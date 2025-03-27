Photos: LaTanya Richardson Jackson Receives Portrait at Sardi's

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



LaTanya Richardson Jackson, currently starring on Broadwya in Purpose, was recently honored with her portrait at the iconic Sardi's. BroadwayWorld was there for the unveiling and you can check out photos below!

Jackson is a two-time Tony Award-nominated stage and screen actress, director and producer. Her onstage Broadway credits include “Lena Younger” in the 2014 revival of Lorraine Hansberry’s A Raisin in the Sun (Tony nomination, Best Actress in a Play), as “Calpurnia” in Aaron Sorkin’s stage adaptation of To Kill A Mockingbird, and as “Bertha Holly” in the 2009 revival of August Wilson’s Joe Turner’s Come and Gone.

She became the first woman to direct an August Wilson play on Broadway with the 2022 revival of The Piano Lesson, starring Samuel L. Jackson, John David Washington and Danielle Brooks, which received a Tony nomination for Best Revival of a Play. She was also a co-producer on the 2023 revival of Purlie Victorious (Tony nomination, Best Revival of a Play). Her extensive theater work includes Shakespeare in the Park’s Taming of the Shrew, For Colored Girls…, Spell #7, Casanova, Unfinished Women, Stop Reset, and August Wilson’s Century Cycle.

Her screen credits include the HBO limited series Show Me A Hero (NAACP Image Award nomination, Best Actress), ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy, Netflix’s Luke Cage, FX’s Damages, Blue Bloods, Introducing Dorothy Dandridge, Sidney Lumet’s 100 Centre Street and the films Freedomland, Losing Isaiah, The Fighting Temptations, U.S. Marshals, Juanita, Mother and Child, and Nicole Holofcener’s You Hurt My Feelings. As a screen producer, she executive produced the limited series The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey and the EPIX docuseries Enslaved; and as a filmmaker, she directed and starred in the acclaimed 2000 short film Hairstory, which will be revived for a Restoration West Coast Premiere this December at the Academy Museum in Los Angeles. She is a graduate of Spelman College where she and her husband recently opened the LaTanya Richardson Jackson and Samuel L. Jackson Performing Arts Center.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas