4 on Wednesday, February 20, 2019. The Play That Goes Wrong features set design by Tony Award winner Nigel Hook, costume design by Roberto Surace, lighting design by Jeremy Cunningham, and sound design by Beth Lake. The original Broadway production was directed by Mark Bell and featured lighting design by Ric Mountjoy and sound design by Andrew Johnson.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas 





